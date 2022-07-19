Know How Many Indian Wrestlers Have Won Medals at Commonwealth Games So Far

- Advertisement -

The Commonwealth Games 2022 is going to kick start on July 28, 2022. India has been fairly regular at the quadrennial event, featuring in all except four editions (1930, 1950, 1962, and 1986). India made its debut at the second edition of the Commonwealth Games in 1934. Since then Indian wrestlers won numerous medals and have been showing outstanding performances in Commonwealth Games.

Medals won by Indian Wrestlers in Commonwealth Games

India has won 102 medals in wrestling at Commonwealth Games so far. India is overall ranked second in the wrestling medal tally after Canada with 43 Gold, 37 Silver, and 22 Bronze.

1934 CWG London

-- Advertisement --

In 1934, Rashid Anwar clinched India’s first-ever medal in CWG. He secured a bronze medal in a wrestling event in London. In the 1938 Sydney games and 1954 Vancouver games, India was not able to score any medal.

1958 CWG Cardiff

In 1958 at Cardiff Commonwealth Games, India showed better performance during post-independence. India won 2 medals, 1 Gold and 1 Silver. Lila Ram Sangwan won Gold in the Heavyweight category while Lachmi Kant Pandey clinched Silver in Welterweight.

1966 CWG in Jamaica, Kingston

-- Advertisement --

In 1966, India won 7 medals- 3 Gold, 2 Silver, and 2 Bronze. Mukhtiar Singh (Men’s Lightweight), Bhim Singh (Heavyweight), and Bhishambher Singh (Bantamweight) won gold while Shamrao Sable and Randhawa Singh won silver. Hukum Singh and Bishwanath Singh won the bronze.

READ | Total number of medals won by Indian Boxers at Commonwealth Games

1970 CWG in Edinburgh

In 1970, India clinched 9 medals including 5 Gold, 3 Silver, and 1 Bronze in wrestling. Ved Prakash, Sudesh Kumar, Udey Chand, Mukhtiar Singh, and Harishchandra Birajdar won gold. Sajjan Singh, Bishwanath Singh, and Maruti Mane won silver. A single bronze medal was won by Randhawa Singh.

1974 CWG in Christchurch

-- Advertisement --

In 1974, India added outstanding 10 more medals including 4 Gold, 5 Silver, and 1 Bronze. Sudesh Kumar, Prem Nath, Jagrup Singh, and Raghunath Pawar won gold. Shivaji Chingle, Satpal Singh, Netra Pal Singh, Dadu Chaugule, and Bishwanath Singh clinched Silver.

1978 CWG in Edmonton

In 1978, India added 9 more medals- 3 Gold, 3 Silver, and 3 Bronze. Ashok Kumar, Satbir Singh, and Rajinder Singh won Gold. Sudesh Kumar, Jagminder Singh, and Satpal Singh were able to clinch silver in their respective category.

1982 CWG Brisbane

In the 1982 Brisbane commonwealth games, India again showed its winning consistency in wrestling events and won 9 medals including 4 Gold, 4 Silver, and 1 Bronze. Ramchandra Sarang, Mahabir Singh, Jagminder singh, and Rajinder Singh won gold. Ashok Kumar, Kartar Singh, Satpal Singh, and Rajinder singh won silver whereas Jai Prakash Kangar secured bronze. In 1990 CWG in Auckland, India saw no medals in wrestling.

-- Advertisement --

1994 CWG Victoria

In 1994, India won 5 medals, 2 Silver, and 3 Bronze. Ashok Kumar Garg and Randhir Singh won Silver. Ramesh Kumar, Kirpa Shankar, and Subhash Verma bagged bronze medals, in Victoria. While in 1998, Kuala Lumpur also left the Indian medal basket empty in wrestling.

2002 CWG in Manchester

In 2002, India won 6 medals in wrestling events including 3 Gold and 3 Silver. Ramesh Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Palwinder Singh Cheema won stunning 3 gold medals while Anuj Kumar, Shokinder Tomar, and Anil Kumar Mann won Silver.

2010 CWG in New Delhi

In 2010, India bagged the best team trophy with super 19 medals including 10 Gold, 5 Silver, and 4 Bronze. Ravinder Singh, Anil Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Narsingh Pancham Yadav, Yogeshwar Dutt, Rajender Kumar, Geeta Phogat, Alka Tomar, and Anita Sheoran won gold. While Manoj Kumar, Nirmala Devi, Babita Kumari, Anuj Kumar, and Joginder Kumar secured silver.

READ | Total number of medals won by Indian Table Tennis players at Commonwealth Games

2014 CWG in Glasgow

In 2014, India won 13 medals- 5 Gold, 6 Silver, and 2 Bronze. Amit Kumar, Vinesh Phogat, Sushil Kumar, Babita Kumari, and Yogeshwar Dutt won gold.

Lalita Sehrawat, Bajrang Kumar, Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kadian, and Geetika Jakhar won silver while Navjot Kaur and Pawan Kumar settled for bronze.

2018 CWG at Gold Coast

In the previous CWG held in 2018, India won 12 medals in wrestling including 5 Gold, 3 Silver, and 4 Bronze. Rahul Aware, Sushil Kumar, Bajrang Punia, Sumit Malik, and Vinesh Phogat clinched gold. On other hand, Babita Kumari, Pooja Dhanda, and Mausam Khatri won silver for India.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport