Wednesday, February 8, 2023
HomeNewsKIYG Day 9: Odisha performed brilliantly in Athletics | Checkout Medal Tally

KIYG Day 9: Odisha performed brilliantly in Athletics | Checkout Medal Tally

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
2 min.
Updated:
KIYG Day 9: Odisha performed brilliantly in Athletics | Checkout Medal Tally | KreedOn
Sabita Toppo, Image Source- Twitter
- Advertisement -

On Day 9 of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), athletes from the Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics High-Performance Center showcased outstanding performances. The athletes of the Reliance Foundation won seven medals at the ongoing event. The athletes from Odisha made it to the podium in 7 different events and collected 4 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals. In the previous edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, Odisha won 3 medals out of which 1 was silver and 2 were bronze.

17-year-old Sabita Toppo from Sundergarh district of Odisha won individual gold in the girls’ 100m hurdles and long jump before claiming a bronze medal in the 4x100m relay.

-- Advertisement --

Other impressive performances on the track came from Doondapati Mruty Jayaram, who was the fastest boy in the field and clocked a new Khelo India record of 10.53s to win the 100m gold. Jayaram also joined Rajendra Sidhu, Mohammed Reyan Basha, and Nitish Kull to win gold for Odisha in the 4x100m relay.

Abhinav Thakur won a silver medal in the boy’s singles (U-19) badminton after defeating Haryana’s Bharat Raghav in the semifinals of Khelo India Youth Games 2023. A shooter from the Madurai Rifle Club of Tamil Nadu, J Melvina Angeline won a gold medal in a shooting event at the KIYG 2023.

-- Advertisement --

KIYG 2023: Day 10 Schedule 

-- Advertisement --

KIYG 2023: Medal tally 

Maharashtra maintains its position on the top of the Medal table with 90 medals including, 31 gold, 31 silver, and 28 bronze medals after day 9 of the ongoing KIYG.

-- Advertisement --

When & where to watch Khelo India Youth Games 2023?

You can catch the live actions of Khelo India Youth Games 2023 on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

weightlifting shoes- KreedOnRead More | Top 17 Best Weightlifting Shoes To Buy Today

 

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous article
Swayamduti Ghosh dreams of becoming a world champion
Next article
Women’s IPL 2023: 409 Players set to go under hammer | Auction on February 13

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Top 10 Best Mobile Games- KreedOn

Top 10 Best Mobile Games | Unlimited Fun At The Palm...

Top Picks
IPL Kreedon

All About The 7 Richest T20 Cricket Leagues In The World-...

Cricket
Sports Fraternity Reacts To Virat Kohli Stunning Innings Against Pakistan- KreedOn

Sports Fraternity Reacts To Virat Kohli Stunning Innings Against Pakistan |...

KreedOn Banter
deepak kumar

Deepak Kumar – The medal winning 10m air shooter from India

Athletes