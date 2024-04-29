Monday, April 29, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketKKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals...
-- Advertisement --

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) gear up to face Delhi Capitals (DC) at the iconic Eden Gardens in match 47 of IPL 2024, both teams find themselves in intriguing positions, laden with challenges and opportunities. KKR, despite playing five games at home, have struggled to capitalize on the conditions at Eden Gardens, succumbing to defeats in two encounters. 

-- Advertisement --

Notably, their inability to defend formidable targets against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) underscores their bowling vulnerabilities. The pitch, known for its batting-friendly nature, has posed challenges for KKR’s bowling unit, with every bowler, except Sunil Narine, conceding significant runs.

Delhi Capitals clinched victory against Mumbai Indians in their last outing. However, concerns loom over their bowling department. The absence of key players like David Warner and injury woes plaguing their pacers adds complexity to DC’s lineup. However, the potential return of Kuldeep Yadav against KKR presents a strategic advantage, especially considering his past success against their big-hitters.

-- Advertisement --

The trend of 200-plus scores and successful chases by visiting teams at Eden Gardens sets the stage for another potentially high-scoring contest. If the pitch mimics its behavior from the KKR vs PBKS match, spectators can anticipate an enthralling battle between bat and ball.

KKR vs DC Tata IPL Dream11

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match KKR vs DC, 47th Match
Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Monday, 29 April 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for KKR vs DC Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form KKR: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

DC: Rishabh Pant, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav
Weather forecast for KKR vs DC match Temperature: 34°C

Precipitation: 0%

Humidity: 56%

Wind: 18 km/h
Pitch conditions for KKR vs DC Batting-friendly pitch. Scores around 180-200 expected batting first.
Toss Factor in KKR vs DC Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.
KKR vs DC Head-to-head KKR – 17 wins

DC – 15 wins

1 no result
KKR vs DC Tata IPL squads KKR squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, MR Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (C), RK Bhui, T Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, KL Yadav, Ishant Sharma, KK Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, P Shaw, S Chikara, Lalit Yadav, P Dubey, JA Richardson, Rasikh Salam, Vicky Ostwal, A Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, HC Brook, J Fraser-McGurk

Probable Playing XI for KKR

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Probable Playing XI for DC

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Abhishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

-- Advertisement --

Impact Players

KKR: Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

DC: Rasikh Salam, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ricky Bhui, Sumit Kumar

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

KKR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Rishabh Pant, Phil Salt, Tristan Stubbs, Shreyas Iyer, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sunil Narine, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

-- Advertisement --

KKR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Phil Salt, Abhishek Porel, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Jake-Fraser McGurk, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Phil Salt: Currently in stellar form with the bat, Phil Salt has been a consistent run-scorer at the Eden Gardens. In the previous game, he scored a quickfire 75 against PBKS. Expect him to provide valuable contributions in today’s match as well.

Rishabh Pant: The DC Skipper has showed his prowess in the recent games of this tournament. Even in the last H2H match, Pant scored 55 off just 25 comprising five sixes and four fours.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer’s reliability and form in the IPL make him an excellent choice for any fantasy cricket squad. Initially, he wasn’t among the runs. However, from the last few games, he is scoring runs that too at the excellent strike rate. 

Jake Fraser-McGurk: The young Australian is wreaking havoc against every team he plays. So far in this season, Fraser-McGurk has scored 3 fifties, two of them in just 15 balls. He will surely give some crucial points.

Tristan Stubbs: Stubbs has been showcasing exceptional class and tremendous form throughout this season. Expect Stubbs to be a key player to watch, potentially making noteworthy contributions to the match.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Andre Russell: Renowned for his explosive batting and impactful bowling, Andre Russell has the ability to single-handedly change the course of a match, making him an indispensable pick for fantasy cricket teams.

Sunil Narine: Combining quick runs at the top order with his mystifying spin, Sunil Narine provides versatility and impact, cementing his position as a top selection for today’s match. He has been in brilliant form. He recently scored his maiden T20 century, followed by multiple impactful innings, including a blitzkrieg 71 against PBKS. 

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav has bagged the 2nd most number of wickets (12) for Delhi this season. He is well aware of the conditions at Eden Gardens and hence, he should get a place in your fantasy team.

Mukesh Kumar: The 30-years old medium pacer has been amongst the wickets. He is an ideal pick for the fantasy team. In the last game against MI, Mukesh took 3 wickets to guide the team to victory.

Harshit Rana: This talented fast bowler has the ability to trouble batsmen with his variations and maintain pressure on the opposition throughout his spell.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Rishabh Pant and Sunil Narine

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Andre Russell and Phil Salt

Must Picks for KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

  • Sunil Narine
  • Andre Russell
  • Phil Salt
  • Rishabh Pant

Risky choices for KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals?

With a well-balanced squad and momentum on their side, KKR seems to have a slight advantage over DC in today’s match

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report
Next article
Archery World Cup: Indian Archery Men’s Team Triumphs Over Korea for First Gold in 14 Years

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Velavan Senthilkumar Secures Batch Open Squash Title with Win over Melvil Scianimanico

Saiman Das -
Indian squash prodigy Velavan Senthilkumar claimed his eighth Professional Squash Association (PSA) tour title by winning the Batch Open...
Badminton

Indian Women’s Team Storms into Uber Cup Quarterfinals with 4-1 Victory over Singapore

Saiman Das -
In the Uber Cup badminton tournament, the Indian women's team, led by Isharani Baruah and Anmol Kharb, secured a...
Archery

Archery World Cup: Indian Archery Men’s Team Triumphs Over Korea for First Gold in 14 Years

Saiman Das -
Indian men's recurve archery team, consisting of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav, achieved a landmark victory over...
Cricket

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match...

KreedOn Network -
CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: The stage is set for an electrifying showdown between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and...
Cricket

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction | Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match...

KreedOn Network -
GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: The 45th match of the 2024 IPL will witness Gujarat Titans (GT) locking horns...
Archery

Archery World Cup 2024: India Clinches Gold in Compound Team Events for Women & Men

Saiman Das -
The women's compound archery team of India, consisting of Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, won the...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019