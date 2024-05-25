Saturday, May 25, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeToday Match PredictionCricket PredictionsKKR vs SRH Tata IPL Final Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders...
-- Advertisement --

KKR vs SRH Tata IPL Final Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Final Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

KKR vs SRH Tata IPL Final Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Final Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

KKR vs SRH Final Dream11 Prediction: The IPL 2024 final promises to be an electrifying contest as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. Both teams began their season squaring off against each other and now, fittingly, they will conclude it in the grand finale.

-- Advertisement --

KKR are aiming for their third IPL title. They have displayed remarkable consistency and team synergy throughout the season. A major contributor to their success has been Sunil Narine, who has accumulated 482 runs in 13 matches, providing stability and explosive power in the batting order. Varun Chakravarthy has been a revelation with the ball, claiming 20 wickets and consistently troubling opposition batsmen with his spin.

On the other hand, SRH are eager to recapture the glory of their 2016 triumph. Travis Head has been a standout performer, amassing 567 runs in 14 matches, making him one of the most prolific run-scorers this season. T Natarajan has also been a key player for SRH, taking 19 wickets and playing a crucial role in their journey to the final.

-- Advertisement --

The MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch in Chennai is known for its spin-friendly nature, often offering significant turn and grip for the bowlers. Historically, it has posed challenges for batsmen, making shot selection critical. In this final, spinners from both sides are expected to play pivotal roles, potentially turning the game in favor of the team that best adapts to the conditions.

KKR vs SRH Tata IPL Final Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match KKR vs SRH, 74th Match
Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Tuesday, 26th May 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for KKR vs SRH Tata IPL Final

Key Players in the Form KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy

SRH: Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma 
Weather forecast for KKR vs SRH match Temperature: 35°C

Precipitation: 12%

Humidity: 59%

Wind: 18 km/h
Pitch conditions for KKR vs SRH Spin-friendly pitch. Scores around 180 expected batting first.
Toss Factor in KKR vs SRH Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.
KKR vs SRH Head-to-head KKR – 18 wins

SRH – 9 wins
KKR vs SRH Tata IPL squads KKR squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

SRH Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Probable playing XI for KKR

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Probable playing XI for SRH

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

-- Advertisement --

Impact players

KKR: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Suyash Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford

SRH: Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Philips, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Ahmed

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for KKR vs SRH IPL Final 2024 | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Mitchell Starc, Jaydev Unadkat

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Heinrich Klaasen, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Travis Head, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: Scoring 463 runs at an explosive strike rate of 176, Klaasen is a reliable choice for today’s fantasy leagues. His exceptional skills behind the stumps add extra value, making him a top pick for fantasy teams.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Travis Head: A key player for SRH, Head has amassed 567 runs with an impressive average of 43 and a strike rate of 192. His consistent top-order performance provides both stability and firepower, essential for setting or chasing targets.

Shreyas Iyer: The skipper of KKR has scored 345 runs in this season. His top score of 58 not out came in the Qualifier 1 against SRH. Moreover, the conditions at chepauk is also favorable for him.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Sunil Narine: Narine has scored 482 runs so far this season at a strike rate of 179. Besides, he has taken 16 wickets at an economy of 6.

Andre Russell: Russell is a game-changer and a must-pick in fantasy teams. This season, he has scored 222 runs at a strike rate of 185 and has also claimed 16 wickets with an impressive bowling average of 17.25.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Varun Chakravarthy: A standout performer for KKR, Chakravarthy has taken 20 wickets this season. His ability to consistently deceive batsmen with his variations and accuracy makes him a potent threat, especially on spin-friendly pitches.

T Natarajan: Known for his precise yorkers and effective death bowling, Natarajan has claimed 19 wickets with a bowling average of 23. His skill in containing runs and taking wickets in the final overs makes him a valuable addition to any fantasy team.

Pat Cummins: With 17 wickets under his belt this season, the SRH skipper is expected to excel with the ball, and even with the bat if such a situation arises.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen

Must Picks for KKR vs SRH IPL Final 2024 Dream11 Prediction

  • Travis Head
  • Andre Russell
  • Sunil Narine
  • Varun Chakaravarthy

Risky choices for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

  • Ramandeep Singh
  • Aiden Markram

Who will win today’s IPL 2024 Final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

KKR defeated SRH thrice in this year’s IPL. While that may boost the purple and gold army’s confidence, it is also a fact that SRH will be familiar to KKR’s lineup. They will be looking forward to predicting KKR’s moves ahead of time. If that happens, there’s no way of stopping the orange army.

At the end of the day, the team that utilizes its spin attack more tactically will win. At this moment, it seems that the sounds of “Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo” will echo around the Chepauk by the end of the most anticipated clash of the season. However, don’t count out SRH just yet. Remember, Pat Cummins has a knack of silencing opponent crowds, especially in finals.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
Indoor Cycling or Outdoor Cycling: What’s Right for You?

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket Predictions

SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s...

KreedOn Network -
SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: As the IPL 2024 season nears its climax, all eyes turn to Chennai's MA...
Cricket Predictions

RR vs RCB Eliminator Dream11 Prediction | Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tata IPL Eliminator Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts –...

KreedOn Network -
RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: The stage is set for an exhilarating clash as Rajasthan Royals take on Royal...
Cricket Predictions

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Qualifier 1 Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts –...

KreedOn Network -
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns in the Qualifier 1 of...
Cricket Predictions

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match...

KreedOn Network -
RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face each...
Cricket Predictions

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: The 69th match of the TATA IPL 2024 will witness a clash between Sunrisers...
Cricket

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s...

KreedOn Network -
RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: In the 68th match of IPL 2024, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019