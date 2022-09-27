Tuesday, September 27, 2022
KreedOn Banter | Suryakumar Yadav showed Sanju Samson's picture to fans from the team bus | Video Goes Viral

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Image Source: Cricket Country
Image Source- The Indian Express

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav showed Sanju Samson’s picture from his phone to the fans standing around the bus, firstly pointing his finger towards Sanju’s picture and then giving a thumbs up.

On Monday, the “Men in Blue” reached Thiruvananthapuram ahead of their opening game of the three-match T20I series against South Africa. The Indian team received a warm welcome on their arrival and the host team is all set to face the South African team at the Greenfield Stadium in the first T20I on Wednesday, September 28.

Fans gathered in huge numbers to greet the team and were heard shouting Sanju Samson’s name, who is a local hero and has played domestic cricket for his native state Kerala. It was such an intriguing incident that caught the attention and grabbed many eyeballs on social media.

I’ll stay in my crease from now on’- Charlotte Dean Statement Following Deepti Sharma’s run-out

Image Source- Hindustan Times

Charlotte Dean was run out by India’s spin bowler Deepti Sharma in the third and final WODI at Lord’s on Saturday, September 24.

England women’s cricketer Charlotte Dean pledged never to get out of her crease before the bowler finished delivering the ball.

Deepti made it clear that Dean was warned several times not to leave the crease and she finally decided to take matters into her own hands. 

Deepti told the reporters upon the team’s arrival in India.

“It was historic for sure. For the first time, we defeated England in their own country and won the series 3-0. That was our plan because she was repeatedly doing it and we had warned them too. We had also informed the umpires. But still, she was right there so there wasn’t much we could do. We did everything according to the rules and guidelines,”

Nidhi Singh
