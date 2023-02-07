KIYG, Day 8: L Dhanush & Asmita set new National Youth Record in weightlifting

- Advertisement -

KIYG, Day 8: The ongoing KIYG is going smoothly and garnering a lot of attention throughout the country because of the extraordinary performances by athletes. In boys weightlifting (49 Kg), L Dhanush From Tamil Nadu bagged a gold medal and set a new National Youth Record by lifting a total of 192 Kgs (Snatch – 84 Kgs, C&J -108 kgs) at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games.

Meanwhile, in Girl’s Weightlifting (45 Kg) Asmita Dhone of Maharashtra set a new National Youth Record in the C&J event, lifting 82 kgs on day 8 of KIYG. She missed gold by a whisker and clinched silver by lifting a total of 143 Kgs (Snatch- 61kgs).

In the women’s 10m air pistol event, Sainyam from Chandigarh bagged bronze. Palak from Haryana finished first and Anjali from Rajasthan got second place.

Khelo India Youth Games: Medal Tally

Maharashtra maintains its position on the top of the Medal table with 83 medals including, 28 gold, 30 silver, and 25 bronze medals after day 8 of the ongoing KIYG.

Khelo India Youth Games: Day 9 Schedule

When & where to watch Khelo India Youth Games 2023?

You can catch the live actions of Khelo India Youth Games 2023 on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

