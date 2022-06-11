Khelo India Youth Games 2021 LIVE UPDATES – Day 8

- Advertisement -

The Khelo India Youth Games 2021, Panchkula, Haryana is proving to be a massively successful event in promoting young talents.

Till now, a total of 17 weightlifters from KIYG2021 have been selected to compete at Asian Youth and Junior Championship 2022 (Tashkent) from July 15 to 26.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s have a look at the updates of KIYG Day 8-

Archery

Aditi Gopichand from Maharashtra won the semi-finals round of Archery on day 8 of the SBI KheloIndia Youth Games 2021.

Recurve Archery

-- Advertisement --

Haryana’s Ridhi Phor, won the pre-quarterfinal match against Goa’s Rupal Patel in the SBI KIYG2021 in Recurve Archery competition at Panjab University, Chandigarh on Saturday. On Friday she stood second in the qualifying round with a score of 627.

Cycle Race

-- Advertisement --

Adil Altaf from Jammu And Kashmir won the Boys 70 Km Cycling race at the SBI Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

-- Advertisement --

Football

Mizoram Men’s football team comfortably defeated Karnataka by 4-0 at the Khelo India youth games 2021.

Lawn Tennis

Gujarat’s Dhruv Vikram won Men’s Singles in Tennis against Rushil Khosla from Uttar Pradesh.

Kho-Kho

Haryana wins an exhilarating match against Tamil Nadu. They won by 1 point (7-6) in the finals.

Handball

Himachal Pradesh effortlessly beat Delhi in the Handball match with a total score of 37-17.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport