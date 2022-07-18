Total number of medals won by Indian Badminton Player at CWG | From Past to Present

- Advertisement -

Badminton is one of ten core sports at the Commonwealth Games and has been continuously held at the Game since 1966. Badminton made its debut at the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Kingston, Jamaica. Indian shuttlers have won several medals at the CWG and made the nation proud. This time too, all the Indian shutlers are set to perform a mega event and are expected to raise all the bars to win medals at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

How many medals did Indian shuttlers win at CWG?

In the history of the Commonwealth Games, Indian shuttlers have won a total of 25 medals including 7 Gold, 7 Silver, and 11 Bronze medals.

Indian shuttlers performance at Commonwealth Games.

-- Advertisement --

India has been one of the most consistent badminton playing nations in the Commonwealth Games except in the years 1986 and 1994.

List of most successful Indian badminton players in CWG

1966 Commonwealth Games Kingston

At the debut of badminton sport in CWG, one of the Indian shuttler was able to clinch a medal. Dinesh Khanna bagged a bronze medal for India after defeating Scotsman McCoig by 15-7, and 15-8. Other Indian shuttlers, Nandu Natekar and Suresh Goel did not qualify for the semi-finals.

1970 Commonwealth Games, Edinburgh

-- Advertisement --

Suresh Goel came back strong and won the bronze medal against Ray Sharp by 15-9, and 15-12 in the men’s single event.

1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton

Legendary Prakash Padukone put on a stunning show in the 1978 Edmonton Games. He won India’s first badminton gold medal at CWG. In the final, Prakash defeated England’s Derek Talbot in the straight game at 15-9, 15-8. He was ranked World No. 1 in 1980.

-- Advertisement --

In women’s doubles, a pair of Ami Ghia and Kanwal Thakur Singh became the first Indian woman shuttlers to clinch a CWG medal and secured a bronze medal for India.

1982 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane

Eight-time National Badminton champion, Syed Modi produced a stunning show in the finals. Modi won gold by beating Nick Yates 7-15, 15-6, 15-5 in the finals. Ami Ghia and Kanwal Thakur Singh couldn’t repeat the show in Brisbane as they did in Edmonton and lost the bronze medal match.

1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur

After a gap of 16 years, Indian shuttlers were back in action at the Commonwealth Games. Pullela Gopichand clinched bronze in men’s single while Aparna Popat settled with silver after getting defeated by Kelly Morgan in women’s singles. The men’s team and women’s team bagged silver and bronze medals respectively.

-- Advertisement --

2002 Commonwealth Games, Manchester

A solitary medal came that year after Aparna Popat returned to win another medal for India. She clinched bronze in the women’s singles event.

2006 Commonwealth Games, Melbourne

In Melbourne, India won multiple medals in different sports including 22 gold. Chetan Anand got bronze in the men’s singles. Another bronze was won by the Indian mixed team as they defeated New Zealand in the bronze medal match. A young Saina Nehwal and Trupti Murgunde lost in the 3rd place playoff.

2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi

Indian shuttlers produced a marvelous show at the home ground and clinched 4 medals including 2 gold medals for the first time. Saina Nehwal became the first Indian woman to clinch gold in badminton at the CWG. Another brilliant performance by Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponappa in the women’s doubles event won one more gold for India. Parupalli Kashyap won the bronze medal in men’s singles. The Indian mixed team won silver against Malaysia in the finals.

2014 Commonwealth Games, Glasgow

Parupalli Kashyap returned to give an outstanding show and clinched gold for India. That year India won 4 medals in badminton. Currently, world No 07, PV Sindhu won bronze while Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa lost in the finals against Malaysia by 17-21, 21-23 and failed to clinch gold in that event. Gurusai Dutt from Hyderabad won bronze.

2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast

India delivered their best-ever performance and won 6 medals in 2018. Saina Nehwal & PV Sindhu bagged gold and silver in an all-India final. Ashwini Ponappa & Sikki Reddy won bronze in the women’s doubles against Australia.

In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth won silver. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj bagged silver and became the first-ever Indian men’s pair to win a medal at CWG.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport