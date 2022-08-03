Know everything about Durand cup & its glorious past

Whenever we hear the term Durand cup, the 1st thing which comes to our mind is – Durand cup is associated with which sport? Today, we will wipe out all the dust of doubts and queries associated with Durand cup in your mind.
Dispite being India’s oldest and world’s 3rd oldest football tournament, very few know about this tournament and its glorious past. So, let’s have a look at the timeline of Durand cup.
All about Durand Cup
Durand Cup is a popular football tournament played in India. India has a great history when it comes to football, sadly very few know about it. Durand Cup is part of the glorious football history of India. This tournament still has the same importance as it had in the past. Durand Cup is really a testament to India’s love affair with football. This is the oldest football tournament in Asia.
Durand Cup history
The Durand Cup is hosted by the Durand Football Tournament Society (DFTS) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Formally it is known as Durand Football Tournament.
This is the 3rd oldest football competition in the world which took place for the first time way back in 1888 in Shimla. The fascinating fact about it is that the tournament kicked off more than 50 years before independence. That’s awesome! Yes, quite obviously, British personnel Henry Mortimer started this league. For 52 years, the competition took place in Shimla. Later in 1940, the location was changed to Delhi and since 1940, Delhi is the location of conduct of this historical football tournament.
The Durand tournament was initially a military affair, however, over the years, it allowed the participation of professional teams along with the Army teams. Army Green is the last Durand Cup winning Army team. The moment took place in 2016.
Durand Cup Format
The tournament started in 1888 and obviously, there are no documents stating the competition format during the early years. So there hasn’t been correct information regarding the competition’s format. But as per the history books, the Durand Cup was played in two phases; round-robin and knockouts. The modern era follows the same format.
Teams first go through group stages. At the end of the group stages, the top team from each group qualifies for the knockouts.
Durand Cup Trophy
Why 3 trophies are given to Durand Cup Winners?
The reward of winning a football season or a competition, or in general any sports competition is that the winning team gets a trophy. Well, the Durand Cup is an exception. The winners get a total of three trophies and each one of three has had significance.
Following are the trophies the Durand Cup-winning team receives-
- Durand Cup: the original tournament trophy, which became a rolling trophy since 1965.
- President’s Cup: first presented by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India.
- Shimla Trophy: first presented by citizens of Shimla in 1903 and, since 1965 became a rolling trophy.
On a lighter note, a player can argue that they have won three trophies!
Durand Cup Winners List – 1888 to 2022
The 2022 Durand Cup will be the 131st edition of the tournament. Following is the list of 131 winners of the previous editions. Due to World War I, World War II, India’s partition, and recently due to Covid-19 outbreak, the Durand Cup was not conducted.
|Year
|Winners
|1888
|Royal Scots Fusiliers
|1889
|Highland Light Infantry
|1889
|Black Watch
|1890
|Highland Light Infantry
|1891
|King’s Own Scottish Borderers
|1892
|King’s Own Scottish Borderers
|1893
|Highland Light Infantry
|1894
|Highland Light Infantry
|1895
|Highland Light Infantry
|1896
|Somerset Light Infantry
|1897
|Black Watch
|1898
|Black Watch
|1900
|South Wales Borderers
|1901
|South Wales Borderers
|1902
|Hampshire Regiment
|1903
|Royal Irish Rifles
|1904
|North Staffordshire Regiment
|1905
|Royal Dragoons
|1906
|Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)
|1907
|Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)
|1908
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|1909
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|1910
|Royal Scots
|1911
|Black Watch
|1912
|Royal Scots
|1913
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|1920
|Black Watch
|1921
|Worcestershire Regiment
|1922
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|1923
|Cheshire Regiment
|1924
|Worcestershire Regiment
|1925
|Sherwood Foresters
|1926
|Durham Light Infantry
|1927
|York & Lancaster Regiment
|1928
|Sherwood Foresters
|1929
|York & Lancaster Regiment
|1930
|York & Lancaster Regiment
|1931
|Devonshire Regiment
|1932
|King’s Shropshire Light Infantry
|1933
|King’s Shropshire Light Infantry
|1934
|Royal Signals
|1935
|Border Regiment
|1936
|Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders
|1937
|Border Regiment
|1938
|South Wales Borderers
|1940
|Mohammedan SC (Kolkata)
|1950
|Hyderabad City Police
|1951
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1952
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1953
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1954
|Hyderabad City Police
|1955
|Madras Regimental Centre
|1956
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1957
|Hyderabad City Police
|1958
|Madras Regimental Centre
|1959
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1960
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1960
