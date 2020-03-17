Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Home News Kiren Rijiju gives thumbs up for Olympic preps, BCCI to WFH

Kiren Rijiju gives thumbs up for Olympic preps, BCCI to WFH

mmBy Warad Bhat
Published On:
Kiren R
(@KirenRijiju/Twitter)

Highlights

  • Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that athletes preparing for Olympic preparations should continue as per schedule.
  • Kiren Rijiju also sanctioned a Rs 4 lakh towards medical aid for veteran football expert Novy Kapadia.
  • BCCI has issued a letter to its employees asking them to work from home, also giving them the freedom to come to the office.

Indian Youth and Sports Minister Kiren RijijuKiren Rijiju announced that only the athletes preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will be allowed to continue training. The decision comes after Rijiju temporarily suspended all other national camps due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Olympic preparations to continue 

Recently, the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe announced that the preparations for the Olympics will go on as scheduled. The move also has the backing of Chief of the International Olympics Committee,Thomas Bach. 

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, sporting events all around the world have taken a major hit. There has been an increase in the number of positive cases as well as deaths, and at  this time it is very crucial to contain the virus. 

Kiren Rijiju tweeted this morning; “Due to COVID-19, SAI has decided that all national camps shall be postponed except for those where athletes are being trained as part of Olympics Tokyo 2020” He also further added “Academic training in National Centre of Excellence & CTCs shall be suspended till further order” 

He also clarified that there was no ban on national events as long as they will be held without spectators. The Indian Grand Prix series, from which athletes can qualify for the Olympics, is set to start on March 20 without spectators. 

Kiren Rijiju on Monday sanctioned a medical aid of RS 4 lakh to veteran football expert Novy Kapadia who has been struggling with serious illness. 

BCCI asks employees to WFH 

The BCCI has issued a circular to its employees, giving them the freedom to work from home with the option of coming to office. “BCCI head office has issued a circular to the employees to work from home keeping in mind the current coronavirus situation. If any employee wants to come to office voluntarily can come. But the order has been issued for work from home. For the next one week starting tomorrow” 

mm
Warad Bhat
Warad is passionate about brands, football, films and food. He enjoys reading about latest gadgets and technologies and spends his time either watching movies or cooking something new. Warad is a spiritual person who believes that to change the world you must change yourself from within.
Previous articleCoronavirus vs Sports Live: Latest Updates of COVID-19 affecting sports events
Next articleUEFA to postpone the Euro 2020 to this year, might seek £ 275 million

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Sports Minister takes #SafeHandsChallenge, challenges these celebrities

KreedOn Network -
Indian Youth and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju accepted the #SafeHandsChallenge in an attempt to create awareness about personal hygiene. Because of the Coronavirus situation,...
Read more
News

UEFA to postpone the Euro 2020 to this year, might seek £ 275 million

KreedOn Network -
European Soccer's premier tournament, the 2020 European Championship has been postponed to next year with the world fighting to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the...
Read more
News

Coronavirus vs Sports Live: Latest Updates of COVID-19 affecting sports events

daivik -
The spread of Coronavirus has impacted each and every being and industry in the world, directly or indirectly. And sports is no different. With...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Sania Mirza KreedOn

WTA Hobart International trophy: Sania Mirza marks her return in style

Indian Boxing: CA Kuttappa Appointed as New Boxing Coach

PV Sindhu into the Second Round of 2018 Fuzhou China Open

Indian Super league 2019