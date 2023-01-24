Tuesday, January 24, 2023
KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty Wedding: Cricket Fraternity extends heartwarming wishes

Sneha Ghosh
7 min.
Updated:
athiya shetty kl rahul wedding
Image Source: Twitter
The Cricket Fraternity extended heartwarming wishes to newlyweds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty after their wedding. The couple tied the knot privately on Monday, in the presence of their close friends and family at Suniel Shetty’s residence in Khandala, Maharashtra. 

Former captain Virat Kohli extended his wishes to the couple by posting a comment, “Congratulations” with three heart emojis on the couple’s wedding post. 

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav commented, “Bahut bahut badhaiiiiiii,” with added emojis on the couple’s post. Suryakumar Yadav also posted a congratulatory tweet with the couple’s wedding photo, writing,

“Congratulations to the loveliest, @klrahul and @theathiyashetty

Wish you the very best for the most important partnership of your life!”

India cricketer KL Rahul shared adorable wedding pictures on social media hours after the wedding. The cricket fraternity and the fans took no time to congratulate the newlyweds. From cricketers to their wives and Bollywood celebrities have flooded KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding photos with congratulatory comments. Meanwhile, the fans have also overwhelmed social media to congratulate the couple.

