Know everything about Durand cup & its glorious past

By Saurabh Sameer Karmarkar
Updated:
Durand Cup - KreedOn
Image Source: FB
Whenever we hear the term Durand cup, the 1st thing which comes to our mind is – Durand cup is associated with which sport? Today, we will wipe out all the dust of doubts and queries associated with Durand cup in your mind.

Dispite being India’s oldest and world’s 3rd oldest football tournament, very few know about this tournament and its glorious past. So, let’s have a look at the timeline of Durand cup.

All about Durand Cup

Durand Cup is a popular football tournament played in India. India has a great history when it comes to football, sadly very few know about it. Durand Cup is part of the glorious football history of India. This tournament still has the same importance as it had in the past. Durand Cup is really a testament to India’s love affair with football. This is the oldest football tournament in Asia.

In this blog you will know everything about Durand cup, like Durand cup history, format, trophy, winners, successful teams, and teams, future.

Durand Cup history

Durand Cup? | KreedOn
Image Source: Times of India
The Durand Cup is hosted by the Durand Football Tournament Society (DFTS) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Formally it is known as Durand Football Tournament.

This is the 3rd oldest football competition in the world which took place for the first time way back in 1888 in Shimla. The fascinating fact about it is that the tournament kicked off more than 50 years before independence. That’s awesome! Yes, quite obviously, British personnel Henry Mortimer started this league. For 52 years, the competition took place in Shimla. Later in 1940, the location was changed to Delhi and since 1940, Delhi is the location of conduct of this historical football tournament.

The Durand tournament was initially a military affair, however, over the years, it allowed the participation of professional teams along with the Army teams. Army Green is the last Durand Cup winning Army team. The moment took place in 2016.

READ | Top 10 Best Football Balls to Buy Online

Durand Cup Format

The tournament started in 1888 and obviously, there are no documents stating the competition format during the early years. So there hasn’t been correct information regarding the competition’s format. But as per the history books, the Durand Cup was played in two phases; round-robin and knockouts. The modern era follows the same format.

Teams first go through group stages. At the end of the group stages, the top team from each group qualifies for the knockouts.

Durand Cup Trophy

Why 3 trophies are given to Durand Cup Winners?

The reward of winning a football season or a competition, or in general any sports competition is that the winning team gets a trophy. Well, the Durand Cup is an exception. The winners get a total of three trophies and each one of three has had significance.

Following are the trophies the Durand Cup-winning team receives-

Durand cup trophies - KreedOn
Image Source: Zenger News
  • Durand Cup: the original tournament trophy, which became a rolling trophy since 1965.
  • President’s Cup: first presented by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India.
  • Shimla Trophy: first presented by citizens of Shimla in 1903 and, since 1965 became a rolling trophy.

On a lighter note, a player can argue that they have won three trophies!

READ | Football In India and the world – Know everything about the sport

Durand Cup Winners List – 1888 to 2022

The 2022 Durand Cup will be the 131st edition of the tournament. Following is the list of 131 winners of the previous editions. Due to World War I, World War II, India’s partition, and recently due to Covid-19 outbreak, the Durand Cup was not conducted.

