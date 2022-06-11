Saturday, June 11, 2022
HomeNewsKhelo India Youth Games 2021 LIVE UPDATES – Day 8

Khelo India Youth Games 2021 LIVE UPDATES – Day 8

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Khelo India Live Updates - KreedOn
- Advertisement -

The Khelo India Youth Games 2021, Panchkula, Haryana is proving to be a massively successful event in promoting young talents.

Till now, a total of 17 weightlifters from KIYG2021 have been selected to compete at Asian Youth and Junior Championship 2022 (Tashkent) from July 15 to 26.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s have a look at the updates of KIYG Day 8-

Archery

Aditi Gopichand from Maharashtra won the semi-finals round of Archery on day 8 of the SBI KheloIndia Youth Games 2021.

Recurve Archery

-- Advertisement --

Haryana’s Ridhi Phor, won the pre-quarterfinal match against Goa’s Rupal Patel in the SBI KIYG2021 in Recurve Archery competition at Panjab University, Chandigarh on Saturday. On Friday she stood second in the qualifying round with a score of 627.

Cycle Race

-- Advertisement --

Adil Altaf from Jammu And Kashmir won the Boys 70 Km Cycling race at the SBI Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

-- Advertisement --

Football

Mizoram Men’s football team comfortably defeated Karnataka by 4-0 at the Khelo India youth games 2021.

Lawn Tennis

Gujarat’s Dhruv Vikram won Men’s Singles in Tennis against Rushil Khosla from Uttar Pradesh.

Kho-Kho

Haryana wins an exhilarating match against Tamil Nadu. They won by 1 point (7-6) in the finals.

Handball

Himachal Pradesh effortlessly beat Delhi in the Handball match with a total score of 37-17.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
Previous articleHigh Jumper Tejaswin Shankar Crowned as Champion at NCAA, US | Qualifies for CWG 2022

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 9811999905
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com, marketing@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019