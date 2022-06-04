Khelo India Youth Games 2022 | Schedule, Venue Details, When & Where to watch

- Advertisement -

Khelo India Youth Games 2022 | With an intention to make India a global sporting giant and to utilize the immense potential of youngsters in the field of sports, the KIYG will see athletes competing in over 25 sports, including five indigenous sports – Yogasana, Mallakhamb, Kalarippayattu, Gatka, and Thang-ta.

A grand opening ceremony will mark the inauguration of KIYG on June 4, Saturday. Host Haryana & defending champion Maharashtra will face off each other in several events in a friendly battle of supremacy.

Where to watch Khelo India Youth Games 2022

The live telecast of KIYG 2022 will be available on all TV channels associated with the Star Sports Network including Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, & Star Sports 1 Tamil TV.

Viewers can also live stream the event on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar.

KIYG 2022 Full list of all sports categories

Shooting, swimming, lawn tennis, table tennis, thang-ta, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, yogasana, archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, football, gatka, hockey, gymnastics, judo, kabaddi, kalaripayattu, kho kho, lawn bowling, and mallakhamb.

Venues for the various events

Tau Devi Lal Complex (Panchkula, Haryana): Athletics, football, badminton, basketball, table tennis, kabaddi, handball, wrestling, volleyball, boxing, hockey

Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Complete Schedule

KIYG 2022 Budget

The Haryana government on Thursday claimed that it has spent a whopping amount of Rs 250 crores to successfully hold the Khelo India Youth Games.

