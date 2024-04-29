KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) gear up to face Delhi Capitals (DC) at the iconic Eden Gardens in match 47 of IPL 2024, both teams find themselves in intriguing positions, laden with challenges and opportunities. KKR, despite playing five games at home, have struggled to capitalize on the conditions at Eden Gardens, succumbing to defeats in two encounters.

Notably, their inability to defend formidable targets against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) underscores their bowling vulnerabilities. The pitch, known for its batting-friendly nature, has posed challenges for KKR’s bowling unit, with every bowler, except Sunil Narine, conceding significant runs.

Delhi Capitals clinched victory against Mumbai Indians in their last outing. However, concerns loom over their bowling department. The absence of key players like David Warner and injury woes plaguing their pacers adds complexity to DC’s lineup. However, the potential return of Kuldeep Yadav against KKR presents a strategic advantage, especially considering his past success against their big-hitters.

The trend of 200-plus scores and successful chases by visiting teams at Eden Gardens sets the stage for another potentially high-scoring contest. If the pitch mimics its behavior from the KKR vs PBKS match, spectators can anticipate an enthralling battle between bat and ball.

KKR vs DC Tata IPL Dream11

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match KKR vs DC, 47th Match Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Monday, 29 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for KKR vs DC Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form KKR: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell DC: Rishabh Pant, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav Weather forecast for KKR vs DC match Temperature: 34°C Precipitation: 0% Humidity: 56% Wind: 18 km/h Pitch conditions for KKR vs DC Batting-friendly pitch. Scores around 180-200 expected batting first. Toss Factor in KKR vs DC Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first. KKR vs DC Head-to-head KKR – 17 wins DC – 15 wins 1 no result KKR vs DC Tata IPL squads KKR squad : Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain. Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, MR Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (C), RK Bhui, T Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, KL Yadav, Ishant Sharma, KK Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, P Shaw, S Chikara, Lalit Yadav, P Dubey, JA Richardson, Rasikh Salam, Vicky Ostwal, A Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, HC Brook, J Fraser-McGurk

Probable Playing XI for KKR

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Probable Playing XI for DC

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Abhishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Players

KKR: Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

DC: Rasikh Salam, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ricky Bhui, Sumit Kumar

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

KKR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Rishabh Pant, Phil Salt, Tristan Stubbs, Shreyas Iyer, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sunil Narine, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

KKR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Phil Salt, Abhishek Porel, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Jake-Fraser McGurk, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Phil Salt: Currently in stellar form with the bat, Phil Salt has been a consistent run-scorer at the Eden Gardens. In the previous game, he scored a quickfire 75 against PBKS. Expect him to provide valuable contributions in today’s match as well.

Rishabh Pant: The DC Skipper has showed his prowess in the recent games of this tournament. Even in the last H2H match, Pant scored 55 off just 25 comprising five sixes and four fours.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer’s reliability and form in the IPL make him an excellent choice for any fantasy cricket squad. Initially, he wasn’t among the runs. However, from the last few games, he is scoring runs that too at the excellent strike rate.

Jake Fraser-McGurk: The young Australian is wreaking havoc against every team he plays. So far in this season, Fraser-McGurk has scored 3 fifties, two of them in just 15 balls. He will surely give some crucial points.

Tristan Stubbs: Stubbs has been showcasing exceptional class and tremendous form throughout this season. Expect Stubbs to be a key player to watch, potentially making noteworthy contributions to the match.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Andre Russell: Renowned for his explosive batting and impactful bowling, Andre Russell has the ability to single-handedly change the course of a match, making him an indispensable pick for fantasy cricket teams.

Sunil Narine: Combining quick runs at the top order with his mystifying spin, Sunil Narine provides versatility and impact, cementing his position as a top selection for today’s match. He has been in brilliant form. He recently scored his maiden T20 century, followed by multiple impactful innings, including a blitzkrieg 71 against PBKS.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav has bagged the 2nd most number of wickets (12) for Delhi this season. He is well aware of the conditions at Eden Gardens and hence, he should get a place in your fantasy team.

Mukesh Kumar: The 30-years old medium pacer has been amongst the wickets. He is an ideal pick for the fantasy team. In the last game against MI, Mukesh took 3 wickets to guide the team to victory.

Harshit Rana: This talented fast bowler has the ability to trouble batsmen with his variations and maintain pressure on the opposition throughout his spell.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Rishabh Pant and Sunil Narine

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Andre Russell and Phil Salt

Must Picks for KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Sunil Narine

Andre Russell

Phil Salt

Rishabh Pant

Risky choices for KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Lizaad Williams

Anukul Roy

Who will win today’s match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals?

With a well-balanced squad and momentum on their side, KKR seems to have a slight advantage over DC in today’s match

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big