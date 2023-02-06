Monday, February 6, 2023
KIYG 2023: Two more national youth records broken on day 7 | Checkout Medal Tally

KIYG 2023: Two more national youth records clinched on day 7 | Checkout Medal Tally | KreedOn
Image Source- Twitter
Two more national youth records were made on day 7 of KIYG 2023, Madhya Pradesh. Sonam from Delhi broke the record in the Girls 2000m steeplechase and finished with a time of 6.45.71 mins. Another record came from Siddharth Chaudhary of Rajasthan who sets the new National Record in the Shot-Put event with a throw of 21.04m. The previous record was held by Dipender Dabas at 20.99m. 

Gymnast P Surabhi Prasanna from Telangana bagged the top honors in the gymnastics table vault at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.
She scored 11.63 to secure the gold medal in that event. Maharashtra’s Riyaa Kelkar and West Bengal’s Jinia settled for silver and bronze respectively.

The tribal athlete from Gumla, Jharkhand, Asha Kiran Barla, won the gold medal in the 800m at the Khelo India Youth Games in Bhopal on Sunday.

The athletes representing the State of Andhra Pradesh cinched five medals including three bronze medals, one silver, and one gold medal in four sports events. Shooter Mukesh bagged the gold medal in the 10m Pistol event (Boys Under-18). Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam secured the silver medal in Individual compound Archery in the Boys Under-18 category. Anjani Kumar Mummana bagged the bronze medal in the 71kg boxing category. In a 52 kg boxing event, Mohammad Meherunissa Begum won a bronze medal. In badminton, Jahnavi and Navya Kanderi from the state won bronze medals.

KIYG 2023: Medal Tally

Maharashtra maintains its position on the top of the Medal table with 77 medals including, 25 gold, 29 silver, and 23 bronze medals after day 7 of KIYG 2022/2023.

When & where to watch Khelo India Youth Games 2023?

You can catch the live actions of Khelo India Youth Games 2023 on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Boxing KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Boxing Gloves Brands

 

