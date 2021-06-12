What is CAIMS?

-- Advertisement --

The sports ministry initiated an innovative step towards enhancing the athlete’s potential by launching a first-of-its-kind injury management system in India on Friday. The Centralised Athlete Injury Management System or the CAIMS, is a project developed for athletes for better rehabilitation while recovering from injuries. The project also aims to prevent injuries from happening. This injury management system is already in place in some of the developed sporting nations across the world, now the process has been adopted in India as well. CAIMS will first be rolled out for athletes who are training for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

According to India’s sports minister, Kiren Rijiju, CAIMS will fast-track India’s growth and development in the world of sports science. It is an important aspect of improving sports in India.

-- Advertisement --

“We want India to be a sporting powerhouse,” Rijiju said while inaugurating the program in an online function organized by the ministry of sports and youth.

“I hope this initiative will lead to a more professional way of handling injuries of athletes. Indian sports culture has been in need of such a process since long back. CAIMS will be a centralized platform for all the injury and rehabilitation management of all Indian athletes.

“I have seen several athletes whose careers have been shortened or damaged due to lack of proper or timely treatment. For some injuries, athletes might have to go abroad for treatment as it is not available in our country for now,” the sports minister added.

Golden girl Vinesh Phogat shines at Poland Open

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat showed that her preparations for the mega sporting event (Olympics- beginning July this year) are on right track. Vinesh won the 53kg gold at the Poland Open in Warsaw on Friday.

It is the 3rd medal of the season for the 26-year-old Phogat. Earlier, she claimed gold medals at the Asian Championship (April) and Matteo Pellicone event (March).

This victory has made Vinesh one of the top medal hopes for the country at the Tokyo Olympics. Also, this tournament provided her some crucial ‘mat-time’ ahead of the Olympics.

Phogat did not concede even a single point to Ukraine’s wrestler, Khrystyna Bereza in the final bout. She won 8-0. Vinesh took the majority of her points via double-leg attacks. Whereas, Bereza looked in a defensive mode throughout the game.

Vinesh wasn’t troubled by any of her opponents in the entire tournament. Only the 2019 World bronze (50kg) winner Ekaterina Poleshchuk seemed to trouble Phogat a bit.

What is the Olympic Mission Cell setup by Sports Ministry at the Indian embassy in Tokyo?

The Sports Ministry has decided that it will not be sending any delegation to the Tokyo Olympics, beginning July this year. The ministry on Friday said that it has decided to depute “maximum additional support staff” for the athletes who will be participating in the Games.

“Visits of any person other than athletes, support staff, and coaches will not take place in this year’s Olympics game. It has been decided not to send any Ministry delegation for the Tokyo Olympics,” said the ministry in a statement.

“Participation of the Indian athletes for the Tokyo Olympics is being reviewed round the clock. The Ministry has decided to deploy maximum support staff such as coaches, physiotherapists, doctors, to look after the performance of the athletes.”

The ministry added that an “Olympic Mission Cell” is being set up in the Indian Embassy in Tokyo. This cell will provide all the support to the athletes during the entire Game.

“An Olympic Mission Cell is being set up in the Embassy of India in Tokyo. This cell will be single-window support for all the Indian athletes and staff. It will be helpful in rendering seamless assistance.”

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]