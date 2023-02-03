KIYG 2023: Maharashtra reached on top of Medal Tally with their dominating performance

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, host Madhya Pradesh (MP) extended its golden run at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2023 with four more golds on day four. However, it was a day for Maharashtra, as two-time KIYG’ winners, on Day 4 amassed a total of 8 gold, 6 silver, and 7 bronze medals to top the medal table. This caused them to throw out the hosts from the top who had the same number of golds but only three silvers. The gold medals for Maharashtra mostly came in cycling and Yogasana.

Gautami Bhanot from Jabalpur won silver and bronze for India at the Asian Airgun Championships in Korea last year and also did well in the national selection trials recently. She was among four MP gold medalists to win the girls’ 10m Air at Bhopal’s Shooting Academy range. She defeated Maharashtra’s Isha Anil Taksale 16-14 in the gold medal match.

Odisha also showed some dominance in the Upper Lake region of Bhopal as Odisha steamrolled the hosts, picking up three of the five golds on offer and a total of five medals in kayaking and canoeing to move third on the medal table ahead of Haryana.

KIYG 2023: Medal Tally

Currently Maharashtra is leading the Medal Tally of KIYG 2023 with 21 medals.

Check out the medal tally of Day 4️⃣, 2nd Feb of #KheloIndia Youth Games 2022 👇#Maharashtra jumps to the 1️⃣st position with 21 medals followed by #MadhyaPradesh and #Odisha on the 2️⃣nd and 3️⃣rd positions respectively 👍#KIYG2022 #KheloIndiaInMP@ChouhanShivraj @yashodhararaje pic.twitter.com/Ji2vzkxJWh — Khelo India (@kheloindia) February 2, 2023

When & where to watch Khelo India Youth Games 2023?

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

