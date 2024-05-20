KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Qualifier 1 Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21st at 7:30 PM IST. KKR finished atop the points table with nine wins out of 14 matches, while SRH secured the second spot with eight wins in the same number of matches.

Historically, KKR has dominated this rivalry, winning 17 out of the 26 encounters between the two teams, with SRH emerging victorious on nine occasions.

Salt’s absence in the Kolkata Knight Riders due to his commitment to the T20I series against Pakistan is a great loss to the team. The explosive performance from Salt and Sunil Narine at the top was very instrumental in the success of KKR in the IPL. Despite the setback, the depth and adaptability of KKR have been instrumental in their campaign. While Salt’s contribution may be missed, KKR has a strong lineup with other dynamic batters like Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, and Nitish Rana who can come good on need. Besides, KKR’s bowling attack has been varied with Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Mitchell Starc turning out to be a formidable force in terms of restricting opponents and picking up crucial wickets.

KKR needs to regroup and strategize quickly for the Qualifier 1 clash against SRH, which will now be without the services of Salt. SRH would look to exploit any loopholes in the KKR lineup, especially the middle order. Led by Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH’s bowling attack is poised to make inroads in the early part and restrict KKR’s batting.

KKR vs SRH Tata IPL Qualifier 1 Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Tournament Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match KKR vs SRH – Qualifier 1 Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Tuesday, 21 May 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for KKR vs SRH Tata IPL Qualifier 1

Key Players in the Form KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy SRH: Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma Weather forecast for KKR vs SRH match Temperature: 40°C Precipitation: 0% Humidity: 19% Wind: 10 km/h Pitch conditions for KKR vs SRH Batting-friendly pitch with pace and bounce. Scores around 200 expected batting first. Toss Factor in KKR vs SRH Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first. KKR vs SRH Head-to-head KKR – 17 wins SRH – 9 wins KKR vs SRH Tata IPL squads KKR squad : Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain. SRH Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Probable playing XI for KKR

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Probable playing XI for SRH

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

Impact players

KKR: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Ranghuvanshi

SRH: Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Philips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for KKR vs SRH | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, T Natarajan, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Heinrich Klaasen, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abhishek Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshit Rana

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: With 381 runs to his credit at an explosive strike rate of 183, he’s a dependable pick for today’s fantasy leagues. Klaasen’s proficiency behind the stumps adds extra value, making him a top pick for fantasy teams.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Travis Head: Head has been a powerhouse for SRH, amassing 533 runs at an impressive average of 53 and an impressive strike rate of 201. His consistent performance as a top-order batsman provides stability and firepower, crucial for setting or chasing targets.

Abhishek Sharma: With 467 runs in 13 innings in this tournament, Abhishek has been a prominent batter for the franchise. Keeping him in your dream team will surely give you some crucial points.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Sunil Narine: Narine has scored 461 runs so far this season at a strike rate of 182. Besides, he has taken 15 wickets at an economy of 6.

Andre Russell: Known for his explosive batting and effective bowling, Russell is a game-changer and a must-pick in fantasy teams. This season, Russell has accumulated 222 runs at a blitzkrieg strike rate of 185. On the batting front, Dre Russ has also claimed 15 wickets at an impressive average of 17.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Varun Chakaravarthy: Chakaravarthy has been a standout performer for KKR this season, taking 18 wickets. His ability to consistently deceive batsmen with his variations and accuracy makes him a potent threat, especially on pitches that offer turn.

T Natarajan: With 17 wickets at a bowling average of 23, Natarajan is known for his precise yorkers and effective death bowling. His skill in containing runs and taking wickets in the final overs makes him a valuable pick for fantasy teams.

Pat Cummins: With 15 wickets under his belt this season, the SRH skipper is expected to excel with the ball, and even with the bat if such a situation arises.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen

Must Picks for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Varun Chakaravarthy

Risky choices for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Ramandeep Singh

Rahul Tripathi

Who will win today’s match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

While KKR enters the match as favorites, SRH’s recent form and the potential absence of Phil Salt could level the playing field. Overall, it seems KKR would cruise through to the finals of the IPL 2024 comfortably.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big