Wednesday, September 8, 2021
HomeNewsKnow What's Buzzing in Twitter As Fans Wait For India's T20 WC...

Know What’s Buzzing in Twitter As Fans Wait For India’s T20 WC Squad

-- Advertisement --
By Santhosh Narayan
Updated:
Funny cricket mems | KreedOn

The awaited T20 world cup is around the horizon. The quadrennial tournament kicks off from 17th October. With teams like Australia and New Zealand already have announced their squads. India and England are set to announce their Squad later today. Indian Twitter started buzzing with hilarious memes. Predictions, memes, stats were all up in the air as the excitement brewed on.

Here are some of our Favorite instances from Twitter

-- Advertisement --

The excitement is killing us all. And this tweet perfectly captures that. Even Mr. Bean is fed up. ANNOUNCE THE SQUAD ALREADY

-- Advertisement --

With the arrival of IPL and other T20 leagues, India’s cricketing world is flooded with numerous young talents. This meme rightly describes the tough competitions amongst the players to play in T20 WC.

This meme aptly portrays Indian Twitter after 9 PM.  It’s going to be as messy as the Royal Rumble.

Opinions are going to be flying high tonight. And this tweet hilariously portrays the Tamasha about to happen.

Pakistan released their controversial squad recently. This popular meme taken from “Lagaan” hilariously caps it off.

Fans were not pleased by PCB’s squad selection. And reports suggest even captain Babar Azam was displeased. This meme shows the squad “depth” of Pakistan.

After a fallout with PCB over the selected squad. Coaches Misbah Ul Haq and Waqar Younis stepped down. And this tweet is a hilarious ode to that 

Asif Ali was recalled by PCB for the T20 WC. Fans were not happy with this pick and memes like this started pouring.

PCB’s squad selection did not fare out with fans as they had hoped. And tweets like this were flaring left and right questioning their “Rational” decision-making.

Fans were enraged by the Consultant selector and former cricketer Ramiz Raja over his decisions on Pakistan’s squad.

To know more trending Tweets, inspirational athlete’s stories, news & a lot more updates on Indian sports, follow KreedOn networks today.

-- Advertisement --
Santhosh Narayan
Previous articleSAI Recruitment 2021: 100 Vacancies Up For Coaches. Apply Today

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019