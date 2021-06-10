Aruna Tanwar Qualified for Tokyo Paralympics: 1st Ever Indian To Do So | KreedOn- Sports Buzz | Episode 12

Aruna Tanwar Qualified for Tokyo Paralympics: India’s first-ever taekwondo player

Aruna Tanwar was awarded a wild card entry for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games 2021, the national federation said on Wednesday. She became the 1st ever Indian taekwondo player to qualify for the mega sporting event.

Indian Taekwondo president Namdev Shirgaonkar said Aruna received the wild card based on her “exemplary past performances”.

“Aruna is the 1st Taekwondo athlete from India to qualify for the Paralympics. This has opened the doors for all the aspiring athletes especially all the female athletes that want to be in this position,” Shirgaonkar said in a statement.

Poland Open: Ravi Dahiya clinches Silver for India

Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya won a silver medal at Poland open on Wednesday. Dahiya lost to Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev in the final golden metal winning clash. Indian wrestler outclassed the Uzbek wrestler in his opening round but couldn’t maintain the lead and had to settle for a silver medal.

Ravi went for several strategic attacks against Abdullaev, but the Uzbek wrestler stayed strong in his defense. He showed vast improvement after his first-round defeat. Ravi did not seem to have any plan B to surpass Abdullaev’s rock-solid defense.

Earlier, India’s star wrestler, Deepak Punia withdrew from the 86kg competition on Tuesday due to an elbow injury.

Anshu Malik (57kg) & Vinesh Phogat (53kg) will compete in the Ranking Series event on Friday.

What’s Microsoft’s new innovation in E-Sport? All you need to know

Excel tables are no longer a mere tool to impress your bosses with graphs, well-organized data, and calculations.

Microsoft began the 1st ever World Excel Tournament on June 8. The Financial Modeling World Cup event by Microsoft is part of the attempts to promote e-sports. Microsoft, which is already setting a benchmark in the gaming world, is now seeking to expand it beyond video games.

The World Excel Tournament initiative by Microsoft consists of bringing together 8 of the best financial modelers in the world, to show who is the best at handling Excel. Representatives from the United States, Australia, India, Malaysia, the UK, Poland, and South Africa participate in this 1st edition of the tournament. The winner will receive a prize of $ 20,000.

India needs to play more football matches: Sunil Chhetri

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri believes in order to improve football in India, the national team needs to play more matches than before. Chhetri is currently in Doha, Qatar, where the team India is playing the remaining matches of their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification matches.

The 1st match of India in the qualification round was against Asian champions Qatar on June 3.

“The only thing we need to focus on is playing more and more games. It is very important to try and play as many games as possible,” Chhetri told Sports Today on Wednesday.

