KIYG, Day 8: L Dhanush & Asmita set new National Youth Record in weightlifting

KIYG, Day 8: The ongoing KIYG is going smoothly and garnering a lot of attention throughout the country because of the extraordinary performances by athletes. In boys weightlifting (49 Kg), L Dhanush From Tamil Nadu bagged a gold medal and set a new National Youth Record by lifting a total of 192 Kgs (Snatch – 84 Kgs, C&J -108 kgs) at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games.
National Youth Record Alert 🚨
Event: Boys Weightlifting (49 Kg)
L Dhanush of #TamilNadu clinched Gold 🥇and set new National Youth Record by lifting a total of 192 Kgs (Snatch – 84 Kgs, C&J -108 kgs) at #KIYG2022
Many Congratulations Champ👍#KheloIndiaInMP@yashodhararaje pic.twitter.com/0bG1ooEquv
— Khelo India (@kheloindia) February 6, 2023
Meanwhile, in Girl’s Weightlifting (45 Kg) Asmita Dhone of Maharashtra set a new National Youth Record in the C&J event, lifting 82 kgs on day 8 of KIYG. She missed gold by a whisker and clinched silver by lifting a total of 143 Kgs (Snatch- 61kgs).
National Youth Record Alert 🚨
Girl's Weightlifting (45 Kg)
Asmita Dhone of #Maharashtra missed 🥇 by a whisker but set new National Youth Record in C&J event lifting 82 kgs at #KIYG2022
She clinched🥈by lifting a Total of 143 Kgs (Snatch – 61kgs)
Congratulations! Well Done👍 pic.twitter.com/eXvARdjnvg
— Khelo India (@kheloindia) February 6, 2023
In the women’s 10m air pistol event, Sainyam from Chandigarh bagged bronze. Palak from Haryana finished first and Anjali from Rajasthan got second place.
Khelo India Youth Games: Medal Tally
Maharashtra maintains its position on the top of the Medal table with 83 medals including, 28 gold, 30 silver, and 25 bronze medals after day 8 of the ongoing KIYG.
Check out the Medal Tally of Day 8️⃣, #KheloIndia Youth Games 2022 👇#KIYG2022 #KheloIndiaInMP@yashodhararaje pic.twitter.com/O98ek4fORX
— Khelo India (@kheloindia) February 6, 2023
Khelo India Youth Games: Day 9 Schedule
Schedule | Day 9️⃣ | #KheloIndia Youth Games 2022 👇#KIYG2022 #KheloIndiaInMP@yashodhararaje pic.twitter.com/jutavBotwM
— Khelo India (@kheloindia) February 6, 2023
When & where to watch Khelo India Youth Games 2023?
You can catch the live actions of Khelo India Youth Games 2023 on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.
