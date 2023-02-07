Tuesday, February 7, 2023
HomeNewsKIYG, Day 8: L Dhanush & Asmita set new National Youth Record...

KIYG, Day 8: L Dhanush & Asmita set new National Youth Record in weightlifting

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
2 min.
Updated:
KIYG, Day 8: L Dhanush & Asmita set new National Youth Record in weightlifting | KreedOn
Image Source- Twitter
- Advertisement -

KIYG, Day 8: The ongoing KIYG is going smoothly and garnering a lot of attention throughout the country because of the extraordinary performances by athletes. In boys weightlifting (49 Kg), L Dhanush From Tamil Nadu bagged a gold medal and set a new National Youth Record by lifting a total of 192 Kgs (Snatch – 84 Kgs, C&J -108 kgs) at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games.

Meanwhile, in Girl’s Weightlifting (45 Kg) Asmita Dhone of Maharashtra set a new National Youth Record in the C&J event, lifting 82 kgs on day 8 of KIYG. She missed gold by a whisker and clinched silver by lifting a total of 143 Kgs (Snatch- 61kgs).

-- Advertisement --

In the women’s 10m air pistol event, Sainyam from Chandigarh bagged bronze. Palak from Haryana finished first and Anjali from Rajasthan got second place.

Khelo India Youth Games: Medal Tally

-- Advertisement --

Maharashtra maintains its position on the top of the Medal table with 83 medals including, 28 gold, 30 silver, and 25 bronze medals after day 8 of the ongoing KIYG.

Khelo India Youth Games: Day 9 Schedule

-- Advertisement --

When & where to watch Khelo India Youth Games 2023?

You can catch the live actions of Khelo India Youth Games 2023 on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

weightlifting shoes- KreedOnRead More | Top 17 Best Weightlifting Shoes To Buy Today

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous article
YPF Chief Presented PM Narendra Modi With Lionel Messi Jersey

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
 Top 15 Beautiful Female Athletes In The World In 2022 | KreedOn

Top 15 Beautiful Female Athletes In The World In 2022

Top Picks
Ultimate Kho Kho: Odisha Juggernauts wins the Title- KreedOn

Odisha Juggernauts Crowned Champions of Inaugural Edition of Ultimate Kho Kho

Kho Kho
ISSF Shotgun World Championship- KreedOn

Gold Medal Alert! India Jr Men’s Trap Team Wins Gold at...

News
How to make sports more eco-friendly | Tips & strategies for a sustainable environment | KreedOn

How to make sports more eco-friendly | Tips & strategies for...

Sports 2.0