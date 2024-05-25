KKR vs SRH Tata IPL Final Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Final Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

KKR vs SRH Final Dream11 Prediction: The IPL 2024 final promises to be an electrifying contest as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. Both teams began their season squaring off against each other and now, fittingly, they will conclude it in the grand finale.

KKR are aiming for their third IPL title. They have displayed remarkable consistency and team synergy throughout the season. A major contributor to their success has been Sunil Narine, who has accumulated 482 runs in 13 matches, providing stability and explosive power in the batting order. Varun Chakravarthy has been a revelation with the ball, claiming 20 wickets and consistently troubling opposition batsmen with his spin.

On the other hand, SRH are eager to recapture the glory of their 2016 triumph. Travis Head has been a standout performer, amassing 567 runs in 14 matches, making him one of the most prolific run-scorers this season. T Natarajan has also been a key player for SRH, taking 19 wickets and playing a crucial role in their journey to the final.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch in Chennai is known for its spin-friendly nature, often offering significant turn and grip for the bowlers. Historically, it has posed challenges for batsmen, making shot selection critical. In this final, spinners from both sides are expected to play pivotal roles, potentially turning the game in favor of the team that best adapts to the conditions.

KKR vs SRH Tata IPL Final Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match KKR vs SRH, 74th Match Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Tuesday, 26th May 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for KKR vs SRH Tata IPL Final

Key Players in the Form KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy SRH: Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma Weather forecast for KKR vs SRH match Temperature: 35°C Precipitation: 12% Humidity: 59% Wind: 18 km/h Pitch conditions for KKR vs SRH Spin-friendly pitch. Scores around 180 expected batting first. Toss Factor in KKR vs SRH Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first. KKR vs SRH Head-to-head KKR – 18 wins SRH – 9 wins KKR vs SRH Tata IPL squads KKR squad Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer Harshit Rana , Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya , Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain. SRH Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Probable playing XI for KKR

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Probable playing XI for SRH

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Impact players

KKR: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Suyash Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford

SRH: Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Philips, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Ahmed

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for KKR vs SRH IPL Final 2024 | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Mitchell Starc, Jaydev Unadkat

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Heinrich Klaasen, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Travis Head, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: Scoring 463 runs at an explosive strike rate of 176, Klaasen is a reliable choice for today’s fantasy leagues. His exceptional skills behind the stumps add extra value, making him a top pick for fantasy teams.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Travis Head: A key player for SRH, Head has amassed 567 runs with an impressive average of 43 and a strike rate of 192. His consistent top-order performance provides both stability and firepower, essential for setting or chasing targets.

Shreyas Iyer: The skipper of KKR has scored 345 runs in this season. His top score of 58 not out came in the Qualifier 1 against SRH. Moreover, the conditions at chepauk is also favorable for him.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Sunil Narine: Narine has scored 482 runs so far this season at a strike rate of 179. Besides, he has taken 16 wickets at an economy of 6.

Andre Russell: Russell is a game-changer and a must-pick in fantasy teams. This season, he has scored 222 runs at a strike rate of 185 and has also claimed 16 wickets with an impressive bowling average of 17.25.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Varun Chakravarthy: A standout performer for KKR, Chakravarthy has taken 20 wickets this season. His ability to consistently deceive batsmen with his variations and accuracy makes him a potent threat, especially on spin-friendly pitches.

T Natarajan: Known for his precise yorkers and effective death bowling, Natarajan has claimed 19 wickets with a bowling average of 23. His skill in containing runs and taking wickets in the final overs makes him a valuable addition to any fantasy team.

Pat Cummins: With 17 wickets under his belt this season, the SRH skipper is expected to excel with the ball, and even with the bat if such a situation arises.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen

Must Picks for KKR vs SRH IPL Final 2024 Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Varun Chakaravarthy

Risky choices for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Ramandeep Singh

Aiden Markram

Who will win today’s IPL 2024 Final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

KKR defeated SRH thrice in this year’s IPL. While that may boost the purple and gold army’s confidence, it is also a fact that SRH will be familiar to KKR’s lineup. They will be looking forward to predicting KKR’s moves ahead of time. If that happens, there’s no way of stopping the orange army.

At the end of the day, the team that utilizes its spin attack more tactically will win. At this moment, it seems that the sounds of “Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo” will echo around the Chepauk by the end of the most anticipated clash of the season. However, don’t count out SRH just yet. Remember, Pat Cummins has a knack of silencing opponent crowds, especially in finals.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big