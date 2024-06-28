Kiran Pahal Secures 2024 Paris Olympics Berth in Women’s 400m After Victory at Inter-State Championships

- Advertisement -

Kiran Pahal surpassed the qualification standard for the women’s 400m at the Paris 2024 Olympics during the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Panchkula, Haryana on Thursday.

-- Advertisement --

Pahal achieved a time of 50.92 seconds in the women’s 400m semi-finals at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, leading her heats. The qualifying time for the Paris 2024 Olympics in the women’s 400m is 50.95 seconds.

🚨 Financial Difficulties, No Family Support, Removed from National Camp! Kiran Pahal qualifies for the #ParisOlympics, breaching the qualification mark with a lifetime best of 50.92s in the 400m semifinal at Interstate! 🏃‍♀️🔥 Making a comeback from injury, she missed the… pic.twitter.com/INZpGIb0il — nnis (@nnis_sports) June 27, 2024

-- Advertisement --

The 24-year-old athlete from Haryana also became the second fastest Indian woman in the 400m, behind Hima Das, who holds the national record of 50.79 seconds set at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Kiran Pahal, who secured the inter-state title two years ago, also broke Hima Das’s previous meet record of 51.13 seconds.

Also Read | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals