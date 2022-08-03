Know everything about Durand cup & its glorious past

- Advertisement -

Whenever we hear the term Durand cup, the 1st thing which comes to our mind is – Durand cup is associated with which sport? Today, we will wipe out all the dust of doubts and queries associated with Durand cup in your mind.

Dispite being India’s oldest and world’s 3rd oldest football tournament, very few know about this tournament and its glorious past. So, let’s have a look at the timeline of Durand cup.

All about Durand Cup

Durand Cup is a popular football tournament played in India. India has a great history when it comes to football, sadly very few know about it. Durand Cup is part of the glorious football history of India. This tournament still has the same importance as it had in the past. Durand Cup is really a testament to India’s love affair with football. This is the oldest football tournament in Asia.

In this blog you will know everything about Durand cup, like Durand cup history, format, trophy, winners, successful teams, and teams, future.

Durand Cup history

The Durand Cup is hosted by the Durand Football Tournament Society (DFTS) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Formally it is known as Durand Football Tournament.

This is the 3rd oldest football competition in the world which took place for the first time way back in 1888 in Shimla. The fascinating fact about it is that the tournament kicked off more than 50 years before independence. That’s awesome! Yes, quite obviously, British personnel Henry Mortimer started this league. For 52 years, the competition took place in Shimla. Later in 1940, the location was changed to Delhi and since 1940, Delhi is the location of conduct of this historical football tournament.

The Durand tournament was initially a military affair, however, over the years, it allowed the participation of professional teams along with the Army teams. Army Green is the last Durand Cup winning Army team. The moment took place in 2016.

Durand Cup Format

The tournament started in 1888 and obviously, there are no documents stating the competition format during the early years. So there hasn’t been correct information regarding the competition’s format. But as per the history books, the Durand Cup was played in two phases; round-robin and knockouts. The modern era follows the same format.

Teams first go through group stages. At the end of the group stages, the top team from each group qualifies for the knockouts.

Durand Cup Trophy

Why 3 trophies are given to Durand Cup Winners?

The reward of winning a football season or a competition, or in general any sports competition is that the winning team gets a trophy. Well, the Durand Cup is an exception. The winners get a total of three trophies and each one of three has had significance.

Following are the trophies the Durand Cup-winning team receives-

Durand Cup: the original tournament trophy, which became a rolling trophy since 1965.

President’s Cup: first presented by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India.

Shimla Trophy: first presented by citizens of Shimla in 1903 and, since 1965 became a rolling trophy.

On a lighter note, a player can argue that they have won three trophies!

Durand Cup Winners List – 1888 to 2022

The 2022 Durand Cup will be the 131st edition of the tournament. Following is the list of 131 winners of the previous editions. Due to World War I, World War II, India’s partition, and recently due to Covid-19 outbreak, the Durand Cup was not conducted.

Year Winners 1888 Royal Scots Fusiliers 1889 Highland Light Infantry 1889 Black Watch 1890 Highland Light Infantry 1891 King’s Own Scottish Borderers 1892 King’s Own Scottish Borderers 1893 Highland Light Infantry 1894 Highland Light Infantry 1895 Highland Light Infantry 1896 Somerset Light Infantry 1897 Black Watch 1898 Black Watch 1900 South Wales Borderers 1901 South Wales Borderers 1902 Hampshire Regiment 1903 Royal Irish Rifles 1904 North Staffordshire Regiment 1905 Royal Dragoons 1906 Cameronians (Scottish Rifles) 1907 Cameronians (Scottish Rifles) 1908 Lancashire Fusiliers 1909 Lancashire Fusiliers 1910 Royal Scots 1911 Black Watch 1912 Royal Scots 1913 Lancashire Fusiliers 1920 Black Watch 1921 Worcestershire Regiment 1922 Lancashire Fusiliers 1923 Cheshire Regiment 1924 Worcestershire Regiment 1925 Sherwood Foresters 1926 Durham Light Infantry 1927 York & Lancaster Regiment 1928 Sherwood Foresters 1929 York & Lancaster Regiment 1930 York & Lancaster Regiment 1931 Devonshire Regiment 1932 King’s Shropshire Light Infantry 1933 King’s Shropshire Light Infantry 1934 Royal Signals 1935 Border Regiment 1936 Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders 1937 Border Regiment 1938 South Wales Borderers 1940 Mohammedan SC (Kolkata) 1950 Hyderabad City Police 1951 Kingfisher East Bengal 1952 Kingfisher East Bengal 1953 Mohun Bagan AC 1954 Hyderabad City Police 1955 Madras Regimental Centre 1956 Kingfisher East Bengal 1957 Hyderabad City Police 1958 Madras Regimental Centre 1959 Mohun Bagan AC 1960 Kingfisher East Bengal 1960 Mohun Bagan AC and East Bengal Club (Joint Winners) 1961 Andhra Pradesh Police 1963 Mohun Bagan AC 1964 Mohun Bagan AC 1965 Mohun Bagan AC 1966 Gorkha Brigade 1967 Kingfisher East Bengal 1968 Border Security Force SC 1969 Gorkha Brigade 1970 Kingfisher East Bengal 1971 Border Security Force SC 1972 Kingfisher East Bengal 1973 Border Security Force SC 1974 Mohun Bagan AC 1975 Border Security Force SC 1976 Border Security Force and Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC (Joint Winners) 1976 Border Security Force SC 1977 Mohun Bagan AC 1978 Kingfisher East Bengal 1979 Mohun Bagan AC 1980 Mohun Bagan AC 1981 Border Security Force SC 1982 Kingfisher East Bengal 1982 Mohun Bagan AC and East Bengal Club ( Joint Winners) 1983 Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC 1984 Mohun Bagan AC 1985 Mohun Bagan AC 1986 Mohun Bagan AC 1987 Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC 1988 Border Security Force SC 1989 Kingfisher East Bengal 1990 Kingfisher East Bengal 1991 Kingfisher East Bengal 1992 Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC 1993 Kingfisher East Bengal 1994 Mohun Bagan AC 1995 Kingfisher East Bengal 1996 Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Mills FC 1997 FC Kochin 1998 Mahindra & Mahindra Allied Sports Club 1999 Salgaocar FC 2000 Mohun Bagan AC 2002 Mahindra United FC 2003 Kingfisher East Bengal 2004 Kingfisher East Bengal 2004 Salgaocar FC 2005 Army XI 2006 Dempo SC 2007 Churchill Brothers FC 2008 Mahindra United FC 2009 Churchill Brothers FC 2010 Chirag United SC 2011 Churchill Brothers FC 2012 Air India FC 2013 Mohammedan SC (Kolkata) 2014 Salgaocar FC 2016 Army Green 2019 Gokulam Kerala FC 2021 FC Goa

