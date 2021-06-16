BCCI announces team India’s squad for the WTC final | KreedOn- Sports Buzz | Episode 15

BCCI announces team India’s squad for the WTC final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a 15-member squad for the WTC final on Tuesday. The final will kickstart on June 18. Team India had been to England with a 20-member squad. Virat Kohli will be leading the side in the finals against New Zealand in Southampton. Ajinkya Rahane will serve as the Vice-captain.

The Indian side has made it quite clear that Shubman Gill & Rohit Sharma will open the innings in Southampton as they haven’t named either Mayank or KL Rahul.

Indian Squad

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India qualified for the 3rd round of the 2023 Asian Cup. Plays 1-1 draw vs Afghanistan

India & Afghanistan played a 1-1 draw in the last match of Group E of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023. The match was played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. The draw helped India qualify for the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

In the 75th-minute of the match, Afghanistan’s self-goal by goalkeeper Ovays Azizi helped team India gain the lead. But the Afghans pulled back very soon. They equalized in the very next minutes itself. Teenage sensation Hossein Zamani gains the credit.

A 3rd spot finish in Group E means that India entered directly to the 3rd round of qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

WTC Final: Team India is a very tough opponent to play against – Ross Taylor

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor believes that team India will be a very tough opponent to play against. The Virat Kohli-led side will be at its best in the WTC final beginning June 18 in Southampton on Friday.

“If you go through the team line-up of the Indian squad, you will find all the world-class performers. Whatever side they decide to play with, they will always leave some world-class players behind. We know whatever 11 we face, it will be a very tough game to play,” Taylor said during a virtual press conference.

“India has been a world no.1 team. They have set the bar really high for a long time. Everyone in the world had to catch up, we didn’t find any difference. We had a couple of Test matches in Southampton but playing against India in home, away, or neutral venues. It’s always a tough side to play against.”

Taylor said India has a “balanced side and their depth has been amazing.”

England vs India women’ s Test

India women’s cricket team will play their 1st Test match after 7 years against England in a one-off match at the County Ground in Bristol from Wednesday, June 16. Mithali Raj will be leading the side. It will be her 11th Test in a decorated 22-year-long career.

Date, time & venue of the one-off Test between India women and England women team.

The match between India & England will be played at the County Ground in Bristol from Wednesday, June 16. The 1st ball will be played at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the one-off Test between India and England women team

Sony Ten 1 will provide live TV coverage of the India vs England women’s test match. It can also be streamed live on Sony Liv. Airtel XStream & JIO Tv.

India women team

Mithali Raj (captain)

Smriti Mandhana

Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain)

Punam Raut

Priya Punia

Deepti Sharma

Jemimah Rodrigues

Shafali Verma

Sneh Rana

Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper)

Indrani Roy

Jhulan Goswami

Shikha Pandey

Pooja Vastrakar

Arundhati Reddy

Poonam Yadav

Ekta Bisht

Radha Yadav

