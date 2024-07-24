Thursday, July 25, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeAthletesKishore Jena Biography: Family | Career | Awards – All Details
-- Advertisement --

Kishore Jena Biography: Family | Career | Awards – All Details

Kishore Jena Biography: Family | Career | Awards – All Details | KreedOn
Image Source: Instant Biography
Astik Ghosh
By Astik Ghosh
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Kishore Jena is a known Indian athlete. He competes in the Javelin throw. The 29-year-old athlete is an icon of the sport. Kishore Jena was born on 6 September 1995. He is from the state of Odisha. Kishore Jena from Kothasahi village became the forerunner of the future generation of athletes from East and Southeastern states. Thus, he inspired millions with his glamourous career. But his life was not very easy at the beginning. He had to work very hard. Along with that, he also had to fight with extreme poverty in his early youth. So let us know everything about him. And unravel his story as a whole.

-- Advertisement --

Kishore Jena Biography

Full Name Kishore Kumar Jena
Date of Birth 6 September 1995
Place of Birth Kothasahi, Odisha
Age 29
Sport Javelin Throw
Religion Hindu
Nationality Indian
Marital Status Unmarried

Family of Kishore Jena

Kishore Jena Biography | KreedOn
Image Source: Times of India

Kishore was born in a farmer’s family in Kothasahi village in the Brahmagiri area of Puri district. He was born to Keshab Jena and Harapriya Jena who are paddy farmers in the Puri district of Odisha. Thus, he has an integral connection with the state of Odisha. This state has produced some of the finest athletes in the nation. And now is the time for Kishore Jena to shine the brightest.

R sai kishore bio - KreedOnAlso Read | R Sai Kishore Biography | Cricketer | Stats | Age | IPL

Early life

Early Life of Jena | KreedOn
Image Source: Starsunfolded

Today, Kishore Jena is a well-known name. But before pursuing javelin as a sport, Jena was a volleyball player who quit javelin due to his short stature and rejection from a sports hostel. Keshav Jena’s father took a loan of 28 thousand rupees to purchase a javelin for his son. Kishore played even without a coach. Even with this economic mayhap, he reached the top level of the sport. Which is without a question, a marvelous feat. Along with his successful sports career, He is employed at Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Bhopal since 2018. Thus, the game not only gave him a name and fame but also a stable job to pursue his game. Throughout the years, he worked very hard on himself and improved his skills.

Kishore Jena’s Student life

Kishore Jena Bio | KreedOn
Image Source: Wiki Bio

Kishore Jena from Odisha was a good student growing up. However, he was not an exceptional one. He completed his early education in his district and joined Brahmagiri College. From this college of Brahmagiri, Kishore Jena got his graduation. After completion of his education, he started his professional athletic career.

The career of Kishore Jena

Odisha’s Kishore Jena shines | KreedOn
Image Source: Orissa Post

Kishore Jena created history by clinching a silver medal in the Men’s Javelin throw at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. He won the medal with a personal best throw of 87.54m. Javelin silver medalist Kishore Jena has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics. He registered his then-personal best throw of 84.77m in the Javelin Throw Final and finished 5th at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August 2023.

Overcoming Challenges with Determination

Javelin Thrower | KreedOn
Image Source: Lok Satta

After completion of his graduation from Brahmagiri College, Kishore played football and volleyball to make his career and get a job. He was initially a volleyball player, but he had to leave the sport because of his short height. Then he played javelin without a coach. The State Athletics Championship was held at the Puri Indoor Stadium 6 years ago. Where He performed well and got an identification. But Kishore was unable to purchase a javelin for practice. His father collected money from various women’s associations and bought a javelin with 28000 rupees.

