Friday, March 22, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketKKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad...
-- Advertisement --

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: cricbuzz.com
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
4 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: The cricketing extravaganza continues with yet another exhilarating clash as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This intense battle is set to unfold at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

-- Advertisement --

KKR, led by the dynamic Shreyas Iyer, looks forward to a promising season, locking horns with SRH in what promises to be an enthralling encounter. Can Andre Russell’s heroics guide KKR to a triumphant start, or will Pat Cummins’ SRH pull off a surprise victory? The clash between these two powerhouses guarantees a thriller, with both teams eager to seize the early momentum.

KKR vs SRH Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match: KKR vs SRH – Tata IPL Match 3
Match Date: Saturday, March 23rd, 2024
Match Time: 7:30 pm IST
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for KKR vs SRH Tata IPL

Key Players in Form KKR top performers: Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Mitchel Starc

SRH top performers: Travis Head, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram
Weather forecast Temperature 30°C

Humidity 65%

Wind Speed 13 km/hr

Precipitation None
Pitch conditions The pitch at Eden Gardens favors to the batters, offering ample support for stroke play. However, spinners could come into play as the match progresses, making it crucial for teams to capitalize on the initial overs.
Toss Factor Given the batting-friendly nature of the pitch, both teams might opt to bat first and set a challenging target, aiming to exploit the favorable conditions early on.
KKR vs SRH Head-to-head Matches Played 25

KKR Win 16

SRH Win 9

No Result 0
KKR vs SRH Squads IPL 2024 KKR squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

SRH squad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Probable playing XI for KKR

Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mitchell Starc, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

-- Advertisement --

Probable playing XI for SRH

Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abdul Samad

Impact players

KKR: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sakib Hussain

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

-- Advertisement --

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for KKR vs SRH | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Mitchell Starc, Aiden Markram

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Shreyas Iyer, Travis Head (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Heinrich Klaasen

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: Consistent with the bat, expected to contribute significantly behind the stumps.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Venkatesh Iyer: Impressive form and ability to anchor the innings makes him a strong batting choice.

Shreyas Iyer: Leading from the front, known for his consistency in batting and tactical acumen, expected to anchor the innings and make crucial decisions on the field.

Travis Head: The southpaw from Australia is well aware of the Indian Conditions. Moreover, his recent form and his ability to change the pace of the game makes him a player to watch.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mitchell Starc: Deadly pace and swing, expected to trouble the opposition batsmen.

Pat Cummins: World-class bowling and handy with the bat, a key player in both departments.

Sunil Narine: Economical bowling and capable of contributing quick runs with the bat, offering dual utility to the team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

  • Shreyas Iyer
  • Travis Head
  • Sunil Narine

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

  • Venkatesh Iyer
  • Rahul Tripathi
  • Pat Cummins

Must Picks for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

  • Shreyas Iyer
  • Travis Head
  • Andre Russell
  • Sunil Narine

Risky choices for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

  • Umran Malik
  • Rahul Tripathi
  • Varun Chakravarthy

Who will win today’s match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

It’s expected to be a closely contested encounter. However, considering the overall balance and recent form, Kolkata Knight Riders might hold a slight edge over Sunrisers Hyderabad in this match. KKR has a well-balanced team with strong batting and bowling line-ups.

They have experienced players like Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine, along with emerging talents like Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy. This balanced combination provides KKR with depth and versatility in both departments. Playing at their home ground, Eden Gardens, KKR will enjoy the support of local fans, which can be a significant advantage. The familiarity with the conditions and the enthusiastic crowd support could motivate KKR players to perform at their best.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction | Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction | Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction |...

KreedOn Network -
PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: It’s a double-Header Saturday and the cricketing world is buzzing with excitement Punjab Kings...
Football

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: India and Afghanistan End Match in Goalless Draw

Sumit Malgotra -
India and Afghanistan faced off in a closely contested 0-0 draw during a pivotal Group A match of the...
Cricket

IPL 2024: Glenn Maxwell Mimics Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis During practice

Sumit Malgotra -
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team is super excited as they prepare for the first match of the IPL...
News

Para-Powerlifting World Cup: Ashok and Paramjeet Kumar Earn Spots in 2024 Paralympic Powerlifting Event

Sumit Malgotra -
Ashok Kumar and Paramjeet, who compete in para-powerlifting, earned silver medals at the Para-Powerlifting World Cup in Egypt. This...
Cricket

End of an Era: MS Dhoni Steps Down as CSK Captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad to Lead in IPL 2024

Sumit Malgotra -
Once again, CSK's skipper has surprised everyone because Dhoni Quits CSK’s Captaincy role without telling anyone beforehand. This time,...
Cricket

Top 5 Fastest Batsmen to Reach 5000 Runs in IPL: Milestone Achievers

Ikshaku Kashyap -
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has more often than not served as a breeding ground for exceptional batting showcase....

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019