YearWinners
1888Royal Scots Fusiliers
1889Highland Light Infantry
1889Black Watch
1890Highland Light Infantry
1891King’s Own Scottish Borderers
1892King’s Own Scottish Borderers
1893Highland Light Infantry
1894Highland Light Infantry
1895Highland Light Infantry
1896Somerset Light Infantry
1897Black Watch
1898Black Watch
1900South Wales Borderers
1901South Wales Borderers
1902Hampshire Regiment
1903Royal Irish Rifles
1904North Staffordshire Regiment
1905Royal Dragoons
1906Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)
1907Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)
1908Lancashire Fusiliers
1909Lancashire Fusiliers
1910Royal Scots
1911Black Watch
1912Royal Scots
1913Lancashire Fusiliers
1920Black Watch
1921Worcestershire Regiment
1922Lancashire Fusiliers
1923Cheshire Regiment
1924Worcestershire Regiment
1925Sherwood Foresters
1926Durham Light Infantry
1927York & Lancaster Regiment
1928Sherwood Foresters
1929York & Lancaster Regiment
1930York & Lancaster Regiment
1931Devonshire Regiment
1932King’s Shropshire Light Infantry
1933King’s Shropshire Light Infantry
1934Royal Signals
1935Border Regiment
1936Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders
1937Border Regiment
1938South Wales Borderers
1940Mohammedan SC (Kolkata)
1950Hyderabad City Police
1951Kingfisher East Bengal
1952Kingfisher East Bengal
1953Mohun Bagan AC
1954Hyderabad City Police
1955Madras Regimental Centre
1956Kingfisher East Bengal
1957Hyderabad City Police
1958Madras Regimental Centre
1959Mohun Bagan AC
1960Kingfisher East Bengal
1960Mohun Bagan AC and East Bengal Club (Joint Winners)
1961Andhra Pradesh Police
1963Mohun Bagan AC
1964Mohun Bagan AC
1965Mohun Bagan AC
1966Gorkha Brigade
1967Kingfisher East Bengal
1968Border Security Force SC
1969Gorkha Brigade
1970Kingfisher East Bengal
1971Border Security Force SC
1972Kingfisher East Bengal
1973Border Security Force SC
1974Mohun Bagan AC
1975Border Security Force SC
1976Border Security Force and Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC (Joint Winners)
1976Border Security Force SC
1977Mohun Bagan AC
1978Kingfisher East Bengal
1979Mohun Bagan AC
1980Mohun Bagan AC
1981Border Security Force SC
1982Kingfisher East Bengal
1982Mohun Bagan AC and East Bengal Club ( Joint Winners)
1983Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC
1984Mohun Bagan AC
1985Mohun Bagan AC
1986Mohun Bagan AC
1987Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC
1988Border Security Force SC
1989Kingfisher East Bengal
1990Kingfisher East Bengal
1991Kingfisher East Bengal
1992Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC
1993Kingfisher East Bengal
1994Mohun Bagan AC
1995Kingfisher East Bengal
1996Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC
1997FC Kochin
1998Mahindra & Mahindra Allied Sports Club
1999Salgaocar FC
2000Mohun Bagan AC
2002Mahindra United FC
2003Kingfisher East Bengal
2004Kingfisher East Bengal
2004Salgaocar FC
2005Army XI
2006Dempo SC
2007Churchill Brothers FC
2008Mahindra United FC
2009Churchill Brothers FC
2010Chirag United SC
2011Churchill Brothers FC
2012Air India FC
2013Mohammedan SC (Kolkata)
2014Salgaocar FC
2016Army Green
2019Gokulam Kerala FC
2021FC Goa

READ | Durand Cup 2022 | Fixtures, Dates, Venues & Where to Watch | All you need to know

Most Successful teams in Durand Cup

Mohun Bagan AC and East Bengal Club have had a nice rivalry, especially after the independence as English teams were banished from the tournament.

Following is the list of most successful teams in the Durand Cup :- 

TeamChampionRunners-up
Mohun Bagan AC1612
East Bengal Club1610
Border Security Force72
JCT FC57
United Kingdom Black Watch52
United Kingdom Highland Light Infantry51
Hyderabad City Police43
United Kingdom Lancashire Fusiliers42
Mahindra United FC33
Churchill Brothers FC Goa32
United Kingdom York & Lancaster Regiment31
Salgaocar FC30
United Kingdom South Wales Borderers30
Mohammedan SC24
Gorkha Brigade21
United Kingdom Border Regiment21
United Kingdom Sherwood Foresters21
United Kingdom Worcestershire Regiment21
United Kingdom Royal Scots21
United Kingdom Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)21
Madras Regimental Centre20
United Kingdom King’s Shropshire Light Infantry20
United Kingdom King’s Own Scottish Borderers20
United Kingdom Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders13
United SC11
Army XI11
United Kingdom Devonshire Regiment11
United Kingdom North Staffordshire Regiment11
United Kingdom Royal Irish Rifles11
United Kingdom Somerset Light Infantry11
United Kingdom Royal Scots Fusiliers11
FC Goa10
Gokulam Kerala FC10
Army Green10
Air India FC10
Dempo SC10
FC Kochin10
United Kingdom Royal Signals10
United Kingdom Durham Light Infantry10
United Kingdom Cheshire Regiment10
United Kingdom Royal Dragoons10
United Kingdom Hampshire Regiment10

How is the Durand Cup faring?

The Durand Cup surely has lost significance in recent years. During the 2005-2010 period, the Osian Art Fund conducted the Durand Cup on a 5-year deal with DFTS. In 2015, 2017, and 2018 the tournament was not conducted without any significant reason. The emergence of ISL as India’s top-flight football tournament has definitely shrunk the importance of the Durand Cup and the Pandemic did affect it adversely.

The money-minded nature of ISL clubs and the glamor involved in it has really taken down the Durand Cup from the position of supremacy. Despite all the obstacles, the 131st Durand Cup will commence on 17th August 2022. Out of 20 participating teams, 11 are ISL teams, 5 are I-League teams and the last 4 are Indian Armed Force teams namely Army Green, Army Red, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy.

Conclusion

This cricket-dominated nation does have a long and proud football history and it’s the responsibility of all Indian football lovers to show love and support for this tournament. Well, this support will encourage the players to play well and will ultimately lift the performance standards of Indian football. So let’s celebrate and take forward the magnificent history of the Durand Cup.

READ | Top 10 Best Fitness Bands to track your daily fitness goals & get in shape today

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

Saurabh Sameer Karmarkar
