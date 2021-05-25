Wednesday, May 26, 2021
HomeNewsAnkita Raina Shines At French Open Qualifiers | More latest news |...

Ankita Raina Shines At French Open Qualifiers | More latest news | KreedOn- Sports Buzz | Episode 7

-- Advertisement --
By Aditya Mishra
Updated:
Image Source: insidesport.com

How BCCI came forward to aid in Covid relief?

“The BCCI acknowledges the stellar role the medical and healthcare community has played and continues to play as we fight this long battle against the virus,” said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

-- Advertisement --

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday announced that it will contribute 10-liter 2000 oxygen concentrators as part of Covid relief measures. BCCI’s help will boost India’s efforts in battling the Covid-19 pandemic. In the 2nd wave of the coronavirus, demands for life-saving oxygen & medical equipment have witnessed a major spike.

What happened when King Kohli sledged Suyakymar Yadav?

“It’s not just me, Virat goes hard with every batsman playing against him. I was happy that he sledged me. It means even Kohli knew that if I bat on, we will win the match. Probably, RCB knew if they got my wicket, then they could have the chance to win the match,” Suryakumar said during an Instagram live session with Mumbai Indians.

Image Source: scroll.in

-- Advertisement --

India’s rising star Suryakumar Yadav recalled his face-off with Indian skipper Virat Kohli during a match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020. Yadav said he was happy that the Kohli sledged him.

Tips for Shubman Gill by skipper Kohli

“Virat Bhai always tells me to play the game naturally and fearlessly. He talks a lot about the mindset. He always says you have to be in a good state of mind whenever you go out to play,” Gill said, as quoted by PTI.
“And when I bat with Rohit Bhai, we usually discuss where the bowlers will bowl. What the situation is like, depending on that when to take a risk or not,” he added.

Image Source: lahren.com

Indian batsmen Shubman Gill shared a conversation between him and the skipper. Gill said Kohli urges him to play fearlessly and play every shot with a clear mindset. While he and Rohit Sharma mostly discuss the bowler’s mindset while batting with each other.

Perfect start for India at the Asian Boxing Championships

Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) and Shiva Thapa (64kg) provided a perfect start for India at the Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai on Monday. Both the boxers registered an impressive victory with 5-0.

Image Source: indiatvnews.com

Commonwealth Games bronze-medalist Hussamuddin (56kg) got the better of Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in his opening bout. Later, Thapa won over Kyrgyzstan’s Dmitri Puchinn.

Ankita Raina shines at the French Open Qualifiers

Image Source: insidesport.com

India’s ace tennis player Ankita Raina registered a quality win over Arina Rodionova in the first round of the women’s singles qualifiers at the French Open on Monday.
Ankita Raina (28), who is currently ranked at world number 182, seemed fearless in the match. She bounced back from a set down to beat 168th ranked Rodionova from Australia (Russian-born).

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]

-- Advertisement --
Aditya Mishra
IIMC'n. National Level Athlete (400m- 50.23). Sports and Defence enthusiast. Busy decoding: "MANSHA-VACHA-KARMA"
Previous articleHow suspension of IPL helped the Indian team? | More latest news | KreedOn- Sports Buzz | Episode 6
Next articleWhen will IPL 2021 Resume? | More latest news | KreedOn- Sports Buzz | Episode 8

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Kohli, Mandhana receives Wisden Players of the Year 2019

Kohli, Mandhana Honored With Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack Awards

Cricket
RCB vs MI KreedOn

IPL 2019 RCB vs MI Highlights: The Season’s Most Thrilling Match!

IPL - Indian Premier League 2019

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Maintains Top Spot; Bumrah Achieves a Career-High...

Cricket

India vs New Zealand Highlights: A Series of Positives that Worked...

Cricket

Shubman Gill Guides India- ‘C’ to Deodhar Trophy Final

Cricket