|Mohun Bagan AC and East Bengal Club (Joint Winners)
|1961
|Andhra Pradesh Police
|1963
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1964
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1965
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1966
|Gorkha Brigade
|1967
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1968
|Border Security Force SC
|1969
|Gorkha Brigade
|1970
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1971
|Border Security Force SC
|1972
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1973
|Border Security Force SC
|1974
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1975
|Border Security Force SC
|1976
|Border Security Force and Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC (Joint Winners)
|1976
|Border Security Force SC
|1977
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1978
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1979
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1980
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1981
|Border Security Force SC
|1982
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1982
|Mohun Bagan AC and East Bengal Club ( Joint Winners)
|1983
|Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC
|1984
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1985
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1986
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1987
|Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC
|1988
|Border Security Force SC
|1989
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1990
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1991
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1992
|Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC
|1993
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1994
|Mohun Bagan AC
|1995
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|1996
|Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC
|1997
|FC Kochin
|1998
|Mahindra & Mahindra Allied Sports Club
|1999
|Salgaocar FC
|2000
|Mohun Bagan AC
|2002
|Mahindra United FC
|2003
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|2004
|Kingfisher East Bengal
|2004
|Salgaocar FC
|2005
|Army XI
|2006
|Dempo SC
|2007
|Churchill Brothers FC
|2008
|Mahindra United FC
|2009
|Churchill Brothers FC
|2010
|Chirag United SC
|2011
|Churchill Brothers FC
|2012
|Air India FC
|2013
|Mohammedan SC (Kolkata)
|2014
|Salgaocar FC
|2016
|Army Green
|2019
|Gokulam Kerala FC
|2021
|FC Goa
Most Successful teams in Durand Cup
Mohun Bagan AC and East Bengal Club have had a nice rivalry, especially after the independence as English teams were banished from the tournament.
Following is the list of most successful teams in the Durand Cup :-
|Team
|Champion
|Runners-up
|Mohun Bagan AC
|16
|12
|East Bengal Club
|16
|10
|Border Security Force
|7
|2
|JCT FC
|5
|7
|United Kingdom Black Watch
|5
|2
|United Kingdom Highland Light Infantry
|5
|1
|Hyderabad City Police
|4
|3
|United Kingdom Lancashire Fusiliers
|4
|2
|Mahindra United FC
|3
|3
|Churchill Brothers FC Goa
|3
|2
|United Kingdom York & Lancaster Regiment
|3
|1
|Salgaocar FC
|3
|0
|United Kingdom South Wales Borderers
|3
|0
|Mohammedan SC
|2
|4
|Gorkha Brigade
|2
|1
|United Kingdom Border Regiment
|2
|1
|United Kingdom Sherwood Foresters
|2
|1
|United Kingdom Worcestershire Regiment
|2
|1
|United Kingdom Royal Scots
|2
|1
|United Kingdom Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)
|2
|1
|Madras Regimental Centre
|2
|0
|United Kingdom King’s Shropshire Light Infantry
|2
|0
|United Kingdom King’s Own Scottish Borderers
|2
|0
|United Kingdom Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders
|1
|3
|United SC
|1
|1
|Army XI
|1
|1
|United Kingdom Devonshire Regiment
|1
|1
|United Kingdom North Staffordshire Regiment
|1
|1
|United Kingdom Royal Irish Rifles
|1
|1
|United Kingdom Somerset Light Infantry
|1
|1
|United Kingdom Royal Scots Fusiliers
|1
|1
|FC Goa
|1
|0
|Gokulam Kerala FC
|1
|0
|Army Green
|1
|0
|Air India FC
|1
|0
|Dempo SC
|1
|0
|FC Kochin
|1
|0
|United Kingdom Royal Signals
|1
|0
|United Kingdom Durham Light Infantry
|1
|0
|United Kingdom Cheshire Regiment
|1
|0
|United Kingdom Royal Dragoons
|1
|0
|United Kingdom Hampshire Regiment
|1
|0
How is the Durand Cup faring?
The Durand Cup surely has lost significance in recent years. During the 2005-2010 period, the Osian Art Fund conducted the Durand Cup on a 5-year deal with DFTS. In 2015, 2017, and 2018 the tournament was not conducted without any significant reason. The emergence of ISL as India’s top-flight football tournament has definitely shrunk the importance of the Durand Cup and the Pandemic did affect it adversely.
The money-minded nature of ISL clubs and the glamor involved in it has really taken down the Durand Cup from the position of supremacy. Despite all the obstacles, the 131st Durand Cup will commence on 17th August 2022. Out of 20 participating teams, 11 are ISL teams, 5 are I-League teams and the last 4 are Indian Armed Force teams namely Army Green, Army Red, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy.
Conclusion
This cricket-dominated nation does have a long and proud football history and it’s the responsibility of all Indian football lovers to show love and support for this tournament. Well, this support will encourage the players to play well and will ultimately lift the performance standards of Indian football. So let’s celebrate and take forward the magnificent history of the Durand Cup.