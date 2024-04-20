KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 21st at 3:30 PM IST. Kolkata is second in the points table, while Bengaluru is at the bottom. Kolkata has won four out of six matches this season, but Bengaluru has only won one out of seven. In their last matches, Kolkata lost by 2 wickets to Rajasthan despite Sunil Narine’s good performance, while Bengaluru lost by 25 runs to Sunrisers Hyderabad with Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik scoring runs.

KKR vs RCB Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match KKR vs RCB, 36th Match. Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match Start Time 3:30 PM IST – Sunday, 21 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for KKR vs RCB Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form KKR: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik Weather forecast for KKR vs RCB match Temperature: 32°C Humidity: 63% Precipitation: 10% Wind: 14 km/h Pitch conditions for KKR vs RCB The pitch at Eden Gardens generally favors batsmen. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, allowing stroke play and encouraging high scoring. As the match progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, and the spinners come into play if there is no dew. Toss Factor in KKR vs RCB The team winning the toss might prefer to field first to avoid bowling with a wet ball due to dew in the latter half of the match. KKR vs RCB Head-to-head KKR – 19 wins RCB – 14 wins Tata IPL squads: KKR vs RCB KKR squad : Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain. RCB Squad: Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Anuj Rawat, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Yash Dayal

Probable Playing XI for KKR

Phil Salt (WK), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Probable Playing XI for RCB

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyashak

Impact Players

RCB: Suyash Prabhudesai, Saurav Chauhan, Cameron Green, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma

SRH: Ramandeep Singh, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for KKR vs RCB | Today’s Match Prediction

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Phil Salt, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, Yash Dayal

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Phil Salt, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, Yash Dayal

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Phil Salt: In this season of IPL, Phil Salt have had some great outings in the middle. Moreover, the conditions at Eden Gardens is well suited for him. As a wicketkeeper, he has the potential to earn points through catches and stumpings. Additionally, his ability to score quickly makes him a valuable asset in fantasy cricket as he can accumulate points rapidly, especially in powerplay overs.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Angkrish Raghuvanshi: Raghuvanshi is a promising young talent who has shown glimpses of his potential with the bat. He is likely to feature in the middle order, which gives him the opportunity to anchor the innings and accumulate runs. He scored an impressive half century on his IPL debut. Even in the previous game against RR, he looked good as he scored 30 runs of just 18 balls.

Virat Kohli: Modern-day batting maestro, Virat Kohli brings unparalleled consistency and class to the crease. His ability to anchor an innings or accelerate as per the team’s requirement makes him a must-have in any fantasy team. In the last H2H encounter, he scored 83 runs. Expect Kohli to deliver with his sublime Strokeplay.

Faf du Plessis: As the captain of RCB, he shoulders the responsibility of leading from the front with his dynamic batting and sharp cricketing acumen. Du Plessis’ knack for building partnerships and converting starts into substantial scores makes him an indispensable asset. He is capable of turning the tide single-handedly. In the last game, du plessis 62 off just 28 balls.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Andre Russell: Dre Russ is a game-changer with both bat and ball. Everyone knows about his explosive hitting and wicket-taking ability. He can turn the game around single-handedly, making him a must-have in fantasy cricket teams for today’s match between KKR and RR.

Sunil Narine: The West Indian seasoned campaigner has been exceptional so far in this year’s IPL with his spin bowling and handy contributions with the bat. His ability to pick wickets consistently and maintain a low economy rate makes him a valuable asset, especially in conditions favoring spin. In the last game against RR, Narine scored a blistering ton and also scalped 2 crucial wickets.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mitchell Starc: Mitchell Starc has not been at his best in this season so far. However, keeping him out of your team could cost you some important points.

Varun Chakravarthy: Generally, there is no assistance for spin bowlers at Eden Gardens, but he has the ability to take the wickets specially in the second inning, if KKR sets a big target.

Lockie Ferguson: The fast bowler from New Zealand presents a compelling option for you, particularly due to his quick pace and accuracy. He offers valuable variety and can effectively bowl during the death overs, increasing the likelihood of him taking wickets. In the last game against SRH, he bagged 2 wickets.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Virat Kohli and Will Jacks

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Varun Chakravarthy, Mitchell Starc and Faf du Plessis

Dream11 Must Picks for KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Phil Salt

Virat Kohli

Mitchell Starc

Varun Chakravarthy

Risky choices for KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Rajat Patidar

Dinesh Karthik

Rinku Singh

Who will win today’s match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Both the teams are coming from a setback as KKR lost to Rajasthan Royals in their home ground on the other hand RCB was also defeated by SRH. Talking about the team with the upper hand in this contest, it surely depends on the toss factor, but KKR is slightly ahead in this battle because their players are in great form, their bowlers are doing great job, batters are looking in good form. RCB on the other side is struggling in this IPL 2024 because their players are not performing. If you look at the history between these two teams, KKR is heavy on Royals Challengers Bengaluru.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big