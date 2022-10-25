King Kohli compliments Ashwin for his brilliance amidst pressure: “Ash ne dimaag ke upar extra dimaag lagaya” | #ViratKohli #IndvsPak- KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Virat Kohli compliments Ravichandran Ashwin for his clever tactic during the last balls of the most dramatic over of the greatest rivalry match against Pakistan on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Team India won its opening match of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan by 4 wickets, with Kohli’s phenomenal performance of 82 runs off 53 balls.

Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation,

“When you need 15-16 runs per over, and then it comes down to 2 runs off 2 balls, people can get relaxed, they can get over-excited as well that the target is achieved. Then Dinesh Karthik got run-out. I told Ash to hit over the covers. But Ash ne dimaag ke upar extra dimaag lagaya (Ashwin used his brain on top of what he was told). That was a very brave thing to do, he came inside the line and the ball turned out to be wide. Then the situation was that if the ball goes into the gap, we will end up winning.

Ravichandran Ashwin had come to bat when India needed 2 runs off the last ball to win the match. Aswin kept his calm and used his brain with a wide ball and the last winning run, and team India won the mega battle against Pakistan.

