Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Kolkata Derby: ATK Mohun Bagan defeated arch-rival Emami East Bengal by 1-0 | Durand Cup 2022 Updates

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Kolkata Derby: ATK Mohun Bagan defeated arch-rival Emami East Bengal- KreedOn
Image Source- News 18
ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) won the match against their arch-rival Emami East Bengal (EEB) on Sunday in Kolkata Derby. The Kolkata Derby (KB) is one of the most popular clashes in football that takes place in Kolkata, between arch-rivals East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan. Kolkata Derby returns to the city after two years via Durand Cup 2022.

EEB’s Sumeet Passi scored an own goal as ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Emami East Bengal by 1-0 in the Durand Cup 2022.

ATKMB lost their first clash to Rajasthan United FC and drew with Mumbai City in their second match. Whereas, EEB played goalless draws against the Indian Navy and Rajasthan respectively.

ATKMB possess many best qualities, particularly in attack with the efforts of Liston Colaco, their best player so far. Ashique Kuruniyan and Hugo Boumos create many chances for ATKMB in every game.

ATK Mohun Bagan started the game in a dominating fashion, while Emami East Bengal FC looked under pressure. In the 16th minute, Ashique Kurunian dribbled past 3 defenders but failed to hit the target. Seconds before halftime, Sumeet Passi scored an own goal which eventually led ATKMB to win the match.

At 54′ Kamaljit (EEB) made an unbelievable save after Liston Colaco took a breathtaking shot. In the 73rd minute of the match, a good chance was created by Kyriacou (EEB) from the right but Cleiton’s header went straight to the goalkeeper.

Durand Cup 2022: Points Table 

Group A

TeamsMWDLGF/GAPTS
1Mohammedan Sporting (Q)338:19
2Bengaluru FC226:16
3Goa3122:43
4Jamshedpur3122:53
5Indian Air Force330:70

Group B

TeamsMWDLGf/GAPTS
1Mumbai City32110:37
2ATK Mohun Bagan3114:44
3Rajasthan United31114:74
4Emami East Bengal3210:12
5Indian Navy2111:41

Group C

TeamsMWDLGf/GAPTS
1Hyderabad FC225:16
2Neroca FC2113:14
3TRAU FC3123:63
4Army Red3213:42
5Chennaiyin FC2113:51

Group D

TeamsMWDLGf/GAPTS
1Odisha FC (Q)3311:09
2Army Green2113:14
3Kerala Blasters31114:34
4Sudeva Delhi321:42
5Northeast United331:120

 

Nidhi Singh
