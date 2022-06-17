KreedOn Sports Buzz: Know What’s Trending in World of Indian Sports

- Advertisement -

Para powerlifter

At World Para Powerlifting Asia Oceania Open Championships, Ashok Malik bagged gold in Men’s 65 kg. Malik lifted 150 kg in his first attempt and his best lift of 173 kg in the final attempt.

He clinched gold by lifting a total of 491kg in 3 lifts (150kgs, 168kgs, 173kgs).

Earlier in the same competition, powerlifters Parmjeet Kumar and Manpreet Kaur won bronze medals for India. Meanwhile, veteran powerlifter Farman Basha also won two silver medals at the ongoing competition in South Korea.

Medal Update 🚨 Ashok wins 🥇in Men's up to 65kg- Total at #Pyeongtaek2022 World #ParaPowerlifting Asia Oceania Open C'ships He clinched 🥇 by lifting a total of 491kg in 3 lifts (150kgs, 168kgs, 173kgs); and won 🥉 in ind. category with the best lift of 173kg Superb effort!! pic.twitter.com/LEhCLm5T2o — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 17, 2022

Swimming

Paralympian swimmer Niranjan Mukundan sets two new National Records at the ongoing Para-Swimming Championships 2022, Madeira.

200 m IM SM7 (M) event (2:56.15)

400 m Freestyle S7 (M) event (5:16.96)

He finished 6th in the finals in both events.

#ParaSwimming Update 🚨 Paralympian @SwimmerNiranjan sets 2 New National Records at ongoing 🌏 Para-Swimming C'ships 2022 🔹️200m IM SM7 (M) event (2:56.15)

🔹️400m Freestyle S7 (M) event (5:16.96) He finished 6th in Finals in both the events

Brilliant effort!

Congrats 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/PcTtZefraN — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 16, 2022

Badminton

HS Prannoy stormed into the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament against Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus.

He defeated world rank-12, Ng Ka Long Angus in a straight game 21-11, 21-18, and enters the quarterfinals.

Prannoy will next face Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in the quarterfinals.

At the same event, Sameer Verma ended his campaign with a 10-21,13-21 and lost to Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia. Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy were eliminated from the tournament after losing 16-21 13-21 against Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in women’s doubles.

Shooting

NCOE athletes Shiva Narwal and Vijayveer Sidhu baggs gold and bronze medal respectively at the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship in the 10 M Air Pistol Men event. On Tuesday, Rajasthan’s Nisha Kanwar won double gold, including the coveted individual crown, in the women’s 10m air rifle event of the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting competition.

Congratulations to NCOE athletes @shivanarwal and @vijayveersidhu for winning Gold and Bronze Medal respectively at 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial shooting Championship in 10 M Air Pistol Men Event pic.twitter.com/WGpsKu96E1 — SAI_KSSR Delhi (@SAI_KSSRDelhi) June 17, 2022

