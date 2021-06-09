Why India might have 2 flag bearers at the Tokyo Olympics? | KreedOn- Sports Buzz | Episode 11

-- Advertisement --

Why India might have two flag bearers at the Tokyo Olympics?

For the 1st time in the history of the Indian Olympics, India might have two flag-bearers at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. One male & one female to ensure “gender equality”, Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra said on Tuesday.

We will disclose the name of the athletes “soon” who will be India’s flag bearer. Said Batra.

“The names have not been decided yet. The matter is still in the discussion phase. But there is a possibility that this year there would be 2 flag-bearers — one female and one male to promote gender parity,” Batra said.

-- Advertisement -- Advertising Advertising

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to kickstart from July 23. Over 100 Indian athletes would be participating in the mega sporting event.

What are the new regulations of the Indian Super League?

The ISL’s 2021-22 edition will witness an increase in the participation of local players on the field. As per the new guidelines by Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) & ISL, it’s now mandatory for the clubs to field a minimum of 7 Indian players on the field at one time. Previously, it was six players.

The rise in the number of Indian players will reduce one spot for foreign stars. A maximum of four foreign players will be on the field in ISL 2021-22 season.

“ISL 2021-22 season will witness an increase in the number of Indian players in the playing XI. The new Coach & Player Selection Guidelines of FSDL- Football Sports Development Limited, made it mandatory for the clubs to have a minimum of 7 Indian players on the field at any point of time,” the ISL said in a release on Tuesday.

In the inaugural edition in 2014, the playing composition consisted of 6 foreigners and 5 Indian players.

Why the Indian Olympic contingent will wear unbranded apparel?

The IOA – Indian Olympic Association has decided that India’s Olympic contingent will wear unbranded sports apparel in the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

This decision came days after India unveiled its first official kits. Raymond was the official styling partner for the ceremonial kits and Beijing-based manufacturer Li-Ning came in for the sports apparel in a ceremony. The kits were criticized for the involvement of the Chinese manufacturer of apparel.

The games will kickstart from July 23 to August 8.

“We respect the emotions of our fans and we in the IOA have decided that we will withdraw from our existing contract with an apparel sponsor,” IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We want our athletes to compete & train without having to answer questions about the apparel brand” the statement added.

I just want to meet my own expectations in Tokyo – Manu Bhaker

India’s star shooter Manu Bhaker feels her preparations “cannot get better” than the ongoing training-cum-competition tour of Croatia. The ace shooter says she is working on her consistency ahead of the Tokyo Games. But the teenager believes it’s ‘unfair’ to call her the biggest medal prospect for India. Her primary goal is to meet her own expectations.

“I don’t think I am the biggest hope for a medal… that is unfair. In our team, I don’t find anyone who is not the biggest hope for an Olympic medal. Then there are world-class athletes in other sports as well, for example, weightlifting, badminton, wrestling, boxing, archery,” she said.

Nagar Krishna, Pramod Bhagat, Tarun qualify for the Paralympics badminton event

Three Indian para shuttlers, including current world number 1 Pramod Bhagat, officially qualified for the Paralympics Games on Tuesday. The event is scheduled from August 25 to Sept. 5.

Besides Bhagat (SL3 — standing/lower limb impairment/minor), Nagar Krishna (SH6 — standing/short stature) & Tarun (SL4 — standing/ lower limb impairment/severe) too received invitations to participate in the Paralympics Games 2021.

SL4 means severe lower limb impairment, SL3 refers to minor standing or lower limb impairment. While SH6 refers to standing/short stature.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]