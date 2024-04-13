KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. This will be the 28th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

-- Advertisement --

KKR currently stands at number 2 with 6 points from 4 games. LSG has accumulated 6 points from 5 games. While KKR was riding high on confidence, their unbeaten streak was broken when they took on CSK at Chepauk earlier this week.

On the other hand, LSG has had a rollercoaster ride in the tournament so far. KKR has displayed dominant performances, both in batting and bowling. It remains to be seen which team would leave the stadium with the last smile. Did you know, KKR is yet to win any IPL game against LSG since the latter’s inception? Will that change on Sunday? We will see.

-- Advertisement --

KKR vs LSG Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match KKR vs LSG, 28th Match Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match Start Time 3:30 PM IST – Sunday, 14 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for LSG vs DC Tata IPL 2024

Key Players in the Form KKR: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh LSG: Quentin De Kock, KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi Weather forecast for KKR vs LSG match Temperature: 38°C Humidity: 22% Precipitation: 0% Wind: 11 km/h Pitch conditions for KKR vs LSG Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly Best Suited To: Pace Average 1st Innings Score: 170 Toss Factor in KKR vs LSG Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first. KKR vs LSG Head-to-head KKR – 0 wins LSG – 3 wins KKR vs LSG Tata IPL squads KKR squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy , KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain. LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

Probable Playing XI for KKR

Phil Salt (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana

Probable Playing XI for LSG

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Arshad Khan

Impact Players

KKR: Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain

-- Advertisement --

LSG: Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, M Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Matt Henry

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for KKR vs LSG | Today’s Match Prediction

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

-- Advertisement --

Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell Starc, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Yash Thakur

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

KL Rahul: The captain of Lucknow Super Giants is a consistent run-scorer. Rahul is in good form and he can anchor the innings. The wicketkeeper-batsman is likely to make an impact in today’s match against KKR with the bat, as well as behind the stumps.

Quinton de Kock: His explosive batting style and ability to provide quick starts can set a solid foundation for the innings. Besides, he is in good form and most likely to score big in Sunday’s game.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Rinku Singh: Known for his consistency in batting and explosive shots, Rinku is expected to provide a superb innings and make match-winning fielding efforts on the field.

Shreyas Iyer: The skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders scored 34 runs in 32 balls in the last game. There are certain questions regarding his strike rate to which he can answer in the upcoming game against the LSG.

Ayush Badoni: The rising star from Lucknow Super Giants played a gem innings in the last game against DC where the young batter guided his team to a respectable total by scoring a half-century. He should make a cut in your dream team.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Andre Russell: Russell’s brute force has won KKR matches over and over again. He is in excellent form in this IPL and on his day, he can single-handedly destroy the opposition bowling lineup.

Marcus Stoinis: Stoinis has the ability to make significant contributions with both bat and ball. His powerful hitting and useful medium-pacer bowling can turn the tide of the game in his team’s favor, making him a crucial player to watch out for.

Sunil Narine: Economical bowling and capable of contributing quick runs with the bat, offering dual utility to the team. He can change the course of any match in just a few overs.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Ravi Bishnoi: Bishnoi’s deceptive googlies and flippers can bewilder Delhi batsmen. More often than not, he outsmarts opponents with his spin. He doesn’t give away runs easily. This makes him an indispensable asset for any team.

Vaibhav Arora: In the last game against Chennai Super Kings, Arora bagged 2 wickets conceding just 28 runs in his 4 overs. He is expected to perform similarly against the LSG as well.

Naveen-ul-Haq: Despite being expensive with his spells, Naveen has scalped 6 wickets in 5 games of this tournament so far. The conditions at the Eden Gardens will suit well to him and hence, he should get a chance in your Dream Team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Sunil Narine and KL Rahul

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Andre Russell and Rinku Singh

Must Picks for KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Ravi Bishnoi

KL Rahul

Risky choices for KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Starc

Naveen Ul Haq

Who will win today’s match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants?

Considering the overall balance and recent form, as well as the strong home support that Kolkata Knight Riders will receive at the Eden Gardens, KKR holds a slight edge over LSG in this match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big