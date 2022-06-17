Friday, June 17, 2022
HomeNewsKreedOn Sports Buzz: Know What’s Trending in World of Indian Sports

KreedOn Sports Buzz: Know What’s Trending in World of Indian Sports

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Niranjan Mukundan - KreedOn
Image Source: Aljazeera
- Advertisement -

Para powerlifter

At World Para Powerlifting Asia Oceania Open Championships, Ashok Malik bagged gold in Men’s 65 kg. Malik lifted 150 kg in his first attempt and his best lift of 173 kg in the final attempt. 

  • He clinched gold by lifting a total of 491kg in 3 lifts (150kgs, 168kgs, 173kgs).

Earlier in the same competition, powerlifters Parmjeet Kumar and Manpreet Kaur won bronze medals for India. Meanwhile, veteran powerlifter Farman Basha also won two silver medals at the ongoing competition in South Korea.

-- Advertisement --

Swimming

Paralympian swimmer Niranjan Mukundan sets two new National Records at the ongoing Para-Swimming Championships 2022, Madeira.

-- Advertisement --
  • 200 m IM SM7 (M) event (2:56.15)
  • 400 m Freestyle S7 (M) event (5:16.96)
-- Advertisement --

He finished 6th in the finals in both events.

Badminton

-- Advertisement --

HS Prannoy stormed into the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament against Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus.

He defeated world rank-12, Ng Ka Long Angus in a straight game 21-11, 21-18, and enters the quarterfinals.

Prannoy will next face Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in the quarterfinals.

At the same event, Sameer Verma ended his campaign with a 10-21,13-21 and lost to Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia. Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy were eliminated from the tournament after losing 16-21 13-21 against Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in women’s doubles.

Shooting

NCOE athletes Shiva Narwal and Vijayveer Sidhu baggs gold and bronze medal respectively at the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship in the 10 M Air Pistol Men event. On Tuesday, Rajasthan’s Nisha Kanwar won double gold, including the coveted individual crown, in the women’s 10m air rifle event of the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting competition.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-
KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
Previous articleAspiring Nutritionists & Sports Nutrition Courses in India  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 9811999905
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com, marketing@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019