Know Indian Athletics medal tally at Commonwealth Games

The sports in Commonwealth Games are divided into three main types: core sports, optional sports, and recognized sports. The number of sports at each game has increased steadily over the years. There are currently 19 core sports that are compulsory, including three sports that have been in every Commonwealth Games- Boxing, Athletics, and Swimming. The world has witnessed tremendous growth in performance and accomplishments by Indian athletics at Commonwealth Games.

Medals won by Indians in Athletics at CWG

India has won a total of 28 medals including 5 gold, 10 silver, and 13 bronze so far in the Commonwealth Games in athletics.

British Empire and Commonwealth Games 1958

The Flying Sikh of India, Milkha Singh was the first Indian athlete to win gold in Commonwealth Games at Cardiff in 1958. He competed in 440 yards and defeated Malcolm Spence & Terry Tobacco to create a historic moment for India.

Commonwealth Games, Jamaica 1966

Then in 1966 Praveen Kumar, the famous “Bheem” in B R Chopra’s Mahabharat, and a BSF soldier won silver in Hammer throw.

Commonwealth Games, Edinburgh 1970



Mohinder Singh Gill had shown true dedication and perseverance along with his injured leg which created no hindrance in his performance. He won bronze in the triple jump in the 1970 commonwealth games.

Commonwealth Games Christchurch,1974

The marvelous return of Mohinder Singh Gill after four years and won silver for India in the triple jump.

Commonwealth Games, Edmonton, 1978



Suresh Babu got bronze in the long jump in 1978. Suresh led the Indian athletics contingent at the games and was one of the most dominating Indian athletes at that time.

Commonwealth Games, Manchester 2002

Another glory was achieved after two decades when Neelam Jaswant Singh and Anju Bobby George created history as they won medals for the very first time in women’s athletics for India. Indians won multiple medals for the first time in athletics at CWG. Neelam clinched a silver medal in the discus throw while Anju Bobby won a bronze medal in the long jump.

Commonwealth Games, Melbourne, 2006

Ranjith Kumar Jayaseelan became the first para-athlete to win a medal at CWG. He clinched bronze in the 2006 discus throw. In 4×400 m relay Rajwinder Kaur, Chitra Soman, Manjeet Kaur, Pinki Pramanik won silver. Seema Antil, who hails from Sonipat won a silver medal in the discus throw.

Commonwealth Games, New Delhi 2010

2010 was the best among all Commonwealth Games in athletics. Indian athletics won twelve medals in total. Rahamatulla Molla, Suresh Sathya, Shameer Naseema Manzile, and Md Abdul Najeeb Qureshi in the 4x 100 m relay got bronze. Harminder Singh in the 20km walk event added bronze to the Indian medals list.

Renjith Maheswary in the triple jump got bronze. Vikas Gowda in discus throw secured the second position. In Javelin’s throw, Kashinath Naik settled for bronze. Indian long-distance runner, Kavita Raut in the 10,000 m event clinched bronze.

The energetic performance by Manjeet Kaur, Sini Jose, Ashwini Akkunji, and Mandeep Kaur led them to win gold in the 4×400 meters relay. While Geetha Saati, Srabani Nand, K. Priya, and M. Jyothi won bronze in 4×100 meters. In women’s discus throw Krishna Poonia, Harwant Kaur and Seema Antil won gold, silver, and bronze respectively. Prajusha Maliakkal from Kerela won silver in the long jump event.

Commonwealth Games, Glasgow, 2014

The stunning comeback from Vikas Gowda as he clinched gold in the discus throw while Seema Antil won silver in the women’s discus throw. In 2014 Triple jump Arpinder Singh got Bronze. Seema Antil started showing the scope of growth in athletics when she was 11. She won silver in 2006, 2014, and 2018 in the discus throw at Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, 2018

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra often referred to as “The golden boy of India” clinched gold with a season-best throw of 86.47 meters. Seema Antil showed her consistency again in 2018 and won silver in discus throw while Navjeet Dhilon settled for bronze in the same event.



