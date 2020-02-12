Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Home News Kiren Rijiju makes landmark announcement for India's medal winners

Kiren Rijiju makes landmark announcement for India’s medal winners

By Manan Dharamshi
Published On:
Kiren Rijiju KreedON
Credits Twitter

Highlights

  • All medal-winners from International events will receive a lifelong monthly pension.
  • Medal-winning athletes will automatically become eligible the day they turn 30-years-old or retire from active sports, whichever comes later.
  • Currently, at least 627 athletes benefit from the scheme. These athletes receive a pension of an amount between ₹12,000 and ₹20,000 per month.

In a landmark announcement by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, all medal-winners from International events will be eligible for a lifelong monthly pension. On Monday, Rijiju shared the ‘Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons scheme’ to athletes across the country via Twitter. 

“This is for the information of all the concerned spokespersons: A lifelong monthly pension for medal winners in international events under the ‘Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons’ scheme,” Rijiju tweeted.

Now medal winners international events- the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games are eligible for the pension. It also recognises World Cups and world championships under the International Olympic Association (IOA), Asian Games Federation (AGF) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Also, Read: This sport to make its debut in Khelo India University Games 2020

Medal-winning athletes will automatically become eligible the day they turn 30-years-old or retire from active sports, whichever comes later. Currently, at least 627 athletes benefit from the scheme. These athletes receive a pension of an amount between ₹12,000 and ₹20,000 per month.  

Category of meritorious pension Amount in ₹ 
Medallist at the Olympic/Para-Olympic Games 20,000
Gold medallist at World Cup/World Championship (in Olympic/Asian Games disciplines) 16,000
Silver/Bronze medallist at World Cup/World Championship (in Olympics / Asian Games disciplines) 14,000
Gold medallist in Asian Games/Commonwealth Games/Para Asian Games 14,000
Silver and Bronze medallist in Asian Games/Commonwealth Games/Para Asian Games 12,000

(Source: Vikaspedia.in)

The Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports is also implementing the ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons (PDUNWFS). The PDUNWFS will carter to yesteryear athletes who live in impecunious conditions and medical treatment for athletes. 

In reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Rijiju said that disabled and physically impacted athletes are equally eligible for the scheme. 

The latest announcement comes a week after the Budget 2020 announcement. The Government has allocated ₹2826.92 crores for sports in the financial year 2020-21. It was a mere ₹50 crore hike from the revised estimates of 2019-20. 

Twitter Reaction

Twitterati was quick to appreciate the Sports Ministry’s move. Here’s how some of the most prominent athletes across the country reacted after Kiren Rijiju’s announcement:

 

Manan Dharamshi
I usually describe myself with three 'F's, i.e, Food, Football and Films. Born and Brought up in Bangalore since the mid-1990s, I have always had a huge interest in playing football, cricket and watching other sports. People who know me always tell I bleed football. Sports, and Football, in particular, has helped me through hard times and helped me to shape my view on the world. And that is one of the reasons why I want to serve as a Sports Journalist.
Previous articleThis sport to make its debut in Khelo India University Games 2020
Next articleKL Rahul’s hilarious reply to Neesham will leave you in splits

RELATED ARTICLES

Hyderabad FC

HYD vs JFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Warad Bhat -
HYD vs JFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC The 81st match of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see Hyderabad FC...
Read more
Cricket

KL Rahul’s hilarious reply to Neesham will leave you in splits

KreedOn Network -
KL Rahul is known for his quirky replies, both on the pitch while getting the better of the bowlers, and off it as well...
Read more
News

This sport to make its debut in Khelo India University Games 2020

KreedOn Network -
Khelo India will witness the debut of Fencing during the 2020 Khelo India University Games, which is scheduled to be held between February 22...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES

Indian Women’s Hockey team starts South Korea tour with a Bang

India vs Australia: Star Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Out of the...

Pandya KreedOn

IPL 2019 MI vs RCB Highlights| “Pandya Was Nehra’s Dream11 Captain!”...

Indian Super league 2019