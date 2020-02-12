KL Rahul’s hilarious reply to Neesham will leave you in splits

KL Rahul is known for his quirky replies, both on the pitch while getting the better of the bowlers, and off it as well (no, we are not referring to the, err…, Koffee incident).

And this was on full display on Wednesday, after the India National team opener gave a befitting reply to New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

The Kiwi cricketer, who witnessed his team avenge the 5-0 T20I series whitewash against India with a 3-0 whitewash of its own in the ODI series, apparently trolled Rahul through a Tweet after the victory in the third ODI.

The post shows Neesham having an interaction with KL Rahul with the umpire looking on. He captioned the image as, “Paper, scissors, rock? 😂”

Rahul, however, replied with a pretty smartly, suggesting to level the scores in IPL.

“Let’s settle this in April. See u in a bit 🤙🏾” his post read.

Let’s settle this in April. See u in a bit 🤙🏾 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 12, 2020

Both the cricketers play for the same Indian Premier League side Kings XI Punjab. And the franchise was quick to remind both the same in a reply to Rahul’s Tweet.

This took place on the field, how about you two settle this down at #SaddaAkhada? 😉 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) February 12, 2020

Talking about replies, New Zealand gave a befitting one in the ongoing India Tour down under. After facing an embarrassing 5-0 defeat at the hands of the visitors in the T20 series, which agonizingly included two Super Over losses, the Kiwis showed great character to make a return in the ODI series, completing a 3-0 clean sweep.

The two teams will now lock the horns in the two-match Test series, the first of which starts on 21st February.