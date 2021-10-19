Tuesday, October 19, 2021
KreedOn Sports Buzz | Today's Latest Indian Sports News

By Santhosh Narayan
Updated:
Latest-indian sports-news-Bhavani-Devi-Fencing-KreedOn
Source: DailyIndia
Let’s look at some trending news in the Indian sports arena. Know what’s buzzing in the Indian sporting circles.

  • CA Bhavani Devi wins Fencing title at France
  • Indian shuttlers kick off their Denmark open campaign with victories
  • Dengue concerns at National camp ahead of Junior Hockey World cup

Fencer Bhavani Devi wins the Charlellville Fench Title

Fencer Bhavani Devi wins Charlellville National Competition in France
Image Source: ANI

After making history at the Olympics by becoming the 1st Indian to represent in Fencing, CA Bhavani Devi clinches the Charlellville National Championship in France.

The 28-year-old dominated the women’s sabre individual category.

In the History Books

At Tokyo Olynpics Devi won her round of 64 match 15-3 against Tunisia’s Nadia Ben Azizi before going down to eventual bronze-medallist Manon Brunet of France in the round of 32.

World Ranking

She is currently ranked 50th in the world and is the top-ranked fencer from India.

Denmark Open: Indian shuttlers open their campaign with Wins

Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth
Image Source: TOI

Star shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma started off their campaign on a high note at Denmark Open Super 1000 on Tuesday.

Kidambi Srikanth

The 2017 champion defeated fellow Indian compatriot B Sai Praneeth 21-14 21-11. The match lasted around 30 minutes.

Srikanth will face world number 1 Kento Momota of Japan in the 2nd round.

Sameer Verma

28th ranked Verma defeated 21st ranked K Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-17 21-14. The match went upto 40 minutes.

Verma is up against third-seeded Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the 2nd round.

PV Sindhu

Reigning world champion and double champion PV Sindhu will start her campaign later today.

Dengue Outbreak Scars Preparations ahead of Junior Hockey World cup

Dengue outbreak hits preparations ahead of Junior Hockey World Cup | Sports News
Image Source: The Indian Express

The Indian Jr Hockey world cup preparations hit a major roadblock after several players tested positive for Dengue at the National camp in Bengaluru.

A Call for Concern

50 out of 200 odd trainees of different sports have been affected by Dengue at the SAI southern centre in Bengaluru. Major Heavy Rainful since  past few days and weeks maybe the source of the setback.

Defending champions 

India is the defending champion. However, this time around preparations have been hit by pandemics and the recent setback has only added to their problems.

The team was scheduled to leave for an exposure tour in South Africa but was put on hold

Senior team coach Graham Reid will also lead the junior side. Reid had led the senior team to a historic bronze at the Olympics. He will be assisted by Long-time junior coach BJ Kariappa.

Withdrawal of Top teams

The Hockey Jr world cup is scheduled to kick off from November 24th at Bhubaneswar, Odisha. However, top teams like Australia, New Zealand and England have pulled out of the tournament due to Covid fears.

Santhosh Narayan
Currently pursuing BBA in sports management, Passionate about sports who is also into fashion and sports writing. Ardent football and motorsports fan of FC Goa, Real Madrid and Scuderia Ferrari respectively
