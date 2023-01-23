KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty Wedding: The couple is set to tie the knot at the farmhouse

- Advertisement -

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty are all set to tie the knot on Monday, and their wedding functions have already begun at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The farmhouse is all decked up with flowers.

Celebrities like Rohan Shrestha, cricketer Varun Aaron, Ritik Bhasin, and Gippy Grewal were spotted at the venue. As per the reports, Singer Mika Singh will perform at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the paparazzi outside Shetty’s farmhouse are stationed and have managed to get a glimpse of the wedding festivities.

Glimpses of KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty wedding function

Earlier, Suniel Shetty interacted with the paparazzi and promised them to bring Athiya and KL Rahul along with the entire family for the official photographs. Shetty said,

“Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko. Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you.”

After years of dating and keeping their relationship private, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are finally tying the knot. The wedding function started on Saturday, and pictures and videos have started circulating. The family hosted a sangeet ceremony with a cocktail night on Sunday night.

