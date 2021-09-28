Tuesday, September 28, 2021
HomeNewsKreedOn Sports Buzz: Do you know Esports is all set to be...

KreedOn Sports Buzz: Do you know Esports is all set to be part of Asian Games 2022? All the Latest news in Indian sports

-- Advertisement --
By Santhosh Narayan
Updated:
latest-sports-news-esports-asian-games-KreedOn
Source: Outlook
-- Advertisement --

Let’s look at some trending news in the Indian sports arena. Have a look at what’s buzzing in the Indian sporting circles.

  • IM Sankalp Gupta wins BCF chess championship (his 1st international rating chess win)
  • Indian women’s team defeats Spain at World women’s team chess championship
  • Esports at Asian Games 2022: India’s future trump card?
  • SAI to upgrade training facility at Kargil

IM Sankalp Gupta wins BCF chess championship

International Master Sankalp Gupta stunned many Grandmasters to win his 1st International rating chess tourney hosted by BCF at Dhaka.

The IM stunned many experienced GMs like Ziaur Rahman and Enamul Hossain of Bangladesh, Mosadeghpour Masoud of Iran amongst others.

Top of the table 

-- Advertisement --

Gupta bagged the trophy finishing on top with 7 points after 9 rounds. Compatriot IM Mitrabha Guha finished just behind with 6.5 points.

Three other Indian players finished with 6 points. 

Sankalp Gupta-gold-chess-KreedOn
Source: Times Of India

Cash Prize

A total of 61 players local as well as International participated in this tournament. 

While the cash prize of $15,000 was awarded to the respective winners on Monday at Sheraton Hotel Dhaka.

Commemoration 

The Jyotu Sheikh Hasina International tournament was organized to commemorate the country’s Prime Minister’s 75th Birthday.

Indian women’s team Defeats Spain at WWTCC

The Indian women’s team secured a win in the FIDE world women’s team chess championship. The Indian team defeated Spain in the second round.

India v Azerbaijan 

The women chess masters opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Azerbaijan in the 1st Round in Pool A. 

india-at-world-womens-chess-championshiop-KreedOn
Source: YouTube

India v Spain

The 2nd round also seemed to finish with a tie, No 1 player D Harika, Bhakti Kulkarni, and Mary Gomes drew against their respective opponents.

R Vaishali’s 47 move win over Sabrina Guiterrez turned the tables and India won 2.5-1.5 points. 

Pool A standings

Russia is on top of the Pool with 7.5 points, followed by India and Armenia at 4.5 each. The top 4 teams from Pool A and B qualify for the knockouts. 

Road Ahead

India is up against Armenia in the next round in a fight to secure the 2nd position.

Esports at Asian Games 2022: India’s Roadmap

After Esports was held as a demonstration sport at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, next year it is going to start a historic journey at the upcoming edition at Hangzhou. The Olympic Council of Asia announced medals will be awarded in 8 games.

8 Medal contention Games

The official eight medal esports titles will include-

Arena of Valor Asian Games Version, PUBG Mobile Asian Games Version, Dota 2, League of Legends, FIFA,  Hearthstone, Street Fighter V, and Dream Three Kingdoms 2.

Roadmap for India

India’s esports market is ever-growing, and this will be an opportunity to increase the medal tally.

India has around 300 million esports gamers and the number is only growing each day.

With the right support of the Esports Federation of India and the Government in the future, India can excel in the event. 

Esports-Asian-Games-KreedOn
Source: Times Of India

Support of the Government 

The government needs to recognize this as a legitimate field and create a framework. Asian Games which are going to take place in September next year, will have a lot of opportunities and provide much-needed time for athletes to prepare for India.

“There is no dearth of talent when it comes to esports; having said so there is a lot of work that needs to be done in terms of their skills (game and psychological); we are working on some programs which will aid our esports athletes. ESFI is also waiting for clarity on PUBGM (Asian Game version) and AOV (Asian Game version) as these games are banned in India. Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games 22 (Thailand) will be a precursor to what we can achieve in Asian Games 22.”

Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India said in a statement.

SAI to upgrade training facility at Kargil 

Sports Authority of India has decided to upgrade its training facility at Kargil, It was one of the key decisions taken at the 55th Governing body meeting on Tuesday by SAI.

Upgrades

Some upgrades are Playfields for Archey, football basketball, development of a centrally heated multipurpose hall, development of a regulation standard hostel, etc to make it a better quality sports facility.

SAI-Kargil-upgrades-KreedOn
Source: ANI News

Another key Decision 

Other key talking points of the meeting include SAI’s sports science and performance management systems to be restructured.

“I’m happy to announce the restructuring of sports science and performance management systems in SAI towards better results in Olympics. Over 300 sports science specialists and high-performance coaches, analysts and other personnel to be hired towards targetted results,”

tweeted Anurag Thakur, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]

-- Advertisement --
Santhosh Narayan
Previous articleMI Vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Vivo IPL 2021 | Match 42 Predictions | IPL predictions for today’s match

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
How to play Chess Kreedon

How to play chess (For beginners) | Rules & strategies |...

Chess
chess players cover kreedon

Top 10 Indian Chess Players Destined for Glory -KreedOn

Must Know
kreedon

Future Champions of Indian Sports Part-2 – Upcoming Indian Athletes

Athletes
Viswanathan Anand Biography

Viswanathan Anand Bio: The Man Who Redefined Indian Chess-KreedOn

Biographies