Indian Archers shine at World Youth Archery championship

World Archery Championships: Young Archers Komalika Bari and Sakshi Chaudhary advance to the final in women’s junior recurve and compound junior categories respectively. Kamalika is aiming for successive world championship titles. They are competing in the World youth archery championships at Wroclaw, Poland.

-- Advertisement --

In the junior men’s category, Sakshi’s teammate Rishabh Yadav kept himself in line for a bronze.

Komalika Bari

Komalika, who is the reigning U18 recurve world champion, got two byes, defeating Juri Shibuya of Japan 6-4. Ziyoda khon Abdusattarova of Kazakhstan 6-0. Then Mao Watanbe of Japan 6-5 to reach the last four. Kamalika went on to beat Casey Kaufhold of the United States 6-4 in the semifinals to set up a title clash with Elia Canales of Spain in her bid to become junior world champion and emulate the feat of world number 1 Deepika Kumari. Evidently, Kumari is the only Indian to have won successive cadet and junior titles in 2009 and 2011 respectively.

“I will try to get the gold medal to have a complete collection. Gold and gold. I feel ready to fight for it in the final,” the Tata Archery Academy graduate, Komalika said in a statement.

Sakshi Chaudhary

-- Advertisement --

While Sakshi got a first-round bye before getting past Aizhan Seidakhmetova of Kazakhstan 142-141. Went on to beat Bita Asheghzadeh Oskouei of Iran 147-142. Dafne Quintero of Mexico 147-145 in the quarterfinals. And in the semifinals, American Anna Scarbrough of the United States 144-142 make it to the final. She will encounter Amanda Mlinaric of Croatia in the final.

On the other hand, her compound teammate Rishabh Yadav lost to Robin Jaamta of Estonia 147-146 in the semifinals of the compound junior men’s individual event. He will face Sebastian Garcia of Mexico in the bronze medal match.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]