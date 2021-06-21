How can Hima Das & Dutee Chand qualify for the Tokyo Olympics? | KreedOn- Sports Buzz | Episode 16

-- Advertisement --

BCCI extends help for Tokyo Olympic Campaign

The Board of Control for Cricket in India contributed a sum of Rs 10 crore to aid India’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics campaign on Sunday. The BCCI, after its high official’s meeting, sanctioned the amount. Earlier, a request was made by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to the BCCI.

The BCCI’s higher officials met at a video conference on Sunday to address multiple issues. Payment for domestic cricketers was another main agenda of the meeting.

“The Tokyo summer Olympic Games are scheduled from 23 July to 8th August 2021. The BCCI apex council has decided to support Indian athletes in every manner. In that spirit, based on the request received from the MYAS/IOA, the committee of BCCI has decided to extend support to the Indian Olympic Association and has pledged a monetary gesture of Rs. 10 crores.

“The BCCI wishes all the athletes representing India in the Olympics all the very best. We hope that they return with more medals than ever before,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Three gold for the Indian swimming team at Belgrade

India’s star swimmer Sajan Prakash won a gold medal in the men’s 200 m butterfly event in the Belgrade Open Swimming competition on Sunday. But unfortunately, Prakash missed achieving the Olympic qualifying mark timing.

Prakash (27) clocked one minute 56.96 s in the 200 m butterfly event but fell short of the ‘A’ qualification time of 1 minute 56.48 s.

Another Indian swimmer, Srihari Nataraj won the gold medal in men’s 100m backstrokes. The teenager clocked 54.45 s. He too missed the ‘A’ qualification timing of 53.85 s.

Shoan Ganguli won the 3rd gold medal for the country in the 400 m medley (4 min 37.70 s). However, Sohan also failed in managing the ‘B’ qualification mark timing.

Maana Patel clinched silver in the women’s 50m backstroke (29.79 s) while Tanish Mathew settled for bronze in the men’s 200m butterfly.

A total of 6 Indian swimmers, including Sajan Prakash, have touched the ‘B’ qualification time in the 2019-2020 Tokyo Olympic qualification cycle. ‘A’ qualification time guarantees an automatic berth in Olympics.

Indian swimmers, particularly Prakash & Nataraj, will get the last chance to achieve the ‘A’ qualification time in Rome next week.

Kiren Rijiju announced the launch of 25 new fit India Yoga centers across the country

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of the Ministry of Ayush & Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, announced the launch of 25 new Fit India Yoga Centres all across the county on Sunday. This announcement came ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

I'm delighted to announce on the occasion of #IYD2021, that @moayush in association with #FitIndiaMovement has launched 25 Fit India Yoga Centers. Check out the list of centers on: https://t.co/RpnuwwJoeJ.#IDY2021 #NewIndiaFitIndia pic.twitter.com/hfEHRcEcPv — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 20, 2021

“Yoga, India’s gift to the world and a part of our ancient heritage, takes on even more relevance in the present times. Regular practice of yogasana strengthens body immunity as well as the mind. With the launch of these yoga centers, I am sure many more people will find reasons to take up yoga as a way of a fit life,” Rijiju stated in an official release.

How can Hima Das & Dutee Chand qualify for the Tokyo Olympics?

Star Indian athletes such as Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Annu Rani, & Tejinderpal Singh Toor would look for direct Olympics qualification when they compete at the Indian Grand Prix series 4, on Monday.

The women’s 4x100m relay team, which includes Dutee Chand & Hima Das, can reserve a direct berth in the Tokyo Olympics if they manage to clock less than 43.05 seconds in the one-day event. Currently, the Indian team is at the 22nd spot in the Road to Tokyo list.

