KreedOn Sports Buzz: Know What's Trending in World of Indian Sports

By Nidhi Singh
Sports News Today - June 16
Para-Swimming

Mohammad Shams Aalam sets a new national record in men’s 200m Individual Medley SM5 in the ongoing World Para Swimming Championships 2022, Madeira. 

Aalam finished sixth in the heats as he clocked 4:39.71 and smashed his previous record of 4:43.39.

Para powerlifter

Para powerlifter Farman Basha won silver in Men’s 54 kg at Pyeongtaek 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships.

He clinched silver by lifting a total of 397kg in 3 lifts (130kg, 132kg, 135kg).

His best lift – 135kg.

While Korean Keun Jin Choi bagged gold and Azizbek Zamirbek Uluu from Kyrgyzstan settled for Bronze.

Basketball

Indian basketball team Young Cagers is all set to play today against Indonesia at Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall, Doha.

  • It will telecast on FIBA Youtube Channel from 8:30 pm onwards.

Football Trials

The sports authority of India will conduct selection trials of football athletes (boys) for their induction into National Center for Excellence. It is scheduled from 17 June to 20 June 2022 at the University of Calicut, Malappuram, Kerala.

  • Registration date starts from 17 June, 7 am onwards.

