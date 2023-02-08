KIYG Day 9: Odisha performed brilliantly in Athletics | Checkout Medal Tally

- Advertisement -

On Day 9 of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), athletes from the Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics High-Performance Center showcased outstanding performances. The athletes of the Reliance Foundation won seven medals at the ongoing event. The athletes from Odisha made it to the podium in 7 different events and collected 4 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals. In the previous edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, Odisha won 3 medals out of which 1 was silver and 2 were bronze.

17-year-old Sabita Toppo from Sundergarh district of Odisha won individual gold in the girls’ 100m hurdles and long jump before claiming a bronze medal in the 4x100m relay.

Race to Victory ✌️ Watch Sabita Toppo get past all hurdles to clinch the prestigious 🥇 at the #KIYG2022 🤩 The #KhelKaFuture looks bright & promising👍 That's what we are rooting for with our Powered-by sponsor @sfanow 🤩#KheloIndiaInMP pic.twitter.com/z4NiBm2BBi — Khelo India (@kheloindia) February 7, 2023

Other impressive performances on the track came from Doondapati Mruty Jayaram, who was the fastest boy in the field and clocked a new Khelo India record of 10.53s to win the 100m gold. Jayaram also joined Rajendra Sidhu, Mohammed Reyan Basha, and Nitish Kull to win gold for Odisha in the 4x100m relay.

Abhinav Thakur won a silver medal in the boy’s singles (U-19) badminton after defeating Haryana’s Bharat Raghav in the semifinals of Khelo India Youth Games 2023. A shooter from the Madurai Rifle Club of Tamil Nadu, J Melvina Angeline won a gold medal in a shooting event at the KIYG 2023.

KIYG 2023: Day 10 Schedule

KIYG 2023: Medal tally

Maharashtra maintains its position on the top of the Medal table with 90 medals including, 31 gold, 31 silver, and 28 bronze medals after day 9 of the ongoing KIYG.

When & where to watch Khelo India Youth Games 2023?

You can catch the live actions of Khelo India Youth Games 2023 on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

