Ankita Raina Shines At French Open Qualifiers | More latest news | KreedOn- Sports Buzz | Episode 7

How BCCI came forward to aid in Covid relief?

“The BCCI acknowledges the stellar role the medical and healthcare community has played and continues to play as we fight this long battle against the virus,” said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

BCCI to contribute 10-Litre 2000 Oxygen concentrators to boost India’s efforts in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. More details here – https://t.co/XDiP374v8q #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/BhfX8fwirH — BCCI (@BCCI) May 24, 2021

-- Advertisement --

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday announced that it will contribute 10-liter 2000 oxygen concentrators as part of Covid relief measures. BCCI’s help will boost India’s efforts in battling the Covid-19 pandemic. In the 2nd wave of the coronavirus, demands for life-saving oxygen & medical equipment have witnessed a major spike.

What happened when King Kohli sledged Suyakymar Yadav?

“It’s not just me, Virat goes hard with every batsman playing against him. I was happy that he sledged me. It means even Kohli knew that if I bat on, we will win the match. Probably, RCB knew if they got my wicket, then they could have the chance to win the match,” Suryakumar said during an Instagram live session with Mumbai Indians.

-- Advertisement --

India’s rising star Suryakumar Yadav recalled his face-off with Indian skipper Virat Kohli during a match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020. Yadav said he was happy that the Kohli sledged him.

Tips for Shubman Gill by skipper Kohli

“Virat Bhai always tells me to play the game naturally and fearlessly. He talks a lot about the mindset. He always says you have to be in a good state of mind whenever you go out to play,” Gill said, as quoted by PTI.

“And when I bat with Rohit Bhai, we usually discuss where the bowlers will bowl. What the situation is like, depending on that when to take a risk or not,” he added.

Indian batsmen Shubman Gill shared a conversation between him and the skipper. Gill said Kohli urges him to play fearlessly and play every shot with a clear mindset. While he and Rohit Sharma mostly discuss the bowler’s mindset while batting with each other.

Perfect start for India at the Asian Boxing Championships

Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) and Shiva Thapa (64kg) provided a perfect start for India at the Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai on Monday. Both the boxers registered an impressive victory with 5-0.

Commonwealth Games bronze-medalist Hussamuddin (56kg) got the better of Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in his opening bout. Later, Thapa won over Kyrgyzstan’s Dmitri Puchinn.

Ankita Raina shines at the French Open Qualifiers

India’s ace tennis player Ankita Raina registered a quality win over Arina Rodionova in the first round of the women’s singles qualifiers at the French Open on Monday.

Ankita Raina (28), who is currently ranked at world number 182, seemed fearless in the match. She bounced back from a set down to beat 168th ranked Rodionova from Australia (Russian-born).

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]