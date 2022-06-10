- Advertisement -

A week of youthful exuberance at Khelo India youth games 2021

This year is already registered in the books of history as indigenous games like Kalaripayattu and 5 others will be organized for the 1st time in KIYG. Kalaripayattu, a sport from Kerala marked its 1st day in the competition today.

Hockey

In Men’s Hockey, Punjab “set the seal” and emerged triumphant against Uttar Pradesh at the SBI Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

Recurve Archery

Men’s category– Parth Salunkhe from Maharashtra topped (total 663) in the men’s qualification round at the KIYG2021, held at Panjab University in Chandigarh.

Women’s category: Haryana’s Bhajan Kaur shot a total of 642 in challenging conditions and topped the qualifying round in the SBI KIYG2021 in the girls’ recurve archery competition at Panjab University. Recurve archer Ridhi Phor (Haryana) stood 2nd with a score of 627.

Bhajan Kaur (#Haryana) shot a total of 642 in challenging conditions, swirling winds combining with heat, to top the qualifying round in the SBI #KIYG2021 girls recurve archery competition in Panjab University on Friday🏹#KheloIndia #UmeedSeYakeenTak@ddsportschannel @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/6nQ6nE2svV — Khelo India (@kheloindia) June 10, 2022

Cycle Rally

Men’s category: Mukesh from Rajasthan peddles to win the gold medal at the SBI Khelo India Youth Games 2021 in a cycle rally. Altaf from Jammu and Kashmir stood second and Parma Ram (Rajasthan) settled for bronze.

Women’s Category: Chaitra Borji from Karnataka clinched gold in the girl’s cycle rally. Ladakh’s Leakzes Angmo bagged silver and R.Bishnoi (Rajasthan) won bronze.

Judo

Mitali Bhopal from Maharashtra bags gold in 40kg girls Judo at the SBI Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

Kho-Kho

Kho-Kho girls from Odisha won back-to-back matches at the Khelo India Youth Games as they effortlessly beat West Bengal by 5 points in their second league match.

Back-to-back wins for #Odisha kho-kho girls at the Khelo India Youth Games in #Haryana as they beat West Bengal by 5 points in their second league match. Congratulations 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7S4aX1cqdV — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) June 10, 2022

Boxing

Himanshu from Himachal Pradesh won against Rajasthan‘s Pushpendra with a score of 3-2 in the Men’s Boxing match (Bout 34).

