Kishore Jena Biography: Family | Career | Awards – All Details

- Advertisement -

Kishore Jena is a known Indian athlete. He competes in the Javelin throw. The 29-year-old athlete is an icon of the sport. Kishore Jena was born on 6 September 1995. He is from the state of Odisha. Kishore Jena from Kothasahi village became the forerunner of the future generation of athletes from East and Southeastern states. Thus, he inspired millions with his glamourous career. But his life was not very easy at the beginning. He had to work very hard. Along with that, he also had to fight with extreme poverty in his early youth. So let us know everything about him. And unravel his story as a whole.

-- Advertisement --

Kishore Jena Biography

Full Name Kishore Kumar Jena Date of Birth 6 September 1995 Place of Birth Kothasahi, Odisha Age 29 Sport Javelin Throw Religion Hindu Nationality Indian Marital Status Unmarried

Family of Kishore Jena

Kishore was born in a farmer’s family in Kothasahi village in the Brahmagiri area of Puri district. He was born to Keshab Jena and Harapriya Jena who are paddy farmers in the Puri district of Odisha. Thus, he has an integral connection with the state of Odisha. This state has produced some of the finest athletes in the nation. And now is the time for Kishore Jena to shine the brightest.

Early life

Today, Kishore Jena is a well-known name. But before pursuing javelin as a sport, Jena was a volleyball player who quit javelin due to his short stature and rejection from a sports hostel. Keshav Jena’s father took a loan of 28 thousand rupees to purchase a javelin for his son. Kishore played even without a coach. Even with this economic mayhap, he reached the top level of the sport. Which is without a question, a marvelous feat. Along with his successful sports career, He is employed at Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Bhopal since 2018. Thus, the game not only gave him a name and fame but also a stable job to pursue his game. Throughout the years, he worked very hard on himself and improved his skills.

Kishore Jena’s Student life

Kishore Jena from Odisha was a good student growing up. However, he was not an exceptional one. He completed his early education in his district and joined Brahmagiri College. From this college of Brahmagiri, Kishore Jena got his graduation. After completion of his education, he started his professional athletic career.

The career of Kishore Jena

Kishore Jena created history by clinching a silver medal in the Men’s Javelin throw at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. He won the medal with a personal best throw of 87.54m. Javelin silver medalist Kishore Jena has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics. He registered his then-personal best throw of 84.77m in the Javelin Throw Final and finished 5th at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August 2023.

Overcoming Challenges with Determination

After completion of his graduation from Brahmagiri College, Kishore played football and volleyball to make his career and get a job. He was initially a volleyball player, but he had to leave the sport because of his short height. Then he played javelin without a coach. The State Athletics Championship was held at the Puri Indoor Stadium 6 years ago. Where He performed well and got an identification. But Kishore was unable to purchase a javelin for practice. His father collected money from various women’s associations and bought a javelin with 28000 rupees.

Also Read | Top 10 All-Time Greatest Javelin Throwers in the World

Achievements of Kishore Jena

In June 2023, Kishore Jena won silver in the national championships in Bhubaneshwar.

On 30 July 2023, Jena registered his second-best throw in Diyagama, Sri Lanka, with a distance of 84.38m.

Kishore registered his then personal best throw of 84.77m in the Javelin Throw Final and finished 5th at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August 2023 overcoming early difficulties in obtaining visa approval from authorities.

On 4 October 2023, he won the silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, with a personal record throw of 87.54m.

Though Kishore was born into a poor family, poverty was defeated by his strong will. To join the defence sector he aimed to perform in sports. To fulfill his dream Kishore chose Javelin. And the rest is history.

Kishore Jena’s marital status

Notable athlete Kishore Jena is unmarried and currently single.

A Bright Future Ahead

Kishore Jena is one of the upcoming stars of Indian athletics. With his plethora of great performances, one can expect him to perform well in the future, especially on the international stage. This is the most important platform for all athletes throughout the world. However, several factors are very favorable for Kishore. He has already performed on the international stage and got successful as well. His domestic results are also outstanding. Thus, with great form, work ethic, hustle mentality, and experience, there is tremendous hope for the young man. And one of the biggest events of his life is going to be the Paris Olympics of 2024.

Social Media of Kishore Jena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Nod (@thenodmag)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOS Sports & Entertainment (@ios_sports)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RF Youth Sports (@rfyouthsports)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishore Jena (@kishorejena5)

Conclusion

India is arguably entering a golden age of sports and athletics. Talents all over the country are making a mark of their own. One of the brightest stars of them is Kishore Jena. And his fans will wish for his great success in the Paris Olympics of 2024.

Also Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)