KIYG 2023: Dev Meena sets pole vault youth NR | Checkout Medal Tally after Day 5

Nidhi Singh
KIYG 2023: Dev Meena sets pole vault youth national record | Checkout Medal Tally
Image Source- Sportstar
On Day 5th of KIYG 2023, Dev Meena secured a new national pole vault record in the boys’ category in Bhopal. In that event, he secured a height of 4.91m in the final to clinch a gold medal for Madhya Pradesh. He broke the previous record of 4.90m set in 2018 by Rakesh Gond of Uttar Pradesh. Kuldeep from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh’s Anshu clinched the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Madhya Pradesh’s medal tally rose to 25, with 14 golds, 7 silver, and 4 bronze medals in KIYG 2023. While Maharashtra sits on the top of the medal table with 43 medals, including 14 gold, 17 silver, and 12 bronze.

In table tennis, West Bengal’s Ankur Bhattacharjee showcased a brilliant gold-winning performance. He defeated Uttar Pradesh’s Divyansh Srivastava by 11-3, 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, and 11-4 in the youth boy’s final match. Maharashtra claimed the overall TT championship and West Bengal stood second, despite a draw with UP. This is because the former got the jury’s unanimous vote, thanks to Ankur’s gold-winning performance.

Rampal Choudhary from Rajasthan beat West Bengal’s Juyel Sarkar 6-2 in the final and clinched the gold medal in the archery recurve competitions. Ridhi of Haryana clinched the girl’s recurve with a 6-2 win over Bhajan Kaur.

KIYG 2023: Medal Tally

When & where to watch Khelo India Youth Games 2023?

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Top 10 Best Asics Badminton Shoes

