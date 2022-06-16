KreedOn Sports Buzz: Know What’s Trending in World of Indian Sports

- Advertisement -

Para-Swimming

Mohammad Shams Aalam sets a new national record in men’s 200m Individual Medley SM5 in the ongoing World Para Swimming Championships 2022, Madeira.

Aalam finished sixth in the heats as he clocked 4:39.71 and smashed his previous record of 4:43.39.

#ParaSwimming Update 🚨@IamShamsAalam sets the New National Record in men's 200m Individual Medley SM5 at the ongoing World Para #Swimming Championships 2022, Madeira 🇵🇹 He created the new NR with time of 4:39.71 (old NR- 4:43.39) Great going Champion!

Many congratulations 🎊 pic.twitter.com/TVNeGY3L3U — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 16, 2022

Para powerlifter

Para powerlifter Farman Basha won silver in Men’s 54 kg at Pyeongtaek 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships.

He clinched silver by lifting a total of 397kg in 3 lifts (130kg, 132kg, 135kg).

His best lift – 135kg.

While Korean Keun Jin Choi bagged gold and Azizbek Zamirbek Uluu from Kyrgyzstan settled for Bronze.

Medal Update 🚨#FarmanBasha wins 🥈in Men's up to 54kg- Total at #Pyeongtaek2022 🌏 #ParaPowerlifting Asia Oceania Open C'ships 🔥 He clinched 🥈 by lifting a total of 397kg in 3 lifts (130kg, 132kg, 135kg) & finished 6th in ind. cat. with best lift of 135kg Great effort!! pic.twitter.com/c04XfbuEJm — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 16, 2022

Basketball

Indian basketball team Young Cagers is all set to play today against Indonesia at Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall, Doha.

It will telecast on FIBA Youtube Channel from 8:30 pm onwards.

The court is all set!!

Let’s Cheer for the Indian 🇮🇳 Young Cagers🏀 India 🇮🇳 vs Indonesia 🇮🇩 Date: -16th June 2022

Time: -2030 Hrs IST Venue: – Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall, Doha Catch the live on FIBA Youtube Channel- https://t.co/5lxbLNSvIR pic.twitter.com/mmdCZ5jKWH — #IndiaBasketball (@BFI_basketball) June 16, 2022

Football Trials

The sports authority of India will conduct selection trials of football athletes (boys) for their induction into National Center for Excellence. It is scheduled from 17 June to 20 June 2022 at the University of Calicut, Malappuram, Kerala.

Registration date starts from 17 June, 7 am onwards.

