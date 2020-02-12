Kiren Rijiju makes landmark announcement for India’s medal winners

Highlights

In a landmark announcement by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, all medal-winners from International events will be eligible for a lifelong monthly pension. On Monday, Rijiju shared the ‘Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons scheme’ to athletes across the country via Twitter.

“This is for the information of all the concerned spokespersons: A lifelong monthly pension for medal winners in international events under the ‘Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons’ scheme,” Rijiju tweeted.

Now medal winners international events- the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games are eligible for the pension. It also recognises World Cups and world championships under the International Olympic Association (IOA), Asian Games Federation (AGF) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Medal-winning athletes will automatically become eligible the day they turn 30-years-old or retire from active sports, whichever comes later. Currently, at least 627 athletes benefit from the scheme. These athletes receive a pension of an amount between ₹12,000 and ₹20,000 per month.

Category of meritorious pension Amount in ₹ Medallist at the Olympic/Para-Olympic Games 20,000 Gold medallist at World Cup/World Championship (in Olympic/Asian Games disciplines) 16,000 Silver/Bronze medallist at World Cup/World Championship (in Olympics / Asian Games disciplines) 14,000 Gold medallist in Asian Games/Commonwealth Games/Para Asian Games 14,000 Silver and Bronze medallist in Asian Games/Commonwealth Games/Para Asian Games 12,000

The Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports is also implementing the ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons (PDUNWFS). The PDUNWFS will carter to yesteryear athletes who live in impecunious conditions and medical treatment for athletes.

In reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Rijiju said that disabled and physically impacted athletes are equally eligible for the scheme.

The latest announcement comes a week after the Budget 2020 announcement. The Government has allocated ₹2826.92 crores for sports in the financial year 2020-21. It was a mere ₹50 crore hike from the revised estimates of 2019-20.

Twitter Reaction

Twitterati was quick to appreciate the Sports Ministry’s move. Here’s how some of the most prominent athletes across the country reacted after Kiren Rijiju’s announcement:

It’s great news for the athletes sir 🙏 https://t.co/EwLWQn8xwL — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 11, 2020

Athlete's representing the country should come under the central govt. Pension scheme!! — Anuradha Agharkar (@AnuAgharkar) February 6, 2020

Amazing sir!! 👏🏼👏🏼

This is the best thing to happen for our indian sports!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 10, 2020

बहुत ही सराहनीय कदम उठाया है खिलाड़ियों के लिए — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) February 12, 2020

This is awesome sir .. A large & positive change in the lives of our sportspersons !!👏👏 — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) February 11, 2020