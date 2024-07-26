Kiran Baliyan to Yogi Adityanath: Fulfill Your Job Promise, Says Asian Games Medallist

- Advertisement -

Indian shot-putter Kiran Baliyan has requested the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for assistance in obtaining a government job that was promised to her after she became the first Indian woman in 72 years to win an Asian Games medal in shot put. Baliyan, from Meerut district, secured a bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in September 2023.

In a video shared on social media, the athlete appealed to the UP Chief Minister, expressing her plea “with folded hands” for the promised job due to facing difficulties in her life.

At the age of 24, Baliyan achieved her best throw of the day at 17.36 meters on her third attempt, placing her behind Chinese Olympic champions Lijiao Gong and Jiayuan Song.

She mentioned that the Uttar Pradesh government arranged an impressive reception for the state’s athletes who took part in the Asian Games. Additionally, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored the athletes with the esteemed Rani Lakshmi Bai Award and assured them of government employment.

Kiran Baliyan, originally from Purbalyan in Muzaffarnagar district, now lives with her family in Ekta Nagar, Modipuram, Meerut. Her father, Satish Baliyan, works as a head constable in Ghaziabad, while her mother, Bobby, is a homemaker.

Baliyan’s journey in athletics began with impressive performances, such as a 12.49m throw at the 2015 Indian Under-18 Athletics Championships in Ranchi. Over the years, she has achieved several significant milestones, including winning Gold at the 2020 National Games with a national record shot put throw of 17.14m, and earning a bronze medal at the Asian Games with a throw of 17.36m.

