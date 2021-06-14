Why does Pujara believe N.Z is in a better position for the WTC Final? | KreedOn- Sports Buzz | Episode 14

ICC Test Rankings: N.Z topped the chart, India at 2nd spot

The Kiwis beat England in the 2nd Test on Sunday to win the 2 match test series by 1-0. With this, New Zealand has topped the ICC Test team rankings, overtaking team India. It is quite interesting to see as India & N.Z are set to take on each other in the ICC World Test Championship final, beginning 18th June.

After beating England, team N.Z has 123 rating points while Team India slipped to 2nd spot with 121 points.

Australia (108), England (107), and Pakistan (94) are the teams following N.Z and India.

The @BLACKCAPS seal a 1-0 series victory against England after a comprehensive performance in Edgbaston.#ENGvNZhttps://t.co/xpAhSWVisA — ICC (@ICC) June 13, 2021

Why does Pujara believe N.Z is in a better position for the WTC Final?

One of India’s greatest, C. Pujara, believes N.Z will be in a better position going into the WTC final. As the N.Z has got the opportunity to play a test series against England right before the WTC final. Pujara emphasized that team India will utilize the available time to work hard & adapt well to the English conditions.

The Indian team is practicing by playing intra-squad matches after completing their quarantine period. On the other hand, team N.Z beat England 1-0 in a two-match series and topped the ICC Test team rankings overtaking team India.

“They will obviously have an advantage having played two Test matches against one of the finnest test side right before the WTC but when it comes to the final we will give our best. I know that our side has the potential to do well and win the championship,” Pujara told bcci. tv.

“We are not worried, we will try & focus on these 10 to 12 days which we have for practice. We are also going to play a practice game and we will try and make the most of it. If we utilize these days well I feel that our team will be up for the final.”

ICC Hall of Fame: 10 new iconic players added to the great list

India’s Vinoo Mankad, former S.L skipper Kumar Sangakkara, W.I legendary player Desmond Haynes & Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower were among the 10 iconic cricketers who were inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. This latest induction was done to celebrate the prestigious history of Test cricket. Coincidently, it is coinciding with the 1st-ever ICC World Test Championship Final.

The ICC has added 2 players each from 5 eras, dating back to cricket’s early days. Andy Flower became the 1st ever cricketer from Zimbabwe to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

The 10 inductees are Monty Noble of Australia & Aubrey Faulkner of South Africa for the early era (pre-1918). Stan McCabe of Australia & Sir Learie Constantine of West Indies for the inter-war Era (1918-1945). Vinoo Mankad of India & Ted Dexter of England for the post-war Era (1946-1970). Bob Willis of England & Desmond Haynes of the West Indies for the ODI era (1971-1995) and Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka & Andy Flower of Zimbabwe for the modern era (1996-2016).

