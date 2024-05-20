Monday, May 20, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeToday Match PredictionCricket PredictionsKKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad...
-- Advertisement --

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Qualifier 1 Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction for IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21st at 7:30 PM IST. KKR finished atop the points table with nine wins out of 14 matches, while SRH secured the second spot with eight wins in the same number of matches.

-- Advertisement --

Historically, KKR has dominated this rivalry, winning 17 out of the 26 encounters between the two teams, with SRH emerging victorious on nine occasions.

Salt’s absence in the Kolkata Knight Riders due to his commitment to the T20I series against Pakistan is a great loss to the team. The explosive performance from Salt and Sunil Narine at the top was very instrumental in the success of KKR in the IPL. Despite the setback, the depth and adaptability of KKR have been instrumental in their campaign. While Salt’s contribution may be missed, KKR has a strong lineup with other dynamic batters like Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, and Nitish Rana who can come good on need. Besides, KKR’s bowling attack has been varied with Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Mitchell Starc turning out to be a formidable force in terms of restricting opponents and picking up crucial wickets.

-- Advertisement --

KKR needs to regroup and strategize quickly for the Qualifier 1 clash against SRH, which will now be without the services of Salt. SRH would look to exploit any loopholes in the KKR lineup, especially the middle order. Led by Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH’s bowling attack is poised to make inroads in the early part and restrict KKR’s batting.

KKR vs SRH Tata IPL Qualifier 1 Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Tournament Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match KKR vs SRH – Qualifier 1
Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Tuesday, 21 May 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for KKR vs SRH Tata IPL Qualifier 1

Key Players in the Form KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy

SRH: Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma 
Weather forecast for KKR vs SRH match Temperature: 40°C

Precipitation: 0%

Humidity: 19%

Wind: 10 km/h
Pitch conditions for KKR vs SRH Batting-friendly pitch with pace and bounce. Scores around 200 expected batting first.
Toss Factor in KKR vs SRH Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.
KKR vs SRH Head-to-head KKR – 17 wins

SRH – 9 wins
KKR vs SRH Tata IPL squads KKR squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

SRH Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Probable playing XI for KKR

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Probable playing XI for SRH

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

-- Advertisement --

Impact players

KKR: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Ranghuvanshi

SRH: Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Philips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for KKR vs SRH | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, T Natarajan, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Heinrich Klaasen, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abhishek Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshit Rana

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: With 381 runs to his credit at an explosive strike rate of 183, he’s a dependable pick for today’s fantasy leagues. Klaasen’s proficiency behind the stumps adds extra value, making him a top pick for fantasy teams.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Travis Head: Head has been a powerhouse for SRH, amassing 533 runs at an impressive average of 53 and an impressive strike rate of 201. His consistent performance as a top-order batsman provides stability and firepower, crucial for setting or chasing targets.

Abhishek Sharma: With 467 runs in 13 innings in this tournament, Abhishek has been a prominent batter for the franchise. Keeping him in your dream team will surely give you some crucial points.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Sunil Narine: Narine has scored 461 runs so far this season at a strike rate of 182. Besides, he has taken 15 wickets at an economy of 6.

Andre Russell: Known for his explosive batting and effective bowling, Russell is a game-changer and a must-pick in fantasy teams. This season, Russell has accumulated 222 runs at a blitzkrieg strike rate of 185. On the batting front, Dre Russ has also claimed 15 wickets at an impressive average of 17. 

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Varun Chakaravarthy: Chakaravarthy has been a standout performer for KKR this season, taking 18 wickets. His ability to consistently deceive batsmen with his variations and accuracy makes him a potent threat, especially on pitches that offer turn.

T Natarajan: With 17 wickets at a bowling average of 23, Natarajan is known for his precise yorkers and effective death bowling. His skill in containing runs and taking wickets in the final overs makes him a valuable pick for fantasy teams. 

Pat Cummins: With 15 wickets under his belt this season, the SRH skipper is expected to excel with the ball, and even with the bat if such a situation arises.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen

Must Picks for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Risky choices for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

While KKR enters the match as favorites, SRH’s recent form and the potential absence of Phil Salt could level the playing field. Overall, it seems KKR would cruise through to the finals of the IPL 2024 comfortably.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
Top 10 Shortest WWE Wrestlers in Wrestling History: Small Stature, Big Impact

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket Predictions

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match...

KreedOn Network -
RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face each...
Cricket Predictions

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: The 69th match of the TATA IPL 2024 will witness a clash between Sunrisers...
Cricket

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s...

KreedOn Network -
RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: In the 68th match of IPL 2024, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face...
Cricket

IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy Stadium’s Efficient Drainage System Can Clear Rainwater in 15-20 Mins for RCB vs CSK Encounter

Harshal Barot -
RCB vs CSK match is going to decide the last playoff spot of IPL 2024, but it's always hanging...
Cricket Predictions

MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction | Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match...

KreedOn Network -
MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday, May 17...
Cricket Predictions

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Gujarat Titans in the 66th match of IPL 2024....

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019