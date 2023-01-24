KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty Wedding: Cricket Fraternity extends heartwarming wishes

- Advertisement -

The Cricket Fraternity extended heartwarming wishes to newlyweds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty after their wedding. The couple tied the knot privately on Monday, in the presence of their close friends and family at Suniel Shetty’s residence in Khandala, Maharashtra.

“In your light, I learn how to love…” ♥️ Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. 🙏🏽@theathiyashetty pic.twitter.com/1VWxio5w6W — K L Rahul (@klrahul) January 23, 2023

Former captain Virat Kohli extended his wishes to the couple by posting a comment, “Congratulations” with three heart emojis on the couple’s wedding post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav commented, “Bahut bahut badhaiiiiiii,” with added emojis on the couple’s post. Suryakumar Yadav also posted a congratulatory tweet with the couple’s wedding photo, writing,

“Congratulations to the loveliest, @klrahul and @theathiyashetty Wish you the very best for the most important partnership of your life!”

Congratulations to the loveliest, @klrahul and @theathiyashetty 🤗

Wish you the very best for the most important partnership of your life! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/TxF8Y4Mbfb — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) January 23, 2023

India cricketer KL Rahul shared adorable wedding pictures on social media hours after the wedding. The cricket fraternity and the fans took no time to congratulate the newlyweds. From cricketers to their wives and Bollywood celebrities have flooded KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding photos with congratulatory comments. Meanwhile, the fans have also overwhelmed social media to congratulate the couple.

Congratulations @klrahul & @theathiyashetty. Wishing you both a very happy married life & a lifetime of togetherness. pic.twitter.com/rXTOzOpulO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 23, 2023

Congratulations @klrahul for new innings. Wish both of you happy married life ahead.#KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding https://t.co/sSfulehryO — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) January 23, 2023

Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and togetherness. Warmest wishes on your big day 🤗❤️ @klrahul @theathiyashetty https://t.co/By4tnopkhd — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) January 23, 2023

Congratulations and best wishes to you both 😃🥳 https://t.co/C0HJCytpe1 — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) January 23, 2023

