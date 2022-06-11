Khelo India Youth Games 2021 LIVE UPDATES – Day 8

The Khelo India Youth Games 2021, Panchkula, Haryana is proving to be a massively successful event in promoting young talents.
Till now, a total of 17 weightlifters from KIYG2021 have been selected to compete at Asian Youth and Junior Championship 2022 (Tashkent) from July 15 to 26.
Let’s have a look at the updates of KIYG Day 8-
Archery
Aditi Gopichand from Maharashtra won the semi-finals round of Archery on day 8 of the SBI KheloIndia Youth Games 2021.
Recurve Archery
Haryana’s Ridhi Phor, won the pre-quarterfinal match against Goa’s Rupal Patel in the SBI KIYG2021 in Recurve Archery competition at Panjab University, Chandigarh on Saturday. On Friday she stood second in the qualifying round with a score of 627.
#Haryana's Ridhi Phor, returns after winning her pre-quarterfinal match against #Goa's Rupal Patel in the SBI #KIYG2021 Recurve Archery competition in Panjab University, Chandigarh on Saturday

Cycle Race
Adil Altaf from Jammu And Kashmir won the Boys 70 Km Cycling race at the SBI Khelo India Youth Games 2021.-- Advertisement --
Adil Altaf from #JammuAndKashmir wins 🥇 Boys 70 Km #Cycling race at the SBI #KheloIndia Youth Games 2021 🤩

Many congratulations Adil

— Khelo India (@kheloindia) June 11, 2022
Football
Mizoram Men’s football team comfortably defeated Karnataka by 4-0 at the Khelo India youth games 2021.
Happy Faces of #Mizoram #Football Team🤩 after they beat #Karnataka by 4-0 💯

Boys Played Well

— Khelo India (@kheloindia) June 11, 2022
Lawn Tennis
Gujarat’s Dhruv Vikram won Men’s Singles in Tennis against Rushil Khosla from Uttar Pradesh.
Dhruv Vikram of #Gujarat wins Men's Singles #Tennis match🎾 against Rushil Khosla of #UttarPradesh 👏
Many congratulations, Dhruv👍👏

— Khelo India (@kheloindia) June 11, 2022
Kho-Kho
Haryana wins an exhilarating match against Tamil Nadu. They won by 1 point (7-6) in the finals.
#Haryana wins the #KhoKho match against #TamilNadu by 1 point (7-6) at the SBI #KheloIndia Youth Games 2021🤩

Many Congratulations to Team #Haryana

— Khelo India (@kheloindia) June 11, 2022
Handball
Himachal Pradesh effortlessly beat Delhi in the Handball match with a total score of 37-17.
#HimachalPradesh (Red) #Handball Team wins the Match against #Delhi with a total score of 37-17🤾♀️

Cheer out Loud for the #HimachalPradesh Team

— Khelo India (@kheloindia) June 11, 2022
