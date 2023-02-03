Friday, February 3, 2023
HomeNewsKIYG 2023: Maharashtra reached on top of Medal Tally with their dominating...

KIYG 2023: Maharashtra reached on top of Medal Tally with their dominating performance

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
1 min.
Updated:
Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra reached on top of Medal Tally with their dominating performance | KreedOn
Image Source- News18
- Advertisement -

On Thursday, host Madhya Pradesh (MP) extended its golden run at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2023 with four more golds on day four. However, it was a day for Maharashtra, as two-time KIYG’ winners, on Day 4 amassed a total of 8 gold, 6 silver, and 7 bronze medals to top the medal table. This caused them to throw out the hosts from the top who had the same number of golds but only three silvers. The gold medals for Maharashtra mostly came in cycling and Yogasana.

Gautami Bhanot from Jabalpur won silver and bronze for India at the Asian Airgun Championships in Korea last year and also did well in the national selection trials recently. She was among four MP gold medalists to win the girls’ 10m Air at Bhopal’s Shooting Academy range. She defeated Maharashtra’s Isha Anil Taksale 16-14 in the gold medal match.

Odisha also showed some dominance in the Upper Lake region of Bhopal as Odisha steamrolled the hosts, picking up three of the five golds on offer and a total of five medals in kayaking and canoeing to move third on the medal table ahead of Haryana.

KIYG 2023: Medal Tally

-- Advertisement --

Currently Maharashtra is leading the Medal Tally of KIYG 2023 with 21 medals.

When & where to watch Khelo India Youth Games 2023?

-- Advertisement --

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

-- Advertisement --
swimming glasses- KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Swimming Glasses

-- Advertisement --

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous article
Priya Gurjar aims at Youth World Championship & concentrates on improving her technique

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
ISSF World Shooting World C'Ships: Men’s air rifle team wins gold | silver for Air pistol team women- KreedOn

ISSF Shooting World C’Ships: Indian Men’s Air Rifle Team Won Gold...

News
ISSF Shotgun World Championship- KreedOn

Gold Medal Alert! India Jr Men’s Trap Team Wins Gold at...

News
BCCI Shortlists 20 Players for ICC Men's World Cup 2023 | A look at the probable names | KreedOn

BCCI Shortlists 20 Players for ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 |...

Cricket
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor showed displeasure on Sanju Samson Being Dropped | KreedOn

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor showed displeasure on Sanju Samson being dropped...

KreedOn Banter