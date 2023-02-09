KIYG 2022: Judokas from Chandigarh grabbed the limelight on Day 10 | Checkout schedule & medal tally

- Advertisement -

KIYG, Day 10: The Chandigarh judoka grabbed the limelight at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Bhopal on Wednesday by winning three gold and a bronze medal. Sapna won the gold medal in the girls’ 40 kg event and Angel Yadav won the gold medal in the girls’ 44 kg event. Himanshu bagged the gold medal in boys’ 55 kg event and Divyansh Kataria won the bronze medal in boys’ 50 kg event. This effort saw Chandigarh climb to the 15th position with 4 gold, 1 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

L Laxman from Telangana State Sports School bagged a gold medal in the Judo 50kg category at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games held at the SAI Indoor Hall, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Vritti Agarwal, a swimmer from Hyderabad clocked 4:39.28 sec to win silver in the girls’ 400m freestyle event. This was her second medal as she already clinched top honors in the 800m freestyle on Tuesday. On the other hand, B Sai Nihar clinched bronze in the male 400m individual medley event with a timing of 4:43.81 sec.

Vedaant Madhavan won the gold medal in men’s 200m freestyle with a timing of 1:55.39s at the Khelo India Youth Games on Wednesday.

Khelo India Youth Games: Day 11 Schedule

Khelo India Youth Games: Medal Tally

Maharashtra maintains its position on the top of the Medal table with 112 medals including, 39 gold, 39 silver, and 34 bronze medals after day 10 of the ongoing KIYG.

When & where to watch Khelo India Youth Games 2022?

You can catch the live actions of Khelo India Youth Games 2023 on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