Best Javelin Throwers | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 All-Time Greatest Javelin Throwers in the World

Achievements of Kishore Jena

Achievements of Kishore Jena | KreedOn
Image Source: ESPN
  • In June 2023, Kishore Jena won silver in the national championships in Bhubaneshwar.
  • On 30 July 2023, Jena registered his second-best throw in Diyagama, Sri Lanka, with a distance of 84.38m.
  • Kishore registered his then personal best throw of 84.77m in the Javelin Throw Final and finished 5th at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August 2023 overcoming early difficulties in obtaining visa approval from authorities.
  • On 4 October 2023, he won the silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, with a personal record throw of 87.54m.

Though Kishore was born into a poor family, poverty was defeated by his strong will. To join the defence sector he aimed to perform in sports. To fulfill his dream Kishore chose Javelin. And the rest is history.

Kishore Jena’s marital status

Notable athlete Kishore Jena is unmarried and currently single.

A Bright Future Ahead

Kishore Jena is one of the upcoming stars of Indian athletics. With his plethora of great performances, one can expect him to perform well in the future, especially on the international stage. This is the most important platform for all athletes throughout the world. However, several factors are very favorable for Kishore. He has already performed on the international stage and got successful as well. His domestic results are also outstanding. Thus, with great form, work ethic, hustle mentality, and experience, there is tremendous hope for the young man. And one of the biggest events of his life is going to be the Paris Olympics of 2024.

Social Media of Kishore Jena


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Nod (@thenodmag)


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IOS Sports & Entertainment (@ios_sports)


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RF Youth Sports (@rfyouthsports)


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kishore Jena (@kishorejena5)

Conclusion

India is arguably entering a golden age of sports and athletics. Talents all over the country are making a mark of their own. One of the brightest stars of them is Kishore Jena. And his fans will wish for his great success in the Paris Olympics of 2024.

Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Kishore Jena participating in the Paris Olympics 2024?

Yes, Kishore Jena is set to compete in the Paris Olympics 2024.

What are Kishore Jena’s notable achievements?

On 4 October 2023, he won the silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, with a personal record throw of 87.54m. In June 2023, Kishore Jena won silver in the national championships in Bhubaneshwar. He registered his then-personal best throw of 84.77m in the Javelin Throw Final and finished 5th at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August 2023.

What is the birthdate of Kishore Jena?

Kishore Jena was born on 6 September 1995, which makes her 29 years old as of now.

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Astik Ghosh
Astik Ghosh
Previous article
Union Budget 2024: Boosting Sports Development with Increased Funding for SAI and Khelo India
Next article
Full Routines for the Top 5 Best Workout Splits: Crush Your Fitness Goals

RELATED ARTICLES

Athletes

Bhajan Kaur Biography: Family | Career | Education | Awards – All Details

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Bhajan Kaur, a 19-year-old Indian archer from Sirsa, Haryana, has been captivating the nation with her remarkable achievements in...
Athletes

Golden Boy of Madhya Pradesh, Sohail Khan, Joins Income Tax Department as Assistant

Harshal Barot -
Sohail Khan, better known as the "Golden Boy of Madhya Pradesh," has created a huge record by getting appointed...
Biographies

Antim Panghal Biography: Family | Career | Facts | Awards – All Details

Ikshaku Kashyap -
Antim Panghal Biography: Antim Panghal, a name synonymous with grit, determination, and exceptional wrestling prowess, has quickly become a...
Athletes

Nishant Dev Biography: Early Life | Career | Achievements – All Details

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Nishant Dev is a talented Indian amateur boxer who has made “a dent in the universe” of boxing. Nishant...
Athletes

Muhammad Ali Biography: A Life of Triumph and Legacy

Akshanda Chandel -
Muhammad Ali was a US boxer, activist, and philanthropist born on January 17, 1942, under the name Cassius Marcellus...
Athletes

Meet Puja Tomar: Rising Through the Ranks in MMA – Bio, Records, Family – All Details

Harshal Barot -
 Puja Tomar became the first woman in history to represent the country within the octagon of the UFC. The...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World in 2024: Wealth Rankings

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019