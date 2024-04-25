Thursday, April 25, 2024
KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction - Tips By Experts | KreedOn
Image Source- Jagran
KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: The stage is set for a high stakes encounter as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 42 of IPL 2024. Kolkata Knight Riders is sitting comfortably in the 2nd position on the points table while PBKS are languishing in the 9th spot.

KKR enters the fixture buoyed by a thrilling victory over RCB in their previous outing. While they don’t face any major injury concerns, Nitish Rana remains on the sidelines nursing his ailment. However, there might be strategic alterations in the lineup. Mitchell Starc’s inconsistent form could see him making way for a replacement, possibly Dushmantha Chameera or another overseas talent. Additionally, Suyash Sharma’s spot seems precarious, with Vaibhav Arora waiting in the wings to stake his claim.

In contrast, PBKS finds themselves in dire straits, desperate for a turnaround to resuscitate their playoff aspirations. Shikhar Dhawan‘s absence due to injury further complicates matters, with Sam Curran poised to take up leadership duties. To inject fresh impetus into the squad, PBKS might opt for changes in personnel, with Rilee Rossouw making way for Jonny Bairstow. Moreover, tactical adjustments could see Atharva Taide slotting in, potentially displacing Harpreet Bhatia from the lineup.

KKR vs PBKS Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match KKR vs PBKS, 42nd Match
Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Friday, 26 April 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for KKR vs PBKS 

Key Players in the Form
  • KKR: Andre Russell, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine
  • PBKS: Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Shashank Singh
Weather forecast for KKR vs PBKS match
  • Temperature: 38°C
  • Humidity: 42%
  • Precipitation: None
  • Wind: 19 km/h
Pitch conditions for KKR vs PBKS
  • Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly
  • Best Suited To: Spin
  • Average 1st Innings Score: 180
Toss Factor in KKR vs PBKS The team winning the toss might choose to bat first.
KKR vs PBKS Head-to-head
  • KKR – 21 wins
  • PBKS – 11 wins
Tata IPL squads – KKR vs PBKS KKR Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

PBKS squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Probable Playing XI for KKR

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Probable Playing XI for PBKS

Sam Curran (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players

KKR: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey

PBKS: Rahul Chahar, Chris Woakes, Rilee Rossouw

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | KreedOnPhil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Shashank Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ashutosh Sharma, Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc, Harshal Patel, Harshit Rana

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | KreedOnPhil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ashutosh Sharma, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Varun Chakravarthy

Wicket Keeper Prediction

Phil Salt: Salt is in good form with the bat. He has been consistently scoring runs at the Eden Gardens. It is highly probable that Salt will add valuable points to fantasy lineups.

Batsmen Prediction

Rinku Singh: Continuously delivering runs, Rinku Singh showcases consistent form and reliability in the IPL, making him a solid choice for any fantasy cricket team.

Shashank Singh: With a streak of impactful performances, Shashank’s dynamic batting style and prolific run-scoring ability make him an indispensable pick for fantasy cricket squads.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Andre Russell: Renowned for his explosive batting prowess and valuable contributions with the ball, Russell is a game-changer capable of turning the tide single-handedly, making him a must-have pick in fantasy cricket teams.

Sunil Narine: With his dual ability to provide quickfire runs at the top of the order and unleash his mystery spin to stifle opposition batsmen, Narine offers versatility and impact, solidifying his status as a top choice for today’s match.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Varun Chakravarthy: Displaying mastery in deceiving batsmen with his variations, Chakravarthy consistently delivers breakthroughs and contains opposition batsmen, establishing himself as a reliable wicket-taking option.

Kagiso Rabada: With his lethal pace and precision, Rabada consistently delivers wickets and exerts pressure on opposition batsmen. His ability to derive extra bounce can trouble KKR batsmen.

Captain Prediction

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell

Vice-captain Prediction

Jonny Bairstow and Rinku Singh

Must Picks for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

  • Phil Salt
  • Sunil Narine
  • Andre Russell
  • Rinku Singh

Risky choices for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings

KKR enters the contest as favorites, riding high on confidence and consistency. With a well-balanced squad and momentum on their side, they will be eager to maintain their winning streak and solidify their position in the playoff race. While PBKS possesses the talent to spring surprises, KKR’s form and depth make them the frontrunners. 

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn't promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game.


Abhinav Manohar Biography: Family | Stats | IPL | Net worth | Facts – All Details

