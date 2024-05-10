KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: The stage is set for an electrifying encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in the 60th Match of IPL 2024 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With contrasting fortunes in the tournament, both teams are gearing up to leave a mark in their final showdown of the season.

KKR is leading the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points from 11 matches and has won their last three games, including a victory against MI. The team is in great form, showing a good balance and players performing exceptionally well. They are determined to continue their winning streak and end their final home match on a high note, adding extra motivation to their quest for success.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, find themselves in a contrasting scenario. Despite a spirited win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous outing, the defending champions have already been eliminated from the tournament, marking a disappointing campaign for the franchise. With nothing but pride to play for, Mumbai Indians might use this match as an opportunity to test their bench strength and provide valuable game time to fringe players, while also potentially resting key players like Jasprit Bumrah ahead of their international commitments.

Team compositions and strategies will be crucial in determining the outcome of the match. Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to maintain their winning lineup and rely on their players’ strong form for a dominant performance. With home advantage and a desire for a memorable win, KKR will be a formidable opponent. Mumbai Indians may make strategic changes, resting key players and trying out new talent like Kumar Kartikeya and Dewald Brevis to energize the team and give young players a chance to shine.

KKR vs MI Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match KKR vs MI, 60th Match Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Saturday, 11 May 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for KKR vs MI Tata IPL

Here’s the expert advice on forming your Dream11 team for the KKR vs MI match.

Key Players in the Form

KKR: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Phil Salt

MI: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah

Weather forecast for KKR vs MI match

Temperature: 31°C
Precipitation: 20%
Humidity: 71%
Wind: 13 km/h

Pitch conditions for KKR vs MI

Batting-friendly pitch with pace and bounce. Scores around 200 expected batting first.

Toss Factor in KKR vs MI

Teams winning the toss may prefer to bat first.

KKR vs MI Head-to-head

KKR- 10 wins
MI- 23 wins

Tata IPL squads – KKR vs MI

KKR Squad

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana , Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

MI squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

Probable Playing XI for KKR

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Probable Playing XI for MI

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Impact Players

KKR: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Vaibhav Arora

MI: Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for KKR vs MI | Today’s Match Prediction

KKR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Phil Salt, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Piyush Chawla, Harshit Rana

KKR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Phil Salt, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Tim David, Sunil Narine, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Nuwan Thushara

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Phil Salt: With good form on his side, he’s likely to make significant contributions in the upcoming game. So far this season, Salt has scored 429 runs at a mind-boggling strike rate of 183.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Venkatesh Iyer: Iyer played a scintillating innings against MI in the first leg. His confidence is high and is expected to score a good amount of runs in the second leg as well.

Tilak Varma: So far this season, Verma has scored 384 runs at a strike rate of 147. He could be a gamechanger in today’s match.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Andre Russell: In stellar form during this IPL season, Russell has the capability to single-handedly dismantle opposition bowling lineups, making him a formidable force on any given day.

Sunil Narine: With his exceptional form both with the bat and the ball, Narine emerges as a pivotal figure for KKR in the batting department. He has accumulated 461 runs this season at a strike rate of 183, including a century.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah is currently at the second spot of the purple cap race with 18 wickets to his name. He can be deadly against KKR in Kolkata today.

Varun Chakaravarthy: Chakravarthy has picked 16 wickets at an average of 21. He is expected to turn the tide against MI in Kolkata today.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy

Must Picks for KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Phil Salt

Sunil Narine

Jasprit Bumrah

Suryakumar Yadav

Risky choices for KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Naman Dhir

Who will win today’s match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians?

KKR seems to have an edge in today’s match against MI, given their home support and current form.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big