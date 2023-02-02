Thursday, February 2, 2023
KIYG 2023: Host Madhya Pradesh dominate in kayaking & canoeing with all 4 gold medals

Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
1 min.
Updated:
KIYG 2023: Host Madhya Pradesh dominate in kayaking & canoeing with 4 gold medals | KreedOn
Image Source- News18
KIYG 2023: On day three of the Khelo India Youth Games, hosts Madhya Pradesh produced a brilliant performance on the Upper Lake area of its capital city by garnering all four gold medals on offer in Kayaking and Canoeing.

The pair of Nitin Verma and Rimson Mairembam crossed the line first by a distance in the K-2 1000m Boys’ sprint event and become the first gold medalists of the fifth edition of the KIYG. In Table Tennis, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh also opened their gold medal accounts.

It was a beneficial day for the host as they showed off their wonderful water sports infrastructure and even swept all four gold medals on offer. Niraj and Nitin also bagged the K-1 and C-1 singles races and showed the supremacy of the hosts on the Upper lake.

On the day, the other top performers in the water were Odisha and Telangana, winning a total of six silver and bronze medals among them.

KIYG 2023, Madhya Pradesh: Medal Tally

When & where to watch Khelo India Youth Games 2023?

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

swimming glasses- KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Swimming Glasses

 

Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
