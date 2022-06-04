Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Inaugurate Khelo India Youth Games TODAY!

- Advertisement -

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the launch of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022. The event will be organized at Panchkula, Haryana, on Saturday.

This is the 4th edition of the KIYG. It is the biggest nationwide grassroots-level sports competition in India. The event was started by the Central Government in the year 2018.

Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur will also be present at the opening ceremony.

Other Dignitaries

Besides them, other dignitaries including the State Sports Minister Sandeep Singh will also present at the event.

A total of 4,700 athletes, including 2,262 girls and 2438 boys will be participating in the mega national sports event. The athletes will be competing in 25 different sporting events. The tournament will begin on the 4th of June and will go on until June 13.

KIYG 2022 will see participation from every state of India and union territory. The mega event will be organized in 5 different cities in north India (Panchkula, Shahbad, Ambala, Chandigarh, and Delhi). The games will feature a total of 25 sporting events, including 5 indigenous games of India – Mallakhamba, Kalaripayattu, Yogasana, Thang-Ta, and Gatka.

Unlike the previous editions, where the KIYG was held in 2 age categories, this time there will be only one age category i.e Under-18. Hosts Haryana has a 396-member contingent, the biggest at KIYG 2022. 2-time KIYG champions Maharashtra has sent a 318 member-strong contingent. The state will be competing in 23 out of the 25 events in KIYG 2022.

Previously in 2019, Maharashtra, making the most of their home advantage, shot to the top of the points table in the event. Later the event was renamed, Youth Games. Maharashtra grabbed a whopping 85 gold medals to Haryana’s 62 to emerge as the new champions in Pune. Maharashtra reinforced its supremacy in the next edition of KIYG in Guwahati too, winning a total of 78 gold medals.

The rules of COVID-19 will be fully followed in the KIYG 2022. Moreover, full arrangements will be made by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for dope testing.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports, stay tuned with KreedOn.