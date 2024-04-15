KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: The iconic Eden Gardens is ready to witness the top of the table clash as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rajasthan Royals in the 31st match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2024 on 16th April.

KKR showcased their dominance in their last outing, securing a comprehensive victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Led by a scintillating innings from opener Phil Salt, supported by skipper Shreyas Iyer, KKR chased down a challenging target with ease. The convincing win would have boosted their confidence, and they will be eager to carry the momentum forward into this crucial encounter.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are riding high on confidence after securing a thrilling victory against Punjab Kings in their previous match. Despite a few hiccups in the middle overs, RR held their nerve to chase down the target, thanks to Shimron Hetmyer’s heroics with the bat. This win would have injected belief and momentum into the RR camp as they prepare to face KKR at their fortress.

With a well-balanced squad boasting the likes of Mitchell Starc, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine, KKR possesses the firepower to trouble any opposition. Starc’s ability to swing the ball, Russell’s explosive batting, and Narine’s crafty spin bowling provide Kolkata Knight Riders with multiple match-winning options. Additionally, the inclusion of experienced players like Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer further strengthens their lineup.

RR boasts a formidable batting lineup featuring the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Riyan Parag, who have showcased their ability to deliver match-winning performances on numerous occasions. With the experienced duo of Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal leading the bowling attack, RR possesses the firepower to dismantle the opposition’s batting order.

KKR vs RR Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match KKR vs RR, 31st Match Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Tuesday, 16 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live StreaGTng JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for KKR vs RR Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form KKR: Phil Salth, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell RR: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal Weather forecast for KKR vs RR match Temperature: 32°C Humidity: 63% Precipitation: 10% Wind: 14 km/h Pitch conditions for KKR vs RR The pitch at Eden Gardens generally favors batsmen. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, allowing stroke play and encouraging high scoring. As the match progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, and the spinners come into play. Toss Factor in KKR vs RR The team winning the toss might prefer to field first to avoid bowling with a wet ball due to dew in the latter half of the match. KKR vs RR Head-to-head KKR – 14 wins RR – 13 wins No Results – 1 Tata IPL squads: KKR vs RR KKR squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain. RR Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, SV Samson (C), R Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, DC Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kunal Singh Rathore, D Ferreira, T Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, NA Saini, N Burger, KR Sen, A Zampa, Prasidh Krishna, Abid Mushtaq, TK Kotian.

Probable Playing XI for KKR

Phil Salt (WK), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Probable Playing XI for RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players

KKR: Tanush Kotian, Rovman Powell, Keshav Maharaj, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini

RR: Ramandeep Singh, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for KKR vs RR | Today’s Match Prediction

KKR vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Phil Salt (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (VC), Andre Russell (C), Riyan Parag, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Phil Salt (WK), Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Phil Salt: Salt is coming on the back of an unbeaten 89 against LSG. After the game, Salt said that he loves the conditions here at Eden Gardens. As a wicketkeeper, he has the potential to earn points through catches and stumpings. Additionally, his ability to score quickly makes him a valuable asset in fantasy cricket as he can accumulate points rapidly, especially in powerplay overs.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Angkrish Raghuvanshi: Raghuvanshi is a promising young talent who has shown glimpses of his potential with the bat. He is likely to feature in the middle order, which gives him the opportunity to anchor the innings and accumulate runs. He scored an impressive half century on his IPL debut. Even in the previous game against LSG, he looked looked, although he fell for a mere 7 runs.

Rinku Singh: Rinku Singh is a consistent performer in T20 cricket with a solid technique and the ability to accelerate when needed. Singh’s explosive batting in the death overs can destroy the opponents out of nowhere.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The Southpaw from Rajasthan is not having a great tournament this year. However, one good game can bring him into his sublime touch. In the last game against PBKS, Yashasvi Scored 39 runs. Hopefully, he’ll add some more runs to his tally against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Andre Russell: Dre Russ is a game-changer with both bat and ball. Everyone knows about his explosive hitting and wicket-taking ability. He can turn the game around single-handedly, making him a must-have in fantasy cricket teams for today’s match between KKR and RR.

Sunil Narine: The West Indian seasoned campaigner has been exceptional so far in this year’s IPL with his spin bowling and handy contributions with the bat. His ability to pick wickets consistently and maintain a low economy rate makes him a valuable asset, especially in conditions favoring spin.

Riyan Parag: Parag is in good form, ranking only second to Virat Kohli in the IPL 2024 top run scorers list. His ability to play innovative shots and score quick runs makes him a valuable pick in fantasy cricket. Parag’s role in the middle order provides him with opportunities to contribute with both bat and potentially with the ball if needed, adding to his fantasy cricket appeal.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mitchell Starc: Starc was back at his best against LSG on Sunday, when he picked three wickets. His line and length got better with time and the Aussie is expected to wreak havoc to the RR top order on Tuesday.

Trent Boult: Boult’s exceptional swing bowling with the new ball, particularly in conditions conducive to swing, like the one in Kolkata, can be threatening for KKR batsmen. His ability to move the ball both ways and trouble batsmen consistently makes him a must-pick for today’s game. Additionally, his skills in the death overs make him a versatile option.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal’s crafty variations often outsmart batsmen. At Eden Gardens, where spinners often play a significant role, The skillset of Yuzvendra Chahal becomes even more valuable. He is a must have player in your dream team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Andre Russell and Sunil Narine

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag

Dream11 Must Picks for KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Phil Salt

Riyan Parag

Risky choices for KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Rovman Powell

Vaibhav Arora

Tanush Kotian

Who will win today’s match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals?

Both KKR and RR are coming off wins in their respective previous matches. KKR will have the advantage of playing at their home ground, Eden Gardens, which will present an electrifying atmosphere and yield support from the local crowd. This could play a crucial role in boosting KKR’s morale and performance.

Considering the recent form, team composition, and home advantage, Kolkata Knight Riders seems to have a slight edge going into the match against Rajasthan Royals.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big