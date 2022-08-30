Kolkata Derby: ATK Mohun Bagan defeated arch-rival Emami East Bengal by 1-0 | Durand Cup 2022 Updates

- Advertisement -

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) won the match against their arch-rival Emami East Bengal (EEB) on Sunday in Kolkata Derby. The Kolkata Derby (KB) is one of the most popular clashes in football that takes place in Kolkata, between arch-rivals East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan. Kolkata Derby returns to the city after two years via Durand Cup 2022.

EEB’s Sumeet Passi scored an own goal as ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Emami East Bengal by 1-0 in the Durand Cup 2022.

ATKMB lost their first clash to Rajasthan United FC and drew with Mumbai City in their second match. Whereas, EEB played goalless draws against the Indian Navy and Rajasthan respectively.

ATKMB possess many best qualities, particularly in attack with the efforts of Liston Colaco, their best player so far. Ashique Kuruniyan and Hugo Boumos create many chances for ATKMB in every game.

ATK Mohun Bagan started the game in a dominating fashion, while Emami East Bengal FC looked under pressure. In the 16th minute, Ashique Kurunian dribbled past 3 defenders but failed to hit the target. Seconds before halftime, Sumeet Passi scored an own goal which eventually led ATKMB to win the match.

At 54′ Kamaljit (EEB) made an unbelievable save after Liston Colaco took a breathtaking shot. In the 73rd minute of the match, a good chance was created by Kyriacou (EEB) from the right but Cleiton’s header went straight to the goalkeeper.

Durand Cup 2022: Points Table

Group A

Teams M W D L GF/GA PTS 1 Mohammedan Sporting (Q) 3 3 – – 8:1 9 2 Bengaluru FC 2 2 – – 6:1 6 3 Goa 3 1 – 2 2:4 3 4 Jamshedpur 3 1 – 2 2:5 3 5 Indian Air Force 3 – – 3 0:7 0

Group B

Teams M W D L Gf/GA PTS 1 Mumbai City 3 2 1 – 10:3 7 2 ATK Mohun Bagan 3 1 1 – 4:4 4 3 Rajasthan United 3 1 1 1 4:7 4 4 Emami East Bengal 3 – 2 1 0:1 2 5 Indian Navy 2 – 1 1 1:4 1

Group C

Teams M W D L Gf/GA PTS 1 Hyderabad FC 2 2 – – 5:1 6 2 Neroca FC 2 1 1 – 3:1 4 3 TRAU FC 3 1 – 2 3:6 3 4 Army Red 3 – 2 1 3:4 2 5 Chennaiyin FC 2 – 1 1 3:5 1

Group D

Teams M W D L Gf/GA PTS 1 Odisha FC (Q) 3 3 – – 11:0 9 2 Army Green 2 1 – 1 3:1 4 3 Kerala Blasters 3 1 1 1 4:3 4 4 Sudeva Delhi 3 – 2 1:4 2 5 Northeast United 3 – – 3 1:12 0