Most Successful teams in Durand Cup

Mohun Bagan AC and East Bengal Club have had a nice rivalry, especially after the independence as English teams were banished from the tournament.

Following is the list of most successful teams in the Durand Cup :-

Team Champion Runners-up Mohun Bagan AC 16 12 East Bengal Club 16 10 Border Security Force 7 2 JCT FC 5 7 United Kingdom Black Watch 5 2 United Kingdom Highland Light Infantry 5 1 Hyderabad City Police 4 3 United Kingdom Lancashire Fusiliers 4 2 Mahindra United FC 3 3 Churchill Brothers FC Goa 3 2 United Kingdom York & Lancaster Regiment 3 1 Salgaocar FC 3 0 United Kingdom South Wales Borderers 3 0 Mohammedan SC 2 4 Gorkha Brigade 2 1 United Kingdom Border Regiment 2 1 United Kingdom Sherwood Foresters 2 1 United Kingdom Worcestershire Regiment 2 1 United Kingdom Royal Scots 2 1 United Kingdom Cameronians (Scottish Rifles) 2 1 Madras Regimental Centre 2 0 United Kingdom King’s Shropshire Light Infantry 2 0 United Kingdom King’s Own Scottish Borderers 2 0 United Kingdom Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders 1 3 United SC 1 1 Army XI 1 1 United Kingdom Devonshire Regiment 1 1 United Kingdom North Staffordshire Regiment 1 1 United Kingdom Royal Irish Rifles 1 1 United Kingdom Somerset Light Infantry 1 1 United Kingdom Royal Scots Fusiliers 1 1 FC Goa 1 0 Gokulam Kerala FC 1 0 Army Green 1 0 Air India FC 1 0 Dempo SC 1 0 FC Kochin 1 0 United Kingdom Royal Signals 1 0 United Kingdom Durham Light Infantry 1 0 United Kingdom Cheshire Regiment 1 0 United Kingdom Royal Dragoons 1 0 United Kingdom Hampshire Regiment 1 0

How is the Durand Cup faring?

The Durand Cup surely has lost significance in recent years. During the 2005-2010 period, the Osian Art Fund conducted the Durand Cup on a 5-year deal with DFTS. In 2015, 2017, and 2018 the tournament was not conducted without any significant reason. The emergence of ISL as India’s top-flight football tournament has definitely shrunk the importance of the Durand Cup and the Pandemic did affect it adversely.

The money-minded nature of ISL clubs and the glamor involved in it has really taken down the Durand Cup from the position of supremacy. Despite all the obstacles, the 131st Durand Cup will commence on 17th August 2022. Out of 20 participating teams, 11 are ISL teams, 5 are I-League teams and the last 4 are Indian Armed Force teams namely Army Green, Army Red, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy.

Conclusion

This cricket-dominated nation does have a long and proud football history and it’s the responsibility of all Indian football lovers to show love and support for this tournament. Well, this support will encourage the players to play well and will ultimately lift the performance standards of Indian football. So let’s celebrate and take forward the magnificent history of the Durand Cup.

