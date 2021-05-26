When will IPL 2021 Resume? | More latest news | KreedOn- Sports Buzz | Episode 8

Why the Tokyo Conditions Apt to Create History for Indian Athletes?

“I monitor my performance every day and I am getting closer to my target. I just need to stay focused and I am sure if I could jump something around 8.35m, I will definitely land with a medal”. Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar said in an interview.

“Conditions play a huge role, especially in the long jump. The athlete’s performance enhances when there are more ions in the air. Long jumpers across the world loved the weather of Rio. It was hot and humid. The same is the conditions in Tokyo too.”

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, (22) is all set to deliver his best shot at the Tokyo Olympics. The athlete from Kerala has done a lot of sacrifices to reach this far, as he said in an interview. From giving up his favorite meals to training for long hours, he has done it all just to fulfill his one dream of winning India’s 1st Olympic medal in the long jump.

What is TOPS & why it’s so successful?

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Government of India, launched the TOPS or the Target Olympic Podium Scheme in the year 2014.

The MYAS initiated TOPS to aid India’s top athletes with financial and training assistance.

The scheme provides many facilities to the athletes, such as:

Training and guidance from the best coaches at well-equipped sports institutions.

Assistance to purchase sports gear and kit.

Providing support staff such as physiotherapists, physical trainers, etc

TOPS provides a financial allowance to every athlete per month.

When will IPL 2021 Resume?

As per the sources, the Indian Premier League 2021 is likely to resume in UAE in September and the final will be played in October. Previously, BCCI, after a high spike in Covid-19 cases in India, had suspended the IPL 2021 indefinitely.

The IPL will (probably) kickstart on 19th September or 20th. Whereas the final is likely to be played on the 10th of Oct.

Indian Boxers and the Asian Boxing Championships 2021. The story so far

4 Indian boxers, including 3 women, entered the semifinals with impressive wins at the Asian Boxing Championships 2021 in Dubai on Tuesday. India is assured with 4 medals in the Asian Boxing Championship. In total, India’s medal tally jumped to 12 in the Asian Boxing Championships 2021.

Jasmine (57kg), Sakshi (54kg), Sanjeet (91kg), and the Olympic-bound Simranjit Kaur (60kg) joined Shiva Thapa (64kg) who will play in the semifinals after their late-night wins in the quarterfinal matches on Tuesday.

Suspense on the Tokyo Olympics continues

“We ask Prime Minister (Yoshihide) Suga to calmly and objectively assess the situation and decide on the cancellation of the event this summer,” said the Japanese newspaper- Asahi daily

Asahi Shimbun (official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics), one of Japan’s most prestigious newspapers, called for the Tokyo Olympics 2021 to be canceled in an editorial on Wednesday. The newspaper is citing risks to Japanese people because of the games. If the games were organized, the Covid-19 virus is likely to spread across the nation.

