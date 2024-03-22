KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: The cricketing extravaganza continues with yet another exhilarating clash as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This intense battle is set to unfold at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR, led by the dynamic Shreyas Iyer, looks forward to a promising season, locking horns with SRH in what promises to be an enthralling encounter. Can Andre Russell’s heroics guide KKR to a triumphant start, or will Pat Cummins’ SRH pull off a surprise victory? The clash between these two powerhouses guarantees a thriller, with both teams eager to seize the early momentum.

KKR vs SRH Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match: KKR vs SRH – Tata IPL Match 3 Match Date: Saturday, March 23rd, 2024 Match Time: 7:30 pm IST Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for KKR vs SRH Tata IPL

Key Players in Form KKR top performers: Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Mitchel Starc SRH top performers: Travis Head, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram Weather forecast Temperature 30°C Humidity 65% Wind Speed 13 km/hr Precipitation None Pitch conditions The pitch at Eden Gardens favors to the batters, offering ample support for stroke play. However, spinners could come into play as the match progresses, making it crucial for teams to capitalize on the initial overs. Toss Factor Given the batting-friendly nature of the pitch, both teams might opt to bat first and set a challenging target, aiming to exploit the favorable conditions early on. KKR vs SRH Head-to-head Matches Played 25 KKR Win 16 SRH Win 9 No Result 0 KKR vs SRH Squads IPL 2024 KKR squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain. SRH squad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Probable playing XI for KKR

Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mitchell Starc, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Probable playing XI for SRH

Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abdul Samad

Impact players

KKR: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sakib Hussain

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for KKR vs SRH | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Mitchell Starc, Aiden Markram

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Shreyas Iyer, Travis Head (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Heinrich Klaasen

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: Consistent with the bat, expected to contribute significantly behind the stumps.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Venkatesh Iyer: Impressive form and ability to anchor the innings makes him a strong batting choice.

Shreyas Iyer: Leading from the front, known for his consistency in batting and tactical acumen, expected to anchor the innings and make crucial decisions on the field.

Travis Head: The southpaw from Australia is well aware of the Indian Conditions. Moreover, his recent form and his ability to change the pace of the game makes him a player to watch.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mitchell Starc: Deadly pace and swing, expected to trouble the opposition batsmen.

Pat Cummins: World-class bowling and handy with the bat, a key player in both departments.

Sunil Narine: Economical bowling and capable of contributing quick runs with the bat, offering dual utility to the team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Shreyas Iyer

Travis Head

Sunil Narine

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Venkatesh Iyer

Rahul Tripathi

Pat Cummins

Must Picks for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Shreyas Iyer

Travis Head

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Risky choices for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Umran Malik

Rahul Tripathi

Varun Chakravarthy

Who will win today’s match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

It’s expected to be a closely contested encounter. However, considering the overall balance and recent form, Kolkata Knight Riders might hold a slight edge over Sunrisers Hyderabad in this match. KKR has a well-balanced team with strong batting and bowling line-ups.

They have experienced players like Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine, along with emerging talents like Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy. This balanced combination provides KKR with depth and versatility in both departments. Playing at their home ground, Eden Gardens, KKR will enjoy the support of local fans, which can be a significant advantage. The familiarity with the conditions and the enthusiastic crowd support could motivate KKR players to perform at their best.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big