KreedOn Sports Buzz | Know what is attracting Manchester United owners in IPL

-- Advertisement --

Let’s look at some trending news in the Indian sports arena. Know what’s buzzing in the Indian sporting circles.

Manchester United owners interested in expanding to IPL

The US-based Glazer family which owns EPL giants Manchester United has shown interest in owning a franchise in the IPL

Glazers in India?

-- Advertisement --

The marquee club owners picked up the Invitation to Tender floated by the BCCI through a private equity company.

IPL expansion

The IPL is set to expand from 8 to 10 teams in 2022, and the Glazers family are showing a keen interest in being part of the world’s marquee T20 league.

Desi Theatre of Dreams Incoming

Manchester United is one of the world’s biggest and arguably most well-known football clubs in the world which features superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Davide De Gea.

Probable future franchises

Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Guwahati, Cuttack, Dharamsala, and Indore are among the top city contenders on the minds of the investors as they prepare for bidding of the 2 new franchises.

Other Investors

Other notable names who have licked up the tender include Adani group, Torrent Pharma, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Hindustan Times Media, Jindal Steels, entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala.

Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu Registers wins in the opening round of Denmark open

Lakshya Sen advanced the second round of the Denmark open while Starlet Saina Nehwal exited the tournament.

Men’s singles

Lakshya Sen produced a valiant performance to beat compatriot and National Champion Saurabh Verma 21-9 21-7. The match lasted for 26 minutes.

Sen had failed to make the cut for Sudirman Cup and Thomas Cup but bounced back to finish runners up in the Dutch Open last Sunday and advance to the second round on Wednesday.

Women’s singles

2016 Olympic silver Medalist PV Sindhu cruised her way into the second round.

She defeated Neslihan Yigit of Turkey 21-12 21-10.

Sindhu was on a sabbatical since her 2020 Olympic Bronze triumph and returned with a bang.

2012 Olympic Bronze medalist Saina Nehwal bowed out of the competition in the opening round. Nehwal’s misfortune run continued, she had retired early due to an injury in the Uber Cup final.

World no 20 Aya Ohori of Japan got the better of Nehwal and defeated her 21-16 21-14.

Doubles

Indian doubles pairings outings were also halted. The duo of Satwik Sairaj Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa went down to the Chinese 17-21 21-14 11-21.

In the women’s doubles, Poorvisha Ram and Meghna Jakkampudi went down against the Indonesians 21-8 21-7.